USA TODAY Sports' Week 6 NFL picks: Cowboys-Eagles, Bills-Chiefs early season monster matchups
Week 6 of the NFL season comes bearing gifts – serving up two of the most savory matchups of a still-young 2022 season. Sunday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will meet for the fifth time in two years. The Bills cruised 38-20 in last year's regular-season contest at Arrowhead Stadium, but it remains the only time Josh Allen has beaten Patrick Mahomes. Buffalo is favored Sunday, but the real test likely won't come until January – when the Bills have fallen at K.C. the last two postseasons.
Commanders defeat Bears in another TNF dud. Here are the winners and losers.
Carson Wentz went into Week 6 a perfect 6-0 in Thursday night starts. And he still doesn’t have a stain on his Thursday night record. Wentz now has won seven career Thursday night starts after the Washington Commanders defeated the Chicago Bears, 12-7, in the primetime matchup on Amazon Prime.
Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera passionately defends Carson Wentz and his team
Chaos continues to envelop the Washington Commanders. ESPN on Thursday published an in-depth report on the various troubles circling team owner Daniel Snyder. Covered in the piece: Snyder's alleged role in Washington's acquisition of quarterback Carson Wentz. "It was 100% a Dan move," a source told ESPN in the report.
NFL roundtable: How many NFC East teams will make playoffs, and which is division's best?
With Week 6 of the NFL season underway, some trends and patterns have emerged. One of those is that perhaps the NFC East is one of the league's best divisions. While the Commanders' season is in no way done, it is clear that three strong teams have emerged and Washington is not one of them. The Philadelphia Eagles are the NFL's only undefeated team at 5-0, while the Dallas Cowboys — with Cooper Rush leading the way — and the New York Giants — under first-year head coach Brian Daboll — are both 4-1.
Al Michaels pushing Dan Snyder to sell Commanders on national TV is sure sign other NFL owners really do hate him
Early on Thursday, an ESPN report detailed Dan Snyder’s general awfulness as the owner of the Washington Commanders. One of the major revelations was how Snyder apparently has “dirt” on Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Snyder even called the NFL a “mafia,” to which an anonymous owner said all the other owners “hate” him.
The NFL has a serious diversity problem. Here's what our USA TODAY Sports investigation found.
I'm Roxanna Scott, USA TODAY's vice president/executive editor for Sports, and this is The Backstory, insights into our biggest stories of the week. I'm writing this column this week for Editor-in-Chief Nicole Carroll to explain our NFL Coaches Project and why the issue of diversity in the coaching ranks has been a priority for us. If you'd like to get The Backstory in your inbox every week, sign up here.
