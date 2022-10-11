ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

sandy
5d ago

All I need to know is that I will never vote for a Democrat. They are toxic to our liberties snd our pocketbooks! Sarah will be out next Governor!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Jak Pott
5d ago

she gonna lie as governor of arKkkansas or lie as vp under president Cheeto again...I'd personally prefer if she went and did it in DC again just so the people of Arkansas can have a chance of having a governor that isn't corrupt. all the Republicans in this state are fascist in sheep's clothing.

OnTopOfOldSmokey36
5d ago

Democrat policies only work to exacerbate existing problems while simultaneously creates new problems!!!! Seriously, Democrat policies kill real progress!!!! It sends the country back and drives wedges among people!! Democrats want a divided states of America!!

5newsonline.com

Arkansas voting guide for November 2022 election

Here's a rundown of everything you need to know before casting your ballot in the General Election this November. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and 5NEWS has everything you need to know before you vote in Arkansas. There are a number of ways you can vote in the...
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas’ gubernatorial candidates’ plans for criminal justice

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. are all vying to be Arkansas’ next governor. There are also four write-in candidates. Each candidate has a different approach when it comes to public safety and criminal justice in the state. Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders released her public […]
ARKANSAS STATE
localmemphis.com

What you need to know about Amendment 4 on Tennessee's November ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — constitutional Amendment Four or the “remove religious minister disqualification amendment,” will appear on your ballot this November. “I think some of it has to be understood through the lens of just a cosmetic language change," pastor Dr. Earle Fisher said. "It hasn’t really been enforced."
TENNESSEE STATE
localmemphis.com

Yes, Tennessee voters can keep or remove slavery from the state Constitution

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennesseans will vote on four amendments to our state Constitution in a few weeks. Amendment 3 addresses slavery and involuntary servitude. Right now, Article I, Section 33 of the Tennessee Constitution reads:. “That slavery and involuntary servitude, except as punishment for crime, whereof the party shall...
TENNESSEE STATE
Kait 8

Study: Arkansas is the least politically engaged state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – With Election Day approaching, many across the country are hoping to make their voices heard at the polls. However, one state isn’t willing to make the jump. A new study by WalletHub showed of the 50 states across the United States, Arkansas was...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

What are the Arkansas amendments on the 2022 ballot?

Arkansans will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana and more ballot measures. Here's what each ballot issue means and what will change. Michael Buckner, Chris Banks (KTHV) Published: 7:29 AM CDT October 12, 2022. Updated: 9:56 AM CDT October 12, 2022. ARKANSAS, USA. While many voters will be focused on deciding...
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

Arkansas Stop the Violence requests more action from the governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Arkansas crime continues to spike, a local organization is continuing to cry for help from state leaders. ‘Arkansas Stop the Violence’ is asking Governor Asa Hutchinson to seek assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to help get illegal firearms off our streets, but a spokesperson for the […]
ARKANSAS STATE
onlyinark.com

Hunting Gear Made in the Natural State

Every year, nearly 290,000 hunters step into Arkansas fields, forests and waterways to hunt whitetail deer, waterfowl, elk, bear, alligator and more. Hunting gear and accessories chosen by hunters can make or break a trip, making the difference in whether a hunter meets a bag limit or fills their freezer or not. When you shop for hunting gear, there are hundreds of choices available, but these Arkansas companies are devoted to improving your hunting experience with gear that’s high quality and affordable right here in the Natural State.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Arkansas State Police to begin 'U Drive, U Text, You Pay' campaign

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are cracking down on drivers who choose to text while driving. Officials said beginning Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, Arkansas law enforcement agencies will intensify their patrols aimed at drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law. "U Drive, U Text, You...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Arkansas State Fair Food Guide for 2022

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Fair for 2022 kicks off on Friday, October 14 for a 10-day run. First on the list for many fairgoers will be what to eat. Arkansas food author Kat Robinson works each year extensively to produce the Arkansas State Fair Food Guide.
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Arkansas accelerates electric vehicle charging station program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – The state of Arkansas is continuing to invest in electric vehicle charging stations. According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment announced on Thursday, Oct. 13, it will be accelerating the final disbursement of money for Level 2 charging stations.
ARKANSAS STATE

