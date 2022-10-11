Read full article on original website
Police: Kan. man dead after restaurant drive-through gunfight
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in a restaurant drive-through. Just after 11:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 3600 block of East Harry for a shooting, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and located 35-year-old Pleasure Coleman of Wichita unconscious and...
Police ID Kansas man who died after motorcycle, car crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal collision have identified the victim as 61-year-old Roger Wilcoxen of Winfield, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to an injury accident at the intersection of South Hydraulic and Marion in Wichita. On arrival, they located Wilcoxen...
Kansas woman dies after motorcycles collide
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after noon Saturday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a white Chevy pickup was eastbound on Kansas 96 just west of 279th Street in lane one. The pickup moved into lane two, causing a 2007 Harley Davidson...
Kansas felon sentenced for violent attack on girlfriend
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man has been sentenced back to prison for a violent attack on his girlfriend in 2020. On Wednesday, Judge Seth Rundle sentenced 28-year-old Kealan Dixon to just over 11-years in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. In September Dixon pled guilty to...
Kan. man sentenced for crash that killed 80-year-old pedestrian
SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas man has been sentenced to prison for a fatal hit-and-run accident in 2020. On Tuesday, Judge Bruce Brown sentenced Jeffrey Jack to just over 2 and one half years in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District attorney's office. On November 3, 2020, Kaminsky...
Court upholds hard-40 sentence in Kingman County murder
TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court upheld the sentence in a Kingman County killing in a decision handed down Friday. The Kingman County District Court denied a motion by William D. Albright to modify his sentence of life with no possibility of parole for 40 years, a hard-40 sentence, which the district court had imposed for a premeditated first-degree murder that Albright committed in 1999.
🏐 Tigers complete season sweep of Newman
WICHITA, Kan. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team used a well-balanced attack to defeat the Newman in four close sets on Friday, completing the season sweep of the Jets. All four frames were decided by three or fewer points, with the Tigers (10-11, 5-8 MIAA) coming out on top 26-24, 25-23, 22-25, 26-24. The Tigers led by as many as six midway through the first set, 15-9, before Newman (7-15, 2-10 MIAA) rallied to tie things up at 15. FHSU bounced back to go back up by three, but the Jets managed to storm in front with a four-point rally. The Tigers took a timeout down 21-20 before aRiley Tinder kill tied things up at 21. Newman followed with three-straight kills to reach set point, but the Tigers responded with a pair of Tinder kills and a block from Morgan Christiansen and Claire Olson to tie things up at 24. Tinder finished things off with her sixth kill of the set two points later.
