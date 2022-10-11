ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheektowaga, NY

2 On Your Side

Buffalo man shot multiple times listed in stable condition

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is listed in stable condition after he was shot Saturday afternoon in the Hamlin Park neighborhood. The shooting happened at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday near East Delavan Avenue and Pansy Place, just west of the split of 33 and 198, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesperson.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating Saturday shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a call in the vicinity of East Delavan and Pansy Place where they say a 24-year-old male was struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was transported to ECMC where is was […]
BUFFALO, NY
ubspectrum.com

Stabbing victim identified as 19-year-old Buffalo State student

The victim in a fatal stabbing outside of the Ellicott Complex Friday night has been identified as Tyler Lewis, a Buffalo State College student from Baldwin, NY. He was a 19-year-old sophomore majoring in pre-business administration. Police say they have also identified a “person of interest” in the case based...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Grandparent scammed out of thousands of dollars

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff announced Friday that detectives are investigating a phone scam where an individual was scammed twice. Detectives said that the individual fell victim after receiving a call from someone claiming to be a representative from a law firm stating that a grandchild had been arrested and needed money […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Williamsville woman arrested for petit larceny

On October 14, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Gabrielle R. Reina., 44, of Williamsville, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Reina took merchandise valued at $328.98 passing all points of purchase without paying. Reina was arrested and processed at SP Clarence. Reina was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
nyspnews.com

Medina man arrested for DWAI- Drugs

On October 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Kyle A. Barna., 26, of Medina, NY, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. During the interview, Barna was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Barna had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested and transported to Erie County Medical Center, where he refused a blood test. Barna was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
MEDINA, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2 On Your Side

Fatal stabbing under investigation at UB's North Campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo's campus police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Friday night. According to university police, they received a call about a man with a chest wound around 7:30 p.m. on Moody Terrace Roadway near the Ellicott Complex on the University's North Campus. The...
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Grand Island man arrested for drug possession

On October 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Christopher J. Hoffman., 35, of Grand Island, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 2nd. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Orchard Park, Hoffman was found to be...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
wutv29.com

Manhunt for Adam Bennefield ends, community relieved

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The manhunt is now over, Buffalo police say with the help of U.S. Marshals Service, they have Adam Bennefield of Cheektowaga in custody. He was wanted in connected with the October 5th homicide of Keaira Hudson. Bennefield was arraigned this afternoon on one count of second-degree murder...
BUFFALO, NY
