Penn State under James Franklin still looks like an 11th wheel in the Big Ten all these years later
What do Penn State fans have left other than to bitch about the coach?. This is James Franklin’s 9th year in State College, and there’s zero evidence he has any clue how to lead a power program in a power conference. He talked the right talk coming into this season, about toughening up the offensive line and playing a more physical brand of football in all phases. He knows what needs to happen. He just doesn’t seem to know how to make it happen.
We Are! James Franklin posts hype video as Penn State shifts focus to Michigan in Week 7
James Franklin wanted to get the fans ready for the huge matchup that Penn State is taking part in Saturday. Penn State travels to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan in a B1G battle of undefeated teams. The video opened with highlights from past meetings against the Wolverines. Saquon Barkley...
Penn State stuns Michigan with quick 14-point swing led by Sean Clifford, massive pick-6
Penn State found themselves down by two scores early on against Michigan. Then the Nittany Lions took things into their own hands. It was all started by a huge run from QB Sean Clifford that put the offense in the red zone. Clifford turned on the jets and took it 62 yards in a huge play for the Penn State offense.
All earned: Michigan football drops hype video for ‘Maize Out’ vs. Penn State
Michigan football is getting hyped up for today’s contest vs. Penn State. This game will be a crucial top 10 matchup in the B1G East. To prepare for the meeting, Michigan released a hype video that aimed to inspire the team and the fans. The video featured highlights from...
Michigan, Penn State players mix it up in tunnel during halftime
Penn State vs. Michigan is producing an intense game on the field. It is also turning chippy between the two sides after a back-and-forth first half. In the tunnel during halftime, the two teams mixed it up with some jawing back and forth and what appeared to be a little pushing and shoving between the two sides. The teams were separated a little bit by coaches and security before eventually clearing the tunnel.
Blake Corum seen visibly sick on field during Michigan's first drive vs. Penn State
Blake Corum might have some nerves getting to him against Penn State. A video was released of him throwing up while on the field. Corum has been on a tear this season running the ball. He has embraced his role in the Michigan backfield and had 735 yards rushing with 11 touchdowns coming into the game.
Urban Meyer praises JJ McCarthy’s performance against Indiana, has prediction for Penn State matchup
Urban Meyer was pleased with Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy’s performance against Indiana in Week 6. Michigan is a top 5 team and McCarthy’s leadership on offense has helped the team remain undefeated into Week 7. McCarthy will look to have another big performance for Michigan this week. In...
James Franklin admits surprise at Penn State's outing coming off Week 6 bye
James Franklin and Penn State had a great opportunity when the 2022 schedule came out. After a few early season road trips, the Nittany Lions had their bye week ahead of the crucial trip to Ann Arbor to face Michigan in Week 7. Unfortunately, that bye did not pay off...
As '22 begins to resemble '97, a surprising hurdle remains for Michigan
The 1997 vibes were so strong at Michigan Stadium on Saturday that the only thing missing was a halftime concert by Sugar Ray. Members of Michigan’s last national championship team were present, honored for the 25th anniversary of that season. Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson helped an aging, cane-wielding Lloyd Carr navigate onto the field in one of those moments that says everything about the bond a special football team can create.
Michigan’s Maize Out looks brilliant on gorgeous Ann Arbor Day
Michigan pulled out the big guns for the big home versus No. 10 Penn State as the Wolverines arrived with the Maize Out uniforms with the weather and environment adding to this highly anticipated game. 247Sports’ Alejandro Zuniga put a gorgeous video of Michigan Stadium with a full crowd, great weather, and the flyover shortly before the game.
Mike Morris: Michigan 'in the business of proving people wrong' in 2022
Mike Morris has a big goal in mind for the Wolverines this season. Michigan improved to 7-0 after an impressive win over Penn State in Week 7. The Wolverines dominated in all aspects of the game and improved to 4-0 in B1G play. However, Morris thinks the Wolverines still have some doubters.
Mike Hart makes successful return to Michigan sideline for Maize Out in Week 7
Mike Hart is back on the sidelines coaching his Wolverines team one week after a horrific scare on the sidelines. Michigan is taking on Penn State in Week 7. In Week 6, Hart reportedly suffered a seizure while Michigan was taking on Indiana on the road. He was immediately rushed to the hospital in Bloomington and returned to Ann Arbor with the expectation of coaching his running backs and offensive players when Michigan hosted Penn State.
Mike Hart throws shade at James Franklin following Michigan's dominant win
Mike Hart was back on the sideline for Michigan in Week 7 after his medical emergency in Week 6. He was also feeling well enough after the huge win to troll Penn State head coach James Franklin. One of Franklin’s signature items each week is a tweet using only the...
Donovan Edwards gashes Penn State, jukes defender during huge go-ahead TD run
Donovan Edwards had some moves for the Penn State defense in the second half. He put the last Nittany Lions defender standing in his way on the ground on his way to score a 67-yard touchdown run. Edwards got the ball on a sweep play and got the blocks that...
JJ McCarthy: Jim Harbaugh labeled win over PSU 'a butt-kicking in every which way'
JJ McCarthy and Michigan’s offense rolled in a big way against Penn State. When the final whistle sounded, the Wolverines had rushed for over 400 yards and put up 41 points on the board. So, what did it look like? According to McCarthy, head coach Jim Harbaugh labeled it...
JJ McCarthy has perfect reaction to Michigan's dominant ground performance vs. Penn State
J.J. McCarthy had a perfect response after another huge performance on the ground for Michigan. McCarthy finished with only 145 passing yards and did not have a touchdown, but Michigan still dominated the game, winning 41-17. This was due to an explosive performance on the ground, with the team collecting 418 yards rushing.
JJ McCarthy pulls off Houdini move, makes key completion on Michigan TD drive
J.J. McCarthy pulled out all of his tricks for the Penn State game. He was able to complete a pass while being hit in the backfield. The pocket started to break down and McCarthy found himself faced with a Penn State pass rusher heading straight towards him. Instead of panicking, he found Blake Corum open downfield and made a clutch throw.
Drew Allar enters Week 7 game for Penn State in place of QB Sean Clifford
Drew Allar is up for No. 10 Penn State after senior quarterback Sean Clifford left with an apparent shoulder injury. The true freshman quarterback comes to try and create life for the Nittany Lions’ offense down 41-17. Clifford ended the game completing 7-of-19 of his passes for 120 yards....
Jalen Berger rolls through Wisconsin defender for hard-fought TD run
Jalen Berger is on the board against his former team, finding the end zone in the first quarter of Michigan State’s game against Wisconsin. After getting a quick turnover from the Badgers, the MSU offense set up deep in the red zone. Berger took the hand off on second down from just outside the 10 and went to work.
Jim Harbaugh explains importance of naming Michigan Stadium tunnel after longtime HC Lloyd Carr
Jim Harbaugh recognized how important it was for the program to have the Michigan Stadium tunnel named after former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr. Carr last coached Michigan in 2007, but he remained a fixture at the university. He coached Michigan for 13 seasons and won a national championship in 1997. Even 25 years after that championship, Carr continued to be recognized for his accomplishments at the school.
