With Week 6 of the NFL season underway, some trends and patterns have emerged. One of those is that perhaps the NFC East is one of the league's best divisions. While the Commanders' season is in no way done, it is clear that three strong teams have emerged and Washington is not one of them. The Philadelphia Eagles are the NFL's only undefeated team at 5-0, while the Dallas Cowboys — with Cooper Rush leading the way — and the New York Giants — under first-year head coach Brian Daboll — are both 4-1.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO