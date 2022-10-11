ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Michelle Obama kicks off Get Her There education initiative

By Judy Kurtz
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jqYjh_0iUWOfGQ00

Michelle Obama is launching a new girls education initiative that she says aims to “help clear away all that’s standing in the way of girls achieving their dreams.”

The Obama Foundation unveiled its Get Her There campaign on Tuesday, which it described as a “global call to action to support thousands of adolescent girls over the next five years.”

The campaign will fund more than 100 organizations working to improve girls’ education around the world, the foundation said. It will also give support to 12 additional community-based organizations, working in countries such as Colombia, Kenya and India.

The effort, timed to coincide with the International Day of the Girl, comes after the former first lady created the Girls Opportunity Alliance Campaign in 2018, a program within the Obama Foundation.

“When we launched the Girls Opportunity Alliance four years ago today, we knew the key to advancing our work was an alliance of stakeholders coming together to support girls completing their education,” Obama said in a statement.

“And that is exactly what the Get Her There campaign was created to do,” Obama said.

Organizers said the campaign, buoyed by sponsors including Comcast NBCUniversal, Saks Fifth Avenue, Lululemon and others, represented an expansion of the Girls Opportunity Alliance’s “reach and impact.”

“The barriers our girls face today are steep and are leaving millions of girls out of school,” Obama said, adding in a statement that her hope is that “everyone will join us on our mission to get every girl to the place she wants to be.”

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo police, other officials warn of common scams

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the holidays and winter weather approach the High Plains, and circumstances around Social Security and student loans have been actively shifting, a range of often-seen scamming topics and strategies may become more prevalent in the coming weeks. Officials from the Amarillo Police Department, the federal government, and other institutions have […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Four charged with stealing $278,000 worth of alcohol, officials say

DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four men were charged with stealing $278,000 in alcohol, according to the Texas Alcohol Beverage Committee. According to a news release from TABC, Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43 and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, were charged with felony organized retail theft. The investigation began in […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Fire at Robinson Family Farm

TEMPLE, Texas (Fox 44) — UPDATE: No injuries have been reported from the fire earlier today. The Robinson family posted on it’s Facebook page, stating: “We are so thankful to report that no one was harmed & that is of the most importance to us. We have made the decision to close the farm tomorrow, […]
TEMPLE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

APD Traffic Unit investigating Friday evening wreck with multiple injuries

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)- According to a release from the Amarillo Police Department (APD), officials with the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit are investigating a wreck that occurred Friday evening involving multiple injuries. The release stated that around 8:25 p.m., APD officers were dispatched to a head-on collision at SE 3rd Avenue and Ross Street. Officers located […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Obama Foundation#Comcast Nbcuniversal#Saks Fifth Avenue
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo police investigate after 2 shot, hospitalized

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officers with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating after two individuals arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds early Friday morning. According to a statement from the Amarillo Police Department, officers were called to a hospital around 4:10 a.m. Friday regarding two subjects that had arrived with gunshot wounds. An […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Public Health releases COVID-19 report card for Oct. 14

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card on Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information. COVID-19 Hospitalization According to the Oct. 14 COVID-19 Report Card, nine […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Society
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT: Impacted roads open in Hereford after wreck

Update (5:43 p.m.) Officials with TxDOT Amarillo said that as of 5:40 p.m., the accident is cleared in Hereford and the impacted roads are back open. Original Story: HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation released information on a wreck in Hereford Thursday afternoon. According to a […]
HEREFORD, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy