seehafernews.com
De Pere Crash Closes Roadway for Nearly Four Hours
A crash just outside of De Pere left a roundabout unusable for nearly four hours. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a truck overturned at the roundabout that connects Monroe Road and Dickinson Road at around 7:40 yesterday morning. The GFL Environmental semi with an attached trailer was...
WBAY Green Bay
Several teens injured with serious burns after bonfire explosion in Pulaski
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown number of people gathered for a bonfire at the residence on Cedar Drive in the Town of Maple Grove in Pulaski. Authorities say an accelerant was poured onto the fire, causing it to expand...
Door County Pulse
Electrical Fire Forces Restaurant Evacuation
It was the height of the dinner hour at The English Inn in Fish Creek on Sunday, Oct. 9, when smoke pouring out of the attic caused the evacuation of all diners. “I had 30 tables with guests on the patio, another 40 tables inside,” said Randy Daubner, owner of the restaurant at 3813 Hwy 42.
doorcountydailynews.com
Missing person found in Egg Harbor
A 78-year-old man is safe after being missing for two-and-a-half hours on Thursday. The Egg Harbor Fire Department joined the Door County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 6:45 p.m. for the report of the missing man. The Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) was activated shortly after that, mobilizing emergency personnel from the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, Sturgeon Bay Fire Department, Door County Emergency Services, Jacksonport Fire Department, Baileys Harbor Fire Department, Gibraltar Fire Department, and Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Department. Crews were searching by foot and UTV when they located the missing man at 9:15 p.m. No other details, including how the man got lost and his current condition, were shared in a press release on the Egg Harbor Fire Department Facebook page. All units cleared the scene at 10 p.m.
WNCY
Northeast Wisconsin Sees Early Snowfall on Friday
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — There was some snow that fell last night in the local area. Some minor snowfall was reported in Outagamie County. Brown County saw a bit of a rain/snow mix to the west. It’s the first snowfall since April.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Vehicle sought in Green Bay hit and run
The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills. What the flake?. Updated: 35 minutes ago. More of Northeast Wisconsin may see snow Friday night. Also,...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 in Wrightstown after crash
FRIDAY 10/14/2022 – 10:40 a.m. WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down the left lane on I-41 in Wrightstown Friday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The crash took just over an hour to clear. No other...
Porlier Pier in Green Bay temporarily closed, may be getting removed
The Porlier Pier, originally built as a railroad bridge nearly 150 years ago, was redesigned in 2005 for pedestrian use.
U.P. firefighters battling paper mill blaze for almost a week receives help from Metro Detroit departments [VIDEO]
A fire that roared to life last Thursday has tested firefighters in the Upper Peninsula who have been working tirelessly to control the blaze – now help from around the state is on the way.
doorcountydailynews.com
Sub-committee created for Kewaunee County highway shop
With one project moving forward with the new jail, you will see Kewaunee County begin work on its next big capital project. At Tuesday’s board meeting, Kewaunee County Board Chairperson Daniel Olson will appoint his choices to the newly formed Kewaunee County Highway Shop sub-committee. Back in January, Kewaunee County Highway Commissioner Todd Every pushed for improvements to be made at its main highway shop across the street from Bruemmer Park in Kewaunee. Every pointed out the age and size of the 1930s-era facility as the reason for the upgrades. The county spent approximately $28,000 for a pair of studies to determine needed improvements. A complete overhaul of the facility, including replacing several buildings, carries a price tag of $26 million. A phased-in approach would tackle the important projects first, costing about $10.5 million. Supervisors questioned the cost of the upgrades as they had a decision about a new public safety building lurking in the future. Every and Kewaunee County Administrator Scott Feldt said at the time that not enough was done to maintain the structure.
2traveldads.com
Where to Eat in Door County, Wisconsin: 18+ Food and Drink Picks You’ll Love
Never have I ever… had a bad morsel or drink in Door County, Wisconsin. Wisconsin is known for its cheese and dairy products, but there’s a lot more to it than that. Door County, being in the northern reaches of the state and sitting on Lake Michigan has the perfect climate for a variety of agricultural products, thus making the places and things to eat very local and special. If you need to know where to eat in Door County, look no further.
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Man has life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police need your help to find the person responsible for hitting a man with their car Thursday night. Police say the victim, a 55-year-old man, has life-threatening injuries. Witnesses say the man was struck while trying to cross the 400-block of South Webster...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Police looking for missing girl
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
doorcountydailynews.com
Three Kewaunee County meat processors earn cut of state grant
Three local businesses with ties to the meat processing industry are getting assistance from a state grant. Salmon’s Meats, Otto’s Meats, and Paulie’s Chop Shop, all in Luxemburg, are among the 91 meat processors receiving up to $150,000 in matching funds from the Wisconsin Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program. The American Rescue Plan Act partly funded the $10 million program. This is the second state grant Paulie’s Chop Shop has received ahead of the opening of its new building this fall. It also received a $50,000 grant earlier this year to help fund its new butcher shop's development and construction and outfit it with new equipment.
seehafernews.com
Fourteen Area Meat Processors Receive State Resiliency Grants
The State of Wisconsin and the DATCP have announced that 91 meat processors in the state will be getting some grant money. The $10 million comes from the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant fund, and fourteen area processors are on the list. Starting in Sheboygan County, J&L Meat...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay business owner offers job to thief that stole from his company
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One local business owner is searching near and far for his generator. Owner of the Bay Burger Food Truck, Cole Ductan, says he cannot believe someone would steal from his business. “I parked my food truck out here in the Broadway district and I...
doorcountydailynews.com
Luxemburg-Casco to host bike rodeo Saturday
Luxemburg-Casco School District and several other local entities are doing what they can to help your children stay safe while riding their bikes. In conjunction with the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, Kewaunee County Health Department, Village of Luxemburg Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Transportation, and the Bay-Lake Regional Planning Commission, the district is hosting a bike rodeo this Saturday. In addition to allowing kids to test their riding skills on a bike rodeo course, the event will feature free helmets while supplies last, a safety check, additional educational opportunities, and the chance to win a new bike. You can click this link to register in advance.
doorcountydailynews.com
Door and Kewaunee counties back at medium COVID level
After a week at the low level, Door and Kewaunee counties returned to the medium COVID-19 community level as a part of the Centers for Disease Control’s update on Thursday. It means people with a higher risk of severe disease should discuss with their doctor additional precautions to take to protect themselves from the virus. According to the latest situation update provided by Door County Public Health, 25 of the 82 tests came back positive for COVID-19, with another five listed as probable. No new deaths or hospitalizations were noted in that report. Door County Public Health did host the second of its five drive-thru clinics for those looking to get the bivalent COVID-19 booster and the flu shot in one visit.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Federal, State, Local Authorities Dealing With Menominee Fire
City, state and federal officials today released an update on response activities. New updates below in red. This morning, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Menominee County. View the executive order here. A Frequently Asked Questions document is available for residents. If residents have questions, they...
wearegreenbay.com
Shop Craft Show this Saturday and support Girls Hockey
(WFRV) – It’s starting to feel like Fall outside and holiday items are starting to pop up in stores so why not buy local for gifts and décor and support girls hockey at the same time?. Players Parker and Elysia stopped by Local 5 Live along with...
