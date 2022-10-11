ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Bonnie Urso
5d ago

not all low income families just the ones she picked is my opinion .Low income does not mean low income like under the poverty line still and working 3 jobs no check for me !

HONKEY TONK MAN.
5d ago

NYS IS GIVING MORE Money TO PEOPLE ALREADY Getting BIG HAND OUTS. I HAVE ONLY SEEN AND HEARD OF THIS ON THIS NEWS Station. ???? What's UP WITH That. ???? SENIORS BE CAREFUL. ALOT OF SCAMMERS OUT THERE TO SAY A LITTLE.

Buzz Lightyear
4d ago

you know what would help more than a quick270? VOTING RED!! guaranteed it will benefit you much more in the long run. the democrats have run all the big businesses out of NY making it hard to find good paying jobs and have taxed us to "infinity and beyond" make your vote count and get the crime loving democrats out of office this November!! VOTE RED TO SAVE NY!!

96.1 The Breeze

Certain Nurses In New York State Will See Their Pay Increase

There's good news for certain nurses in New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul just announced that they will be getting pay raises. She made the announcement on Friday, October 14, 2022. The salary increases will apply to nurses within New York State agencies. She believes the move will help improve recruitment and retention. Nurses also deserve more money for the complexity of their work and the high credentials required to be a nurse in New York.
96.1 The Eagle

Who Can Legally Grow Marijuana Right Now In New York State?

Adult-use marijuana is legal in New York State, but who can legally grow pot? New York has certainly limited the legal growth of cannabis. There are only 52 farms that were granted the first Cannabis Conditional Cultivator Licenses to grow cannabis in New York State. That's about a third of the more than 150 farms that applied for licenses from the Office of Cannabis Management. And to put it in perspective, there are 62 counties in New York State, so that's less than one farm per county.
96.1 The Breeze

Good News For People With Student Loan Debt In New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul just announced some good news for student loan borrowers in New York State today, October 13, 2022. If your loans are in default and have been sent to collections, Gov. Hochul just gave you a big break. The Gov. just signed legislation (S.7862B/A.10261) that puts an end the high fees debt collectors can charge you when collecting on loans from New York State for educational expenses.
96.1 The Breeze

These 8 Small New York State Towns Are The Among Worst In America

Let's be honest, there are quite a few "worst" places to live in New York State. To be fair, that's true in every single state. It really just depends on what you're looking for in life that makes you happy. But, with that said, these 8 small towns in New York State made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. The rankings are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty. The lower the percentile, the better the town, and vice versa, according to WalletHub.
WKTV

Nurses across NY State getting a pay increase

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday, pay increases for nurse positions within New York State Agencies, to help improve recruitment and retention. The increase in pay accounts for the rising complexity of nursing tasks and high credential requirements. The starting salary for registered nurses will be brought up to $90 thousand upstate and $108 thousand downstate. The pay increases will benefit approximately 6,500 state employees across 15 agencies.
NY1

New York sending more checks to taxpayers

About 1.8 million New Yorkers will be receiving checks in the coming weeks from the state — just as Election Day approaches. Eligible taxpayers for this round of checks will be people who have filed in 2021 for an Empire Child Tax Credit or a New York state earned income tax credit, the state Department of Taxation and Finance announced Wednesday.
WNYT

New York state sending out $475 million in tax relief checks

New York state is mailing out around $475 million this week. About 1.8 million New Yorkers will be receiving tax relief checks. Eligible taxpayers for this round of checks are people who have filed in 2021 for the Empire Child Tax Credit or a New York State Earned Income Tax Credit.
Lite 98.7

HEAP For Your Water Bill? How Eligible Central New York Can Get Assistance

Similar to the Home Heating Assistance Program (HEAP) for New Yorkers struggling to pay winter heating bills, there is a program to assist with water bills. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a program that is run through states, including New York, using federal money to assist those having difficulty making ends meet.
WIBX 950

New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?

Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
96.9 WOUR

What Does New York State Want Us to Do with Our Spent Candles?

I have a confession to make: I'm a dude who likes candles. I don't like them because of any particular foo-foo reason, I just like them because they're good at getting the man funk out of my apartment. It's my preferred solution to a bedroom that can sometimes smell like a gym locker. Also, my cats poop a lot. I don't trust plug-in air fresheners to last beyond a couple of days, and you just seem to get more bang for your buck out of a candle.
KISS 104.1

‘Historic Change’ Made To New York State License

A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
