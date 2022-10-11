Read full article on original website
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
techxplore.com
Hundreds of tech and biotech layoffs rattle Bay Area job market
A tech titan and a biotech company revealed plans to chop nearly 300 jobs in the Bay Area, hinting at unsettling prospects for the region's employment sector. Oracle America has decided to impose job cuts in San Mateo County while BioMarin Pharmaceutical intends to conduct layoffs in Marin County, according to documents filed with the state Employment Development Department.
'Birdseed Lady' linked to growing rat problem in San Francisco neighborhood
Hundreds, possibly thousands of pounds of birdseed have been dumped around Glen Park over the past two years by the "Birdseed Lady." The excessive birdseed has attracted rodents and caused thousands in damage to local business owners - who even tried to take matters into their own hands.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Housing Market Is Cooling Faster Than Rest of the Region
As home prices across the Bay Area continue to fall from the peaks seen a few months ago, San Francisco’s real estate market has been hit harder than most. Although median home prices in the Bay Area writ large ticked down in the third quarter, San Francisco saw the single steepest decline of any county at 9%, according to a report from real estate agency Compass. That compared with a 1-2% decline over the same period for the entire region, according to Patrick Carlisle, the Bay Area chief market analyst for Compass.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday evening include:. Children ages 5-11 are now eligible for the COVID-19 booster vaccine targeting strains of the omicron variant after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the vaccine’s authorization Wednesday.
NBC Bay Area
Another Bay Area Exodus? New Report Shows Many Residents May Consider Leaving
New numbers from the U.S. Census show that Bay Area residents are more likely to consider moving out of the area than people in other major metropolitan areas. But the reasons why are still up for debate. San Francisco resident Jimmy Figueroa said he understands why the new Census numbers...
everythingsouthcity.com
South San Francisco Welcomes New Downtown Business D&C Cajun Seafood on Grand Avenue
South San Francisco, CA October 11, 2022 Press Release. Last Friday, District 5 City Council Candidate Tom Carney was invited to perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony for D&C Cajun Seafood. Restaurant entrepreneur, Liu Wei, and his staff served a number of delicious dishes including its famous House Special Pan Fried Pork Bao.
sfstandard.com
It’s Happy Hour Somewhere! The Standard Guide to Bar Specials in San Francisco
In a city with such an emphasis on food and nightlife like San Francisco, the demand for happy hour at local bars is a foregone conclusion. But the stats are also in—the majority of San Franciscans love a drink special. A new San Francisco Standard voter poll found that half of residents regularly flock to their local lounge for cocktail hour.
sfstandard.com
New Apartment Tower in San Francisco’s Mission District Edges Closer to Reality
A planned 11-story apartment building could bring 189 homes to San Francisco, if it is approved at a Thursday Planning Commission meeting. The building would be located at 1500 15th St. in the Mission District, which is currently a parking lot. Kansas-based developer Elsey Partners is behind the project. It...
theatlasheart.com
Best Sushi in San Francisco: 21 Spots for Mouthwatering Rolls, Sashimi, and Omakase
Find out where to go for perfectly knifed nigiri, elegantly sliced sashimi, and thoughtfully curated omakase in San Francisco. Good sushi spots have never been hard to find in San Francisco, which has a long history of Japanese immigration. But in recent years, several high-end restaurants have also popped up...
bontraveler.com
10 Romantic Getaways Near the Bay Area
Living in San Francisco means being surrounded by an endless array of charming and diverse getaways. Whether you’re looking to go wine tasting in Napa or enjoy a mountainous escape in Tahoe, there are plenty of nearby weekend escapes for couples. When my husband and I plan a trip,...
everythingsouthcity.com
Lockdown of South San Francisco High
PRESS STATEMENT – For Immediate Release - Wednesday, October 12, 2022 . South San Francisco Unified School District on Lockdown of South San Francisco High.
KTVU FOX 2
These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state
OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
theluxurytravelexpert.com
Review: Lodge at the Presidio (San Francisco, USA)
Wednesday newsletters always feature a hotel or flight review. Today: Review of the Lodge at the Presidio (San Francisco, USA) Opened on June 28, 2018, the Lodge at the Presidio is one of San Francisco’s most charming boutique hotels. Enjoying a stunning setting in the Presidio National Park on the northern top of the San Francisco Peninsula, the historic property is San Francisco’s closest lodging to the Golden Gate Bridge. The 42-room, three-story hotel is housed in former USA army barracks, built between 1895-97 and exemplifies the highest standards of sustainability. The majority of the guestrooms feature stunning views of the San Francisco Bay, the city skyline, the Golden Gate Bridge, or a combination thereof. The beautiful and historic lodge is the sister property to the Inn at the Presidio which opened in 2012.
Acclaimed East Bay BBQ spot faces 'hazardous' workplace allegations
A Michelin-recognized East Bay restaurant is facing unsafe work allegations after employees spoke out against the eatery in an investigation with SFGATE.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Muni’s 10 Worst Delay Hot Spots Revealed. And How They’re Being Fixed
Muni’s worst streets for delays have been revealed by the transportation agency as it battles to fix the slowdowns. The agency says it is looking closely at the causes of delays at these hot spots, whether it’s a lengthy traffic signal, clogged curb or difficult turn. And it...
sfstandard.com
5 New Spots to Eat and Drink in SF: A Cupcake Shop at Chase Center and an Exclusive Look at Rosemary & Pine’s Cocktail Program
After the 1906 earthquake, the city’s resurrection ushered in a wave of new restaurants to entice tourists back to San Francisco. Chinatown gained its pagodas, and Downtown added a slate of now-historic dining rooms like the Garden Court. A decade or so later, Prohibition prompted bootleggers to open speakeasies across the city.
San Francisco's Hotline restaurant to close months after opening
Its last service day is Sunday.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Housing Prices Continue to Fall. Here's Why
A drop in housing prices by about 7% translates to more than a $100,000 in savings on a typical Bay Area home. But a rise in mortgage rates to about 7% all but erases that savings. "In the Bay Area, you're looking at thousands of dollars a month more in...
NBC Bay Area
Residents Blame ‘Birdseed Lady' for San Francisco Rat Infestation
Residents and business owners in San Francisco's Glen Park said they have been overwhelmed by birds, mice and rats in the past few months. Many of the residents and business owners believe a big part of the reason can be tied to who they refer to as the "birdseed lady." The resident has been spotted repeatedly dumping piles of bird seed throughout the neighborhood.
The Team Behind Michelin-Starred Steakhouse Niku Just Opened a New Restaurant in San Francisco
Earlier in his career, the chef Dustin Falcon was working at Thomas Keller’s Ad Hoc in Napa Valley when he was tasked with retrieving rosemary from a bush out front. He went outside with his shears, cut off a good bunch, passed it off to someone else and went on with his day—well, at least for another hour. That’s when one of the cooks went to fry the rosemary and realized that it was actually pine. “I was supposed to come in and learn really quick and do really, really well. And I came in and crashed and burned,” Falcon told...
