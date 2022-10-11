ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MS

Comments / 1

Related
WLOX

1994 WLOX Flashback: Ghost stories from the Deason Home in Jones County

Kym Garraway-Braley is using her paint brush to spruce up Magnolia Drive North in Wiggins. Biloxi caregiver receives new wheelchair ramp thanks to Mississippi Heroes, Home Depot. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Mississippi Heroes, a program that honors health care providers, partnered with Home Depot Gulfport to replace and install...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

17-year-old artist makes her mark with Eagle Walk mural

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An iconic section on USM’s campus is now a new piece of art for the Hub City. Friday, the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art (HAPA) revealed a new mural titled “Soar and Score” on the Eagle Walk. HAPA selected 17-year-old Aubri Sparkman to...
HATTIESBURG, MS
advancemonticellonian.com

Webb wedding announcement

David and Michele Webb of Selma, and Steve and Brandi Miller of Gonzales, La., are proud to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their children, Autumn Elizabeth Webb and John Michael Miller, both of Hattiesburg, Miss. The wedding will take place at 4 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022 at...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Pine Belt company gifts Jones Co. nurse a new roof

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A retired Pine Belt nurse will get a new roof on her home later this week, courtesy of Cox Roofing in Laurel. Sherry Stringer is getting a free roof Friday as part of an annual program from Cox Roofing to honor those who serve others. Last...
LAUREL, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laurel, MS
Society
State
Florida State
City
Moselle, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Oxford, MS
State
Alabama State
City
Laurel, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
WDAM-TV

J5 Family Farms opens in Wiggins

WIGGINS Miss. (WDAM) - A new family farm has opened up in Wiggins. J5 Family Farms will be open only Saturdays and Sundays and will feature a pumpkin patch and petting zoo and hay rides. The family-owned farm hopes that this new addition to Wiggins will impact the community in...
WIGGINS, MS
WDAM-TV

Southern Miss bringing back homecoming ‘Pomping’ tradition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In honor of homecoming week, Southern Miss is bringing back a Golden Eagle campus tradition for the first time in five years. Eight houses in Greek Life are participating in the “pomping” competition, where members decorate wooden frames with tissue paper. This year’s decorations will be in the theme, “You’re so Golden.”
HATTIESBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Lake Coach Tate Hanna remembers Travis Jones

LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - Lake High School head football coach, Tate Hanna, talked Friday afternoon about Travis Jones, the senior who died after being shot Thursday night near old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Road. Head Coach Tate Hannah said Jones was an outstanding player and person, on and off...
LAKE, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ouida
WJTV 12

Lake football player shot, killed in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lake High School football player died in a shooting in Scott County on Thursday. The shooting happened on Johnson Town Road around 3:30 p.m. Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said once deputies arrived, they found 18-year-old Travis Jones had been shot, and his vehicle had crashed into the woods. […]
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman arrested for Hattiesburg Waffle House shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman was arrested in connection to a Waffle House shooting that happened in Hattiesburg in July. The shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. at the restaurant location in the 4400 block of Hardy Street on Saturday, July 30. Hattiesburg police said two women had gotten into a verbal fight inside the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Family of missing Fayette man wants answers for his disappearance

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
FAYETTE, MS
mageenews.com

Meet the Man in charge of the Ambulance Service

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Friday morning, October 14, 2022, Dr. Mike Cole, Ambulance Services Director for Covington County Hospitals, stopped by MageeNews.com informing the public about the services in our county.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Rock Bottom#Furniture#Countryside#Home Town
WDAM-TV

Ovett man killed in Jones County accident identified

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25-year-old Ovett man was identified as the victim in a fatal crash on Friday evening, the Jones County coroner said. Coroner Burl Hall Saturday evening identified Casey Aaron Coleman as the driver of a Ford F-150 truck that left the roadway and struck a tree.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. wreck results in 1 fatality

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A crash in Jones County resulted in the death of an Ovett man Friday night. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a passenger vehicle struck a tree on Ovett-Petal Road in southern Jones County on Friday, Oct. 14. No other cars were involved.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Fire damages Jones County home, storage buildings

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A fire damaged a home in Jones County on Monday, October 10. Leaders with the Jones County Fire Council said the fire happened just before 4:00 p.m. on Franklin Shows Road. By the time firefighters had arrived, the fire had spread throughout the yard and overtook additional structures on the […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WJTV 12

Jones County woman accused of charging $30K on company card

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ovett woman was arrested for allegedly charging over $30,000 to a company credit card. The Laurel Leader Call reported Joni Fraga, 26, was an employee at Bush Construction for about a year. Company president Matthew Davis signed an affidavit stated that he saw an email invoice from PayPal on […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Driver dies after colliding with tree in Ovett

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The driver of a Ford F-150 truck died after colliding with a tree in Ovett on Friday, October 14. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene just before 6:00 p.m. at 1974 Ovett-Petal Road. They said witnesses reported seeing the truck driving east when […]
OVETT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy