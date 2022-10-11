Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
How to watch Ludwig’s Mogul Chessboxing event: Fight card, date, more
Ludwig’s highly-anticipated Chessboxing event is only a few weeks away, so, here’s everything you need to know about what’s going down. Influencer boxing events have been on the rise over the last few years, starting out as a way for content creators to settle their beef, before expanding into some actually fighting real fighters and athletes.
dexerto.com
Valorant pro retires from competition to work at Riot Games
Valorant and former PUBG player Diondre ‘YaBoiDre’ Bond has announced his retirement from professional play to work at Riot Games as a quality assurance engineer, he announced on October 13. Competitive Valorant’s offseason has meant seeing organizations form potential super teams, but also player retirements as the esport...
dexerto.com
Valorant pros underwhelmed by Harbor on release
Valorant pros have gotten their hands on the game’s newest Agent, Harbor, early and have come away feeling underwhelmed. Riot Games allowed pro players, content creators and press the ability to play Harbor early and stream their gameplay. After Harbor’s announcement, players were drawn to his unique Cove ability,...
dexerto.com
EG Impact reveals the “really big gap” between NA and other regions at Worlds 2022
Evil Geniuses have had a tough break in the Group Stage at Worlds 2022, but Impact was still in good spirits when he gave his opinion on what EG needs to improve upon, as well as what makes NA worse than other regions. North America hasn’t had the best go...
RELATED PEOPLE
dexerto.com
GAM Levi discusses the “double-edged sword” of their playstyle at Worlds 2022
Between Saigon Buffalo getting knocked out during Play-Ins and GAM’s rocky start to the Group Stage, Vietnam hasn’t had the best luck at Worlds 2022. We asked GAM Levi about the strength of his region and his first Worlds since 2019. Vietnam is a region defined by their...
dexerto.com
TSM tease Apex Legends fans with epic Legend skins ahead of Season 15
Esports organization TSM FTX took to Twitter to tease fans with mock-up skins for Apex Legends ahead of Season 15 ever-approaching launch. Apex Legends fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks, as ALGS’ preseason qualifiers are in full swing and Season 15 is on the horizon.
dexerto.com
Kai Cenat completes Twitch takeover by becoming most-subscribed streamer
Kai Cenat’s ascension up the Twitch ranks has been lightning fast, and now the Any Means Possible streamer has taken the throne as the most-subscribed streamer on the platform. Kai Cenat is no stranger to breaking records. After overtaking Felix ‘xQc’ Leyngel as the most-subbed English speaking streamer, he...
dexerto.com
Niantic apologizes for Pokemon Go Elite Raid spawn impact on Litwick Community Day
Pokemon Go developer Niantic has apologized to players following outcry over the release of Elite Raids, which negatively impacted the October Litwick Community Day event. Pokemon Go players received an unexpected and unpleasant surprise following the announced return of the Elite Raid challenges. The Raids were set to begin on October 16, with the Eggs appearing on the map 24 hours ahead of hatching. Unfortunately, this release date bumps into the October 15, 2022 date for the Litwick Community Day event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dexerto.com
Warzone streamer runs into little bro in Rebirth and gets absolutely smoked
Warzone is always full of surprises but few moments could possibly be as shocking as running into a family member in a public lobby but that’s exactly what happened to one streamer who ran into their little brother in a Rebirth Island lobby. Sibling rivalries can take all kinds...
dexerto.com
Fnatic set to sign Chronicle and Leo to Valorant team, according to report
Fnatic are set to bolster their Valorant squad with Timofey ‘Chronicle’ Khromov and Leo ‘Leo’ Jannesson, according to a recent report from Blix.gg. Fnatic have been relatively quiet in the offseason, with the coach, general manager, and part of the roster already settled. The UK-based organization is now looking to round out its lineup with two big names in former Gambit player Timofey ‘Chronicle’ Khromov and ex-Guild Esports member Leo ‘Leo’ Jannesson, according to Blix.gg.
dexerto.com
EA finally respond to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Hero pack error
EA have finally broken their silence regarding the mistakenly released FIFA 23 Ultimate Team guaranteed Hero Packs which temporarily crashed the FUT market on October 8. The mistaken release of a tradeable, guaranteed FUT Hero pack in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has been a major topic in recent days. Although...
FIFA・
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players slam Niantic for keeping Elite Raids “in-person” only
Pokemon Go players slam Niantic’s decision to limit the new Elite Raid battles to in-person only and fans are claiming it limits inclusivity. Pokemon Go recently announced the addition of Elite Raid battles, which serve as a more challenging raid mode. Unfortunately, the launch of Elite Raids did not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dexerto.com
Apex Legends streamer HisWattson pledges Twitch ad revenue to gamers in need
Popular Apex Legends Twitch streamer Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin has pledged to give all of his advertising revenue from the site to gamers in need. Not every day on the internet can be a positive one. But it’s always great to see when some go the extra mile to do good in the world.
dexerto.com
Alex Wassabi eyes up Temperrr fight as Deji “doesn’t want” boxing rematch
Alex Wassabi has claimed that Deji dodged a rematch as he gears up for a bout with Mayweather in November. The YouTube star won his first professional fight earlier this year by a split decision against Deji, and was recently set to go up against older brother KSI. However, after...
dexerto.com
Six promising indie games at PAX Australia 2022: Box Knight, Anger Foot, more
Indie games dominated much of the show floor at PAX Australia 2022, giving smaller, predominantly local development teams more space than usual to showcase their latest efforts. From inventive handheld projects to addictive roguelikes, here’s a look at some standouts. Additional reporting by Eleni Thomas. At each and every...
dexerto.com
FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players baffled as Antony and Rafael Leao made bald by EA update
FIFA 23 fans have been left puzzled, as the latest EA Sports update makes both Antony and Rafael Leao bald in Ultimate Team matches. FIFA 23 was absolutely packed with a ton of new face scans for our favorite players — allowing EA to show off the new and improved graphics with years’ title.
FIFA・
dexerto.com
FaZe Booya reveals BP50 Warzone build so good it’s a “bug” in Season 5 Reloaded
FaZe Clan Warzone competitor Booya has revealed a Season 5 Reloaded build of the new BP50 assault rifle, claiming it’s so strong in Rebirth Island it’s basically a “bug”. As is the system Warzone fans have become accustomed to, new weapons from Vanguard continue to make...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys episode 128 trailer foreshadows the end of Ash’s story
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys has released a new trailer for episode 128, and the flashbacks near the end of the clip indicate Ash’s journey could really be coming to a close after the championship conclusion. Pokemon Ultimate Journeys has released a preview trailer and air date for episode 128 following...
dexerto.com
Stranded: Alien Dawn – Release date, platforms, gameplay
Stranded: Alien Dawn is a planet survival sim where you manage a marooned group of survivors. Here’s everything you need to know about the game including the release date, platforms, and more. Haemimont Games is a studio that has been making city-building strategy games for over two decades now.
dexerto.com
Twitch star Tyler1 is already chat-banned in Overwatch 2 for five years
Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp once had a notorious rep in the streaming space for his toxicity. The Twitch star hasn’t been able to drop that yet in Overwatch 2, with the star already chat-banned for five years — although it might not be a new suspension.
Comments / 0