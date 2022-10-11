Read full article on original website
WLOX
Victim identified following fatal Gautier shooting
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - 19-year-old Zachieous Stephens has been identified as the victim of a shooting in Gautier after being found dead on Thursday. Stephens was found on the property of a vacant house on Parkdale Drive around 4 p.m. after a neighbor of the home called police to report a possible death.
WLOX
Demonstrators call for release of body cam video of the night Jaheim McMillan was shot
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of people gathered in downtown Gulfport Saturday afternoon, calling for more transparency into an officer-involved shooting that led to a 15-year-old’s death. Roughly 75 people met across the street from the Gulfport Police Department. They were calling for the release of the body camera...
mississippifreepress.org
Gulfport Police Kill 15-Year-Old Jaheim McMillan, Prompting Search For Answers
Jaheim McMillan, a Black 15-year-old, died after a police officer shot him in the head outside a Family Dollar in Gulfport, Miss., on Oct. 6. His family and other residents of the Gulf Coast city are demanding answers from the Gulfport Police Department, including the release of body-camera footage. At...
WLOX
Man found dead on property outside of Gautier residence
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police Department is currently investigating the death of a man in south Gautier. According to Chief David Bever, a neighbor called police about a possible death. He notes it is an apparent shooting death. The man, who’s identity is yet to be released, was found on a property outside of a home on Parkdale Drive in Gautier around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
WLOX
Investigators: Cellphone records show Saucier gas station murder was scheduled
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - More details are coming to light in regards to the Tuesday night County Kwik Stop murder in Saucier. Just after 6 p.m., a deputy with Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reported to the gas station after being informed by dispatch that a murder had taken place at the store. The deputy arrived to the scene to find Jeneation Lewis, 36, dead due to two gunshot wounds to the head. A shell casing was also found near the crime scene.
Mississippi man who ‘traumatized’ bank employees during robbery sentenced to life in prison
Eric Boykin has been sentenced to life in prison for the robbery of the Prentiss Branch of Hancock Bank in May 2021. Fifteenth Circuit Judge Tony Mozingo presided over the trial that concluded Oct. 4. Boykin chose not to be present during the trial. He was represented in absentia by Public Defender Benton Evans.
Questions emerge after Mississippi teenager shot dead by officer
After police shot him in the head, a Black 15-year-old from Mississippi died from his injury. Now, his family is questioning the actions of the officers.
WLOX
Gulfport police share new details into officer-involved shooting, aftermath
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is sharing more on the officer-involved shooting that killed a 15-year-old. Online threats against an officer are also coming to light. While state agencies continue the investigation, community members are demanding more answers. It’s been nearly a week since the deadly shooting...
WLOX
Police respond to reported shooting in Saucier
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Saucier Tuesday afternoon that left one person dead. Details are limited, but Sheriff Troy Peterson did confirm to WLOX that deputies were investigating a shooting on F Ladner Road near Michell Road. Peterson also said authorities do have a...
WLOX
Gulfport man arrested in murder at gas station off Hwy 53
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man has been arrested after Tuesday’s second murder. John William Anderson, 47, is being charged with murder after a shooting at the Country Kwik Stop on the corner of Highway 53 and County Farm Road, Harrison County Troy Peterson confirms. Harrison County...
Mother of teen shot during encounter with police demands answers
GULFPORT, Miss — Taking her grief to social media, Katrina Mateen is dealing with the shooting of her son Jaheim McMillan, 15, who was shot in the head Thursday during a shooting involving Gulfport police. “I want my son,” cried Mateen in a social media video. “Why? Why?”...
WLOX
WATCH: Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper says officer threats must stop
HAPPENING NOW: Protests in aftermath of officer involved shooting in Gulfport. Protestors were outside the police department following the news conference and now the group is meeting with NAACP. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Mississippi's season runs from October 1st to March 31st. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It's largest...
WLOX
Mothers of teens arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting dispute police claims
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - ”I need some answers,” Mary Spivery said. “They can’t speak, so my voice will be heard for them.”. Mary Spivery spoke out days after her son Kyion Bell was arrested. She said he was one of five teens pulled over in a car at Family Dollar on Pass Road before an officer shot her son’s friend, Jaheim McMillan.
Cops Kill People: Black 15-Year-Old Jaheim McMillan Gunned Down By Mississippi Cops, Family Doubts Report He Was Armed
Another Black life was taken by a police officer and yet again there are serious doubts about the story that is being used to justify the lethal use of force. According to the AP, 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan was shot by a Gulfport, Mississippi cop who was responding to a call about teenagers allegedly waving guns at passing motorists. McMillan was one of the children detained and Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper says an unnamed officer “engaged an armed suspect”. The result of that engagement was McMillian with a bullet in his head and subsequently being placed on life support. This past Saturday, he was taken off of life support at USA University Hospital in Alabama.
daystech.org
Community wants justice for Gulfport teen Jaheim McMillian’s death
Following the tragic loss of life of 15-year-old Gulfport High School freshmen Jaheim McMillan, tears, posters, condolences and prayers have surrounded his household. Last Thursday the teenager was shot within the head throughout an officer-involved capturing at a Family Dollar in Gulfport. Jaheim was transferred to a hospital in Mobile...
thegazebogazette.com
Long Beach Police Arrest Suspect on Two Felony Counts
Tuesday morning, October 11th, 2022, the Long Beach Police Department Gabriel Gauci, of Long Beach and charged him with one count of Felony Evasion and another count of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. The arrest stems from an incident where Gauci fled from the Gulfport Police Department, University...
WDAM-TV
Laurel police chief responds to LPD officer DUI arrest
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An officer for the Laurel Police Department was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence. The officer, Raven Naylor, was arrested in Forrest County. Police Chief Tommy Cox said they are currently working on an internal investigation, which is a city and department policy.
WLOX
Gulfport-Biloxi airport becomes state’s first to open DPS bureau
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety unveiled a new Driver Service Bureau inside the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Wednesday. It is located on the first floor near Baggage Claim 2. “What we were hoping through this partnership is it will allow people another option to come to...
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Vancleave man struck, killed while riding bike
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A 44-year-old Vancleave man was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Monday night. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, the victim -- identified as Dickey Ray Pay of Vancleave -- was riding a bike in the middle of the northbound lane on Tucker Road when a Chevrolet truck approached going the same direction and struck Pay, who had no lights on the bike and was wearing dark clothes.
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
