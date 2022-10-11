What do Penn State fans have left other than to bitch about the coach?. This is James Franklin’s 9th year in State College, and there’s zero evidence he has any clue how to lead a power program in a power conference. He talked the right talk coming into this season, about toughening up the offensive line and playing a more physical brand of football in all phases. He knows what needs to happen. He just doesn’t seem to know how to make it happen.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO