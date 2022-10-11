Read full article on original website
🏈 Gabriel helps Sooners top No. 19 Kansas, end skid at 3 games
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel looked all healed up. The Oklahoma quarterback passed for 403 yards and two touchdowns in his first game back after a concussion, and the Sooners defeated No. 19 Kansas 52-42 on Saturday to end their three-game losing streak. Gabriel was injured in the...
🎧 Holthus Hotline with Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus
Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus reviews the Chiefs Monday night win over the Raiders and previews Sunday's showdown with the Buffalo Bills. The Holthus Hotline airs Saturday at 8:00 a.m. on 96.9, KFIX.
Kan. parents sent collection notices after confusing pandemic-era fees
TOPEKA — Parents in the Auburn-Washburn school district south of Topeka say they have been unfairly served debt collection letters after confusion over billing during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2021-2022 school year, schools operated with a different financial assistance process. Normally, students qualify for financial assistance through the...
Kansas City business group opposes police funding amendment
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City business group has come out against a proposed state constitutional amendment that would require the city to spend a larger percentage of its general revenue on the police department. The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday issued a statement...
Kan. woman awaiting 3rd trial for killing ex-husband, his girlfriend
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A woman who always maintained she was hiking and driving in Colorado when her ex-husband and his girlfriend were slain is free on bail for the first time in a decade as prosecutors prepare to try her for a third time in the 2002 Kansas killings.
Kansas man dead, 3 teens injured in head-on crash, fire
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Authorities investigating a fatal head-on crash have identified the man who died as Richard Douglas Smith, 48, of Lawrence, according to Douglas County Sheriff Department Spokesperson George Diepenbrock. Just before 11p.m. Wednesday, a Chevy Malibu driven by Smith was traveling in the 600 Block of East 31...
Kansas man shot by police had long criminal history
SHAWNEE COUNTY – Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) are investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting occurred early Thursday morning in Topeka. Just before 12:30 a.m., p0lice received a 911 call from a resident at 4842 S. Topeka Blvd. #6, in Topeka,...
Kan. pilot hospitalized after deputies find small plane crash
MIAMI COUNTY, Kansas—A Kansas man was injured in a small plane crash Wednesday in Miami County. Just before 3p.m., the Miami County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that a plane had crashed near a local airport, according to Sheriff Fra. At the time of the call the...
Kansas couple jailed after drugs found in reported stolen pickup
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug and theft allegations. Just before 11a.m. Thursday, a K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Ford F150 pickup truck, that was reported stolen out of Lawrence, in the 2200 blockof SE Market Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the investigation, illegal narcotics were located.
