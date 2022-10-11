It’s a busy week of live music in New Orleans with a plethora of arena- and theater-sized touring acts augmenting the typically diverse array of local talent. Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford recently released a solo album called “(self-titled).” On the opening track, “Cannibal,” he confronts the sexual abuse he suffered as a child in stark terms; the accompanying video was directed by Steven Spielberg. With Mumford & Sons, he rocked the Shrine on Airline in 2016 as well as the 2018 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in City Park. On his solo tour, he and his fellow musicians are playing more intimate venues. They perform the “(self-titled)” album in its entirety, in addition to a handful of Mumford & Sons favorites as well as other tracks to which Mumford has contributed. He headlines the Orpheum Theater on Friday. Danielle Ponder opens the show at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO