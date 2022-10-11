Read full article on original website
Buffalo Police are looking for leads in the shooting of a 24 year old man. It happened near the corner of East Delevan and Pansy Place on Saturday.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is listed in stable condition after he was shot Saturday afternoon in the Hamlin Park neighborhood. The shooting happened at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday near East Delavan Avenue and Pansy Place, just west of the split of 33 and 198, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesperson.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a call in the vicinity of East Delavan and Pansy Place where they say a 24-year-old male was struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was transported to ECMC where is was […]
Stabbing victim identified as 19-year-old Buffalo State student
The victim in a fatal stabbing outside of the Ellicott Complex Friday night has been identified as Tyler Lewis, a Buffalo State College student from Baldwin, NY. He was a 19-year-old sophomore majoring in pre-business administration. Police say they have also identified a “person of interest” in the case based...
Cat thrown from moving vehicle in Niagara Falls
In a Facebook post, the Niagara SPCA said the cat was thrown out of the driver side window of a Jeep Wrangler.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to fatal Halloween 2020 shooting
Odell Wilkins, who will be sentenced on December 15, remains held in custody without bail.
Leaf Blowers Banned At These Times In Western New York
Since the first blast of cold air moved in to Buffalo and Western New York, the leaves have been changing colors and the fall has set in. While we watch football, drink pumpkin spice and pick the perfect pumpkin, the work is getting ready to begin. There has been a...
Community heartbroken and wondering why Adam Bennefield wasn’t red-flagged, which would have caused his weapons to be confiscated.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Keaira Hudson’s last cry for help was a Facebook video she posted calling out to her followers to see the abuse she faced a week before her estranged husband Adam Bennefield allegedly shot and killed her while on cashless bail. Her murder has left the...
Grandparent scammed out of thousands of dollars
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff announced Friday that detectives are investigating a phone scam where an individual was scammed twice. Detectives said that the individual fell victim after receiving a call from someone claiming to be a representative from a law firm stating that a grandchild had been arrested and needed money […]
Williamsville woman arrested for petit larceny
On October 14, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Gabrielle R. Reina., 44, of Williamsville, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Reina took merchandise valued at $328.98 passing all points of purchase without paying. Reina was arrested and processed at SP Clarence. Reina was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
Greece man charged with selling $470K in stolen goods from across New York
The complaint alleges the man's eBay account posted 2,332 items for sale.
Medina man arrested for DWAI- Drugs
On October 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Kyle A. Barna., 26, of Medina, NY, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. During the interview, Barna was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Barna had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested and transported to Erie County Medical Center, where he refused a blood test. Barna was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Missing West Seneca woman found safe
She was described as 5'1", about 120 lbs. and having blue eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair.
Buffalo police announced that homicide suspect, 45-year-old Adam Bennefield, was taken into custody Wednesday.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man wanted in connection with the shooting death of his wife has been taken into custody. Buffalo Police announced Adam Bennefield, 45, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. Bennefield is accused of violating a protection order and shooting his wife following a domestic incident.
Fatal stabbing under investigation at UB's North Campus
BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo's campus police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Friday night. According to university police, they received a call about a man with a chest wound around 7:30 p.m. on Moody Terrace Roadway near the Ellicott Complex on the University's North Campus. The...
Grand Island man arrested for drug possession
On October 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Christopher J. Hoffman., 35, of Grand Island, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 2nd. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Orchard Park, Hoffman was found to be...
Man wanted on charges of incest, assaulting officer found in Grand Island
At the time, the Sheriff's Office says the 23-year-old was driving without a valid license.
Manhunt for Adam Bennefield ends, community relieved
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The manhunt is now over, Buffalo police say with the help of U.S. Marshals Service, they have Adam Bennefield of Cheektowaga in custody. He was wanted in connected with the October 5th homicide of Keaira Hudson. Bennefield was arraigned this afternoon on one count of second-degree murder...
Man hospitalized after stabbing on Central Ave. in Rochester
Investigators believe he sustained the injuries in the 400 block of Central Avenue.
