Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos rip into one another as they co-host Live in candid conversation
KELLY Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, have exchanged digs at one another while co-hosting Live together. The couple enjoyed some playful banter in front of the camera during Tuesday morning's show. It all started when Kelly, 52, ripped into Mark's driving skills, claiming he is "less aware" of how...
AOL Corp
Kelly Ripa gets candid about long-standing Regis Philbin rumors: 'I make no illusions that there was this friendship'
Kelly Ripa says publishing her first book, Live Wire, is about "correcting the record" — and she does so on topics including her complicated relationship with former co-host Regis Philbin, aging on camera and keeping the spark alive in her long-running marriage to Mark Consuelos. "As women we are...
Today’s Savannah Guthrie goes off the teleprompter and asks Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin if they prefer ‘fake or real’
TODAY Show host Savannah Guthrie has gone off-script for a tongue-in-cheek moment on live television after a comment towards her cohosts. During a segment on Christmas tree prices rising due to inflation, the anchor went off of teleprompter to ask them if they prefer "fake or real." Co-host Craig Melvin,...
Today host Carson Daly shares health update with co-hosts on live TV after undergoing major surgery
CARSON Daly paid a surprise visit to the Today Show on Thursday to share a major health update. The Today host revealed he is recovering from his now second back surgery in three months, after dealing with chronic pain for years. On Thursday, Carson dialed in virtually to update co-hosts...
Today’s Al Roker reveals why he’s not helping with Hurricane Ian coverage – and ‘it’s not because I’m on vacation’
TODAY show meteorologist Al Roker has revealed that he has Covid-19 in a video he shared with fans who have been concerned about his unexpected absence from the morning program. Al, 68, posted a video to Instagram explaining that he's feeling fine and hopes to get back to the Today...
Kelly Ripa Recalls “Out-of-Body Experience” Discovering Regis Philbin Was Quitting ‘Live’ While On Air
Kelly Ripa was just as shocked as the rest of the world when Regis Philbin announced he was leaving Live back in 2011. The former talk show host, who died in 2020, had been hosting the show since the early 1980s, so when he told the world he was retiring on-air, Ripa remembered it as an “out-of-body experience.”
Popculture
Meghan McCain Hits Back at Sherri Shepherd After She Shaded Her on Live TV
Meghan McCain is clapping back at Sherri Shepherd after the Sherri host named McCain as the only The View co-host she hadn't become close with on Watch What Happens Live. Speaking with WWHL host Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Tuesday, the former conservative panelist made sure to address what she thought was a "mean, nasty" comment.
Kelly Ripa jokes Mark Consuelos is getting 'attention on the street' amid criticism of her new book
Kelly Ripa joked that husband Mark Consuelos was getting "attention on the street" as he congratulated her on becoming a New York Times bestselling author two weeks in a row.
ETOnline.com
Ryan Seacrest Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'I Don't Know How I Avoided It For So Long'
The bad news for Ryan Seacrest? He's tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing the "usual symptoms." The good news? Being sidelined means the TV host has time to catch up on his shows, especially those involving food. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host took to Instagram on Tuesday...
msn.com
Alec Baldwin, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jeffrey Wright Cast in Atrabilious
The cast of Atrabilious, the sophomore feature by 18-year-old filmmaker William Atticus Parker, is taking shape with some heavyweight acting talent confirmed as joining the cast. Deadline reports the student filmmaker has added some serious acting talent to his latest film. Leon Addison Brown, Whoopi Goldberg, Alec Baldwin, and Jeffrey Wright have hopped aboard the project, which is now in the process of wrapping principal photography. Parker, the son of actors Mary Louise Parker and Billy Crudup, shot the film with A-list acting talent in New York City on a minuscule budget, not dissimilar to his debut feature, Forty Winks.
Live’s Kelly Ripa and co-host Ryan Seacrest take advantage of show producer’s absence by breaking big rule
IN THE MIDST of their producer being absent from the show, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have broken a big rule. The 'Live' hosts walked out to Latto and Mariah Carey's song, Big Energy, which Kelly said the producer would never let them do. On Thursday's show, Kelly and Ryan...
talentrecap.com
Ryan Seacrest Tests Positive for Covid-19, Will This Affect ‘American Idol’?
Ryan Seacrest has shared on Instagram that he tested positive for Covid-19. The American Idol host was recently with the rest of the cast in Las Vegas as they began filming for the upcoming Season 21. Could his illness affect the show?. Ryan Seacrest Tests Positive for Covid-19 “I don’t...
Savannah Guthrie Nominated Hoda Kotb for Forbes' 50 Over 50 List: 'She Is Authentic'
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie formed a friendship when Kotb joined the Today show in 2018 Savannah Guthrie helped give Hoda Kotb the praise she deserves. The Today show co-host nominated Kotb to be named as one of Forbes' 50 Over 50 — and Kotb made the list. The second annual list highlighted both Kotb's success as well as the friendship between Guthrie, 50, and Kotb, 53. Guthrie offered insight into why she nominated Kotb — and what their off-screen friendship means in her real life. "Hoda is the living,...
Hearing Kelly Ripa Talk About Her Love Story With Mark Consuelos Will Make You Want a Rom-Com Version
Watch: Kelly Ripa's Insane Love at First Sight Story With Mark Consuelos. "I fear it might be so damn boring." That was Kelly Ripa's chief concern about her newly released book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, a collection of hilarious, honest and heartfelt essays about her career, family and fame. But, as anyone who has watched even just a minute of Live With Kelly and Ryan knows, Kelly is anything but dull. And we can attest that her book is just as electric and compelling as she is on-air every morning—especially the juicy insight she graciously offers up about her 26-year marriage with Mark Consuelos, which now has us ready to launch a campaign for a rom-com based on their relationship.
From 2009: Angela Lansbury, "liberated" by Broadway
Hollywood and Broadway star Angela Lansbury, who earned Five Tony Awards and three Oscar nominations, and who scored 12 Emmy nominations for her role as mystery author-sleuth Jessica Fletcher on the TV series "Murder, She Wrote," died on October 11, 2022 at the age of 96. In this interview that aired on "Sunday Morning" December 6, 2009, Lansbury talked with CBS News' Katie Couric about her unparalleled career on stage and screen.
