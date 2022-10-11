Read full article on original website
sandy
5d ago
All I need to know is that I will never vote for a Democrat. They are toxic to our liberties snd our pocketbooks! Sarah will be out next Governor!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Reply(2)
11
Jak Pott
5d ago
she gonna lie as governor of arKkkansas or lie as vp under president Cheeto again...I'd personally prefer if she went and did it in DC again just so the people of Arkansas can have a chance of having a governor that isn't corrupt. all the Republicans in this state are fascist in sheep's clothing.
Reply(29)
8
OnTopOfOldSmokey36
5d ago
Democrat policies only work to exacerbate existing problems while simultaneously creates new problems!!!! Seriously, Democrat policies kill real progress!!!! It sends the country back and drives wedges among people!! Democrats want a divided states of America!!
Reply
3
Related
Can you vote by mail in Arkansas? Check here.
With Election Day on November 8 drawing closer, you may be wondering if it is possible to vote by mail in the state of Arkansas.
talkbusiness.net
Governor candidate Chris Jones meets with agency directors, says he’ll be ready on Day 1
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones said he has spent weeks over the campaign meeting with the secretaries of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s cabinet in an effort to better understand the budgets and issues impacting those agencies. “I’ve met with all the secretaries of each of the 15 agencies, and the...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas voting guide for November 2022 election
Here's a rundown of everything you need to know before casting your ballot in the General Election this November. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and 5NEWS has everything you need to know before you vote in Arkansas. There are a number of ways you can vote in the...
Campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas could be boosted by Biden's pardons
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are few surprises expected on Election Day in solidly Republican Arkansas, where Donald Trump's former press secretary is heavily favored in the race for governor and other GOP candidates are considered locks. But one big exception is the campaign to make Arkansas the first...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas’ gubernatorial candidates’ plans for criminal justice
ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. are all vying to be Arkansas’ next governor. There are also four write-in candidates. Each candidate has a different approach when it comes to public safety and criminal justice in the state. Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders released her public […]
localmemphis.com
What you need to know about Amendment 4 on Tennessee's November ballot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — constitutional Amendment Four or the “remove religious minister disqualification amendment,” will appear on your ballot this November. “I think some of it has to be understood through the lens of just a cosmetic language change," pastor Dr. Earle Fisher said. "It hasn’t really been enforced."
localmemphis.com
Yes, Tennessee voters can keep or remove slavery from the state Constitution
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennesseans will vote on four amendments to our state Constitution in a few weeks. Amendment 3 addresses slavery and involuntary servitude. Right now, Article I, Section 33 of the Tennessee Constitution reads:. “That slavery and involuntary servitude, except as punishment for crime, whereof the party shall...
Missouri, Arkansas rank as some of unhappiest states in US
Missouri ranks as one of the unhappiest states in the US, Kansas not much better, according to a ranking by research company, TOP Survey.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kait 8
Study: Arkansas is the least politically engaged state
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – With Election Day approaching, many across the country are hoping to make their voices heard at the polls. However, one state isn’t willing to make the jump. A new study by WalletHub showed of the 50 states across the United States, Arkansas was...
What are the Arkansas amendments on the 2022 ballot?
Arkansans will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana and more ballot measures. Here's what each ballot issue means and what will change. Michael Buckner, Chris Banks (KTHV) Published: 7:29 AM CDT October 12, 2022. Updated: 9:56 AM CDT October 12, 2022. ARKANSAS, USA. While many voters will be focused on deciding...
Arkansas voting machines will time out after five minutes
The midterm election is right around the corner, and before you hit the voting booth, there is something Arkansas voters should know.
Arkansas Stop the Violence requests more action from the governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Arkansas crime continues to spike, a local organization is continuing to cry for help from state leaders. ‘Arkansas Stop the Violence’ is asking Governor Asa Hutchinson to seek assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to help get illegal firearms off our streets, but a spokesperson for the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
swark.today
Governor Hutchinson’s Weekly Address: Biden’s Proposed Marijuana Policy
LITTLE ROCK – Today I would like to talk about the recently proposed policies on marijuana from the Biden administration, and why the administration’s proposal is not the best approach for Arkansas and our nation. Last week President Biden announced his new policy on marijuana which included granting...
KHBS
Gov. Hutchinson approves final Arkansas School Safety Commission report
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — After four months of meeting every week, the Arkansas School Safety Commission's final report was approved by Gov. Hutchinson on Thursday, Oct. 13. The final report has 56 new recommendations for school safety. These include that schools should have an armed presence during school hours...
Opposing Arkansas groups unite to fight against recreational marijuana issue
ARKANSAS, USA — A big issue on the November ballot will be legalizing recreational marijuana— today, two groups that don't usually see eye-to-eye gathered at the capitol in opposition to this ballot issue. Jerry Cox, the Executive Director of the Family Council Action Committee, and Melissa Fults with...
menastar.com
Arkansas has 219 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Arkansas using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
onlyinark.com
Hunting Gear Made in the Natural State
Every year, nearly 290,000 hunters step into Arkansas fields, forests and waterways to hunt whitetail deer, waterfowl, elk, bear, alligator and more. Hunting gear and accessories chosen by hunters can make or break a trip, making the difference in whether a hunter meets a bag limit or fills their freezer or not. When you shop for hunting gear, there are hundreds of choices available, but these Arkansas companies are devoted to improving your hunting experience with gear that’s high quality and affordable right here in the Natural State.
KATV
Arkansas State Police to begin 'U Drive, U Text, You Pay' campaign
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are cracking down on drivers who choose to text while driving. Officials said beginning Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, Arkansas law enforcement agencies will intensify their patrols aimed at drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law. "U Drive, U Text, You...
KARK
Arkansas State Fair Food Guide for 2022
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Fair for 2022 kicks off on Friday, October 14 for a 10-day run. First on the list for many fairgoers will be what to eat. Arkansas food author Kat Robinson works each year extensively to produce the Arkansas State Fair Food Guide.
KYTV
Arkansas accelerates electric vehicle charging station program
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – The state of Arkansas is continuing to invest in electric vehicle charging stations. According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment announced on Thursday, Oct. 13, it will be accelerating the final disbursement of money for Level 2 charging stations.
Comments / 47