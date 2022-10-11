Read full article on original website
Somewhere Boy’s Lewis Gribben: ‘I know what it’s like to be an outsider’
An 18-year-old boy, his skin as pale as milk, squints up at the sky. He’s standing in a garden in Yorkshire suburbia, enjoying the sensation of the dewy grass between his bare toes. He can’t stop smiling. It’s one of the first times he’s ever set foot outside.The boy’s name is Danny, and he’s at the centre of Somewhere Boy, Channel 4’s funny and peculiar new drama about a kid who’s been locked up inside his father’s house for his whole life. Danny’s mother died when he was young. His father, literally out of his mind with grief, has kept his...
They Say Laughter Is The Best Medicine, So I'm Prescribing 31 Funny Tweets By The Women Of Twitter To Cure All Of Society's Ills
"since we can't use those beer rings anymore i've been choking turtles with my bare hands" —@Tanya_Sabrinaaa
