Barron County, WI

AM 1390 KRFO

Two Chances to Help Clean Up Rice Lake State Park

The Friends of Rice Lake State Park are looking for your help during two 'clean-up' events this month at the park. The first opportunity for you and your family to pitch in is this Saturday, October 15th at 1:30 pm. This will be a general fall clean-up at the park before the snow flies. You're asked to meet at the picnic pavilion, where you will sign-in and be given instructions. The weather should be beautiful Saturday with a ton of sunshine and a high of 52.
RICE LAKE, WI
