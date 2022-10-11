On October 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Kyle A. Barna., 26, of Medina, NY, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. During the interview, Barna was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Barna had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested and transported to Erie County Medical Center, where he refused a blood test. Barna was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.

MEDINA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO