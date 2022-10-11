Read full article on original website
Soldering iron blamed for $90,000 Kansas travel trailer fire
A soldering iron left on a table is believed to be the cause of a blaze that destroyed a $90,000 travel trailer in southern Saline County Wednesday afternoon. Just after 1p.m. Wednesday, deputies and Rural Fire District No. 2 personnel were called to the 6700 block of S. Tamara Lane, just west of the Kansas Highway 4/Old 81 Highway intersection for the report of a trailer fire, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. When they arrived, the 36-foot Forest River fifth-wheel travel trailer was fully engulfed.
Two Kan. teens accused in series of burglaries, vehicle thefts
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two teen in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries and stolen vehicle cases in Salina. Between Oct. 3 and October 13, police investigated 24 vehicle burglaries and several vehicle thefts, according to a media release from police. Most, if not all, of the...
SPONSORED: Hays Catholic Schools seeks advancement director
The Diocese of Salina, Salina, KS is seeking applicants for the leadership position of advancement director for Hays, KS Catholic Schools. The director is responsible for leading the fundraising efforts of Thomas More Prep-Marian Junior-Senior High School and Holy Family Elementary by maintaining a book of donors under management, ensuring the plan submitted is realistic and achievable.
