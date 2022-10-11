ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Ludwig’s Mogul Chessboxing event: Fight card, date, more

Ludwig’s highly-anticipated Chessboxing event is only a few weeks away, so, here’s everything you need to know about what’s going down. Influencer boxing events have been on the rise over the last few years, starting out as a way for content creators to settle their beef, before expanding into some actually fighting real fighters and athletes.
Valorant pro retires from competition to work at Riot Games

Valorant and former PUBG player Diondre ‘YaBoiDre’ Bond has announced his retirement from professional play to work at Riot Games as a quality assurance engineer, he announced on October 13. Competitive Valorant’s offseason has meant seeing organizations form potential super teams, but also player retirements as the esport...
Valorant pros underwhelmed by Harbor on release

Valorant pros have gotten their hands on the game’s newest Agent, Harbor, early and have come away feeling underwhelmed. Riot Games allowed pro players, content creators and press the ability to play Harbor early and stream their gameplay. After Harbor’s announcement, players were drawn to his unique Cove ability,...
TSM tease Apex Legends fans with epic Legend skins ahead of Season 15

Esports organization TSM FTX took to Twitter to tease fans with mock-up skins for Apex Legends ahead of Season 15 ever-approaching launch. Apex Legends fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks, as ALGS’ preseason qualifiers are in full swing and Season 15 is on the horizon.
Niantic apologizes for Pokemon Go Elite Raid spawn impact on Litwick Community Day

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has apologized to players following outcry over the release of Elite Raids, which negatively impacted the October Litwick Community Day event. Pokemon Go players received an unexpected and unpleasant surprise following the announced return of the Elite Raid challenges. The Raids were set to begin on October 16, with the Eggs appearing on the map 24 hours ahead of hatching. Unfortunately, this release date bumps into the October 15, 2022 date for the Litwick Community Day event.
Fnatic set to sign Chronicle and Leo to Valorant team, according to report

Fnatic are set to bolster their Valorant squad with Timofey ‘Chronicle’ Khromov and Leo ‘Leo’ Jannesson, according to a recent report from Blix.gg. Fnatic have been relatively quiet in the offseason, with the coach, general manager, and part of the roster already settled. The UK-based organization is now looking to round out its lineup with two big names in former Gambit player Timofey ‘Chronicle’ Khromov and ex-Guild Esports member Leo ‘Leo’ Jannesson, according to Blix.gg.
EA finally respond to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Hero pack error

EA have finally broken their silence regarding the mistakenly released FIFA 23 Ultimate Team guaranteed Hero Packs which temporarily crashed the FUT market on October 8. The mistaken release of a tradeable, guaranteed FUT Hero pack in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has been a major topic in recent days. Although...
Pokemon Go players slam Niantic for keeping Elite Raids “in-person” only

Pokemon Go players slam Niantic’s decision to limit the new Elite Raid battles to in-person only and fans are claiming it limits inclusivity. Pokemon Go recently announced the addition of Elite Raid battles, which serve as a more challenging raid mode. Unfortunately, the launch of Elite Raids did not...
Six promising indie games at PAX Australia 2022: Box Knight, Anger Foot, more

Indie games dominated much of the show floor at PAX Australia 2022, giving smaller, predominantly local development teams more space than usual to showcase their latest efforts. From inventive handheld projects to addictive roguelikes, here’s a look at some standouts. Additional reporting by Eleni Thomas. At each and every...
Stranded: Alien Dawn – Release date, platforms, gameplay

Stranded: Alien Dawn is a planet survival sim where you manage a marooned group of survivors. Here’s everything you need to know about the game including the release date, platforms, and more. Haemimont Games is a studio that has been making city-building strategy games for over two decades now.
