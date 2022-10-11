CNN — Authorities in central California on Saturday arrested a man in connection with a series of killings that claimed the lives of six people. The suspect, Wesley Brownlee, 43, was being followed by a police surveillance team who determined around 2 a.m. on Saturday he was out hunting and on a mission to kill, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said in a news conference.

