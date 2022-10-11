Read full article on original website
Historic Haunted Hotels in New OrleansHotMamaTravelNew Orleans, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Employees at this New Orleans Hotel Receive Discounted Childcare CostsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New Orleans, LA
whereyat.com
Get Down to the Sound of Reggae Fest
The annually anticipated Nola Reggae Fest makes its return this Friday, October 14 at Congo Square. The fun begins at 4pm and fails to cease until Sunday, October 16 at 8 p.m. A variety of enjoyment can be expected beyond music. Food, drinks, and art vendors are sure to bring the best vibes for a weekend. Local and national artists alike can be expected to perform at the two music sections at the venue.
whereyat.com
First New Orleans Sober Festival Adds Dumpstaphunk to Line Up
The Sober Festival has a goal to create a place where sobriety can not only be viewed as possible, but it can also be fun. The first ever alcohol free festival in New Orleans is sponsored by Bridge House/Grace House. Bridge House/ Grace House believes that having access to entertainment in safe environments is key to keeping those in recovery in sobriety. All funds raised by the festival will be donated directly to Bridge House/ Grace Houses's mission of providing access to treatment at no cost to those seeking it.
The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!
The Oak Street Po-Boy Fest is back in New Orleans, and we are now just a few weeks from the fun. This year's fest will be held on Saturday, November 6th, 2022 from 10 am to 6 pm. The 14th Annual Oak Street Po-boy Festival is sponsored by Tony Cacherie's and is presented by the Oak Street merchants, residents and property owners. The Oak Street merchants, owners and residents' mission are to stimulate the Oak Street Corridor between S. Carrollton Ave. and Leake Street by improving its appearance and safety, preserving the historic integrity and local culture, attracting, supporting, and promoting diverse, sustainable businesses and to receive, administer and distribute funds in connection with any activities related to the above purposes.
theadvocate.com
Juban's brunch is back with jazz, Hallelujah crab and breakfast cocktails
Brunch at Juban's is back. Gone are the stucco archways dripping with the old New Orleans charm of yesteryear. Now all of the spaces are bathed in just the right amount of light to feel open, yet cozy. The space is awash in deep teals, copper, white and wood grain.
Successful weekend for Gretna Fest vendors
In Jefferson Parish, festival organizers are catching their breath and heading to the bank after a successful weekend.
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Oct. 14-16
With October comes a change in weather and a good reason to get out of the house and enjoy some of the festivals and fun that are filling the city with "joie de vivre." A brimming bowl of the delicious dish is only part of the BRIDGE CITY GUMBO FESTIVAL, a quintessential south Louisiana festival on the west bank of the Mississippi River at the base of the Huey P. Long Bridge. Three days of food, fun, carnival rides and music are in store at one of Jefferson Parish's oldest festival at 1701 Bridge City Ave. It all starts at 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Passes start at $5 per day. Get in on the fun here.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: At Parish Line, Metairie gets a rooftop lounge with a menu aiming high
Perspective is everything. Driving along Metairie Road, the sight of the railroad gates closing as another train approaches can seem like a major hassle, with traffic stacking up for who knows how long. But change the view to a perch up on the new rooftop deck overlooking the same crossing...
NOLA.com
2022 Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival brings music, smoked meat together in New Orleans
Like red beans and rice, barbecue and the blues belong together. Unlike red beans and rice, neither barbecue nor the blues are typically associated with New Orleans. The Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival has gone a long way toward changing that perception. With the 15th edition of the free...
NOLA.com
Bridge City Gumbo Fest, Praise Fest and more metro area community news
BRIDGE CITY GUMBO FESTIVAL: Music and amusements, as well as food, will be part of the Bridge City Gumbo Festival from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Angel Square, 1701 Bridge City Ave. Admission is $5; parking is free. PRAISE FEST: Gospel music artists, entertainers and speakers...
Life-sized dinosaur replicas to come to New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Dinosaurs are coming to New Orleans. Life-sized replicas of the Spinosaurus, T-Rex and a 50-foot-long megalodon will be arriving in the Pontchartrain Convention and Civic Center as part of Jurassic Quest from Friday Oct. 28 until Sunday Oct. 30. The event is kid-friendly and features a...
Colorful Wedding Inspiration at the Chateau LeMoyne Hotel, New Orleans
Featured in MunaLuchi Bride magazine, Issue No. 26, this lively colorful wedding shoot tells the story of a couple who met and fell in love in New Orleans. Designed by Amanda Price Events and captured by the talented Theresa Elizabeth Photography, their dynamic vendor team set a vibrant scene for love at the Chateau LeMoyne Hotel. With an intimate private ceremony followed by a dinner with family against a backdrop of lush floral arrangements, it was the perfect venue for their nuptials! Boozy popsicle treats by Le DOODLE and a decadent charcuterie board spread by Messina’s Catering added some extra Louisiana flair.
NOLA.com
Mary J. Blige, Marcus Mumford, Cyril Neville's birthday bash: music for Oct. 13-19
It’s a busy week of live music in New Orleans with a plethora of arena- and theater-sized touring acts augmenting the typically diverse array of local talent. Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford recently released a solo album called “(self-titled).” On the opening track, “Cannibal,” he confronts the sexual abuse he suffered as a child in stark terms; the accompanying video was directed by Steven Spielberg. With Mumford & Sons, he rocked the Shrine on Airline in 2016 as well as the 2018 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in City Park. On his solo tour, he and his fellow musicians are playing more intimate venues. They perform the “(self-titled)” album in its entirety, in addition to a handful of Mumford & Sons favorites as well as other tracks to which Mumford has contributed. He headlines the Orpheum Theater on Friday. Danielle Ponder opens the show at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50.
wgno.com
These proud puppies belong to Zion Williamson
METAIRIE, La. (WGNO)— Every dog has its day. And its picture made on school picture day. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to meet the Canine Class of 2025. And the photo op happens about this time of year, every year. The people on...
Abandoned dog in search of forever home after being rescued by Tulane student
Bernstein said the dog was trembling and frozen with fear so he rushed to its side to comfort the purebred German Shorthaired Pointer.
Seafood Festival returns to Jean Lafitte post-Ida, better than ever
JEAN LAFITTE, La. — The big digital sign outside the town hall building in Jean Lafitte reads ‘Welcome to Jean Lafitte.’. "I want people to come down and see the progress that these people have made down here,” Mayor Tim Kerner, Jr said. A simple welcome is...
Metro Crime Commission wants details laid out on Cantrell’s Amsterdam trip
The post says they want to know what class was the flight, how much it cost, and who paid for it.
NOLA.com
Million-dollar views of the lake, the river and your own pool: See these 5 luxury homes
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA Health Department working to keep homeless encampments safe
The Health Department routinely conducts cleaning of encampments in an effort to promote public health.
NOLA.com
Letters: Safety-conscious mayor skedaddles to Amsterdam
With New Orleans quickly becoming the murder capital of the United States, I was very surprised to learn of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's conference in Amsterdam. Perhaps she has a tip that many of the murderers are hiding out there. I’m hoping that she returns with many fugitives. I understand...
