Waterbury, CT

The suspect in a series of central California killings was out hunting when he was arrested, police say

CNN — Authorities in central California on Saturday arrested a man in connection with a series of killings that claimed the lives of six people. The suspect, Wesley Brownlee, 43, was being followed by a police surveillance team who determined around 2 a.m. on Saturday he was out hunting and on a mission to kill, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said in a news conference.
STOCKTON, CA
Texas authorities object to Voyager's disclosure statement in its current form

The Texas State Securities Board (SSB) and the Texas Department of Banking (DOB) raised an objection in court against Voyager Digitals disclosure statement, questioning the various methodologies and calculations used to estimate the fair market value of the bankrupt exchanges crypto assets. In a pleading filed with the United States...
TEXAS STATE
Native American Boarding School Victims to Testify in S.D.

MISSION, S.D. (AP) Native American victims of abuse at government-backed boarding schools are expected to testify Saturday as U.S Interior Secretary Deb Haaland continues a yearlong tour aimed at airing the troubled history of the institutions that were forced upon tribes. The meeting is being held at the Rosebud Sioux...
EDUCATION
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety

