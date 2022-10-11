ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State under James Franklin still looks like an 11th wheel in the Big Ten all these years later

What do Penn State fans have left other than to bitch about the coach?. This is James Franklin’s 9th year in State College, and there’s zero evidence he has any clue how to lead a power program in a power conference. He talked the right talk coming into this season, about toughening up the offensive line and playing a more physical brand of football in all phases. He knows what needs to happen. He just doesn’t seem to know how to make it happen.
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan, Penn State players mix it up in tunnel during halftime

Penn State vs. Michigan is producing an intense game on the field. It is also turning chippy between the two sides after a back-and-forth first half. In the tunnel during halftime, the two teams mixed it up with some jawing back and forth and what appeared to be a little pushing and shoving between the two sides. The teams were separated a little bit by coaches and security before eventually clearing the tunnel.
saturdaytradition.com

As '22 begins to resemble '97, a surprising hurdle remains for Michigan

The 1997 vibes were so strong at Michigan Stadium on Saturday that the only thing missing was a halftime concert by Sugar Ray. Members of Michigan’s last national championship team were present, honored for the 25th anniversary of that season. Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson helped an aging, cane-wielding Lloyd Carr navigate onto the field in one of those moments that says everything about the bond a special football team can create.
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan’s Maize Out looks brilliant on gorgeous Ann Arbor Day

Michigan pulled out the big guns for the big home versus No. 10 Penn State as the Wolverines arrived with the Maize Out uniforms with the weather and environment adding to this highly anticipated game. 247Sports’ Alejandro Zuniga put a gorgeous video of Michigan Stadium with a full crowd, great weather, and the flyover shortly before the game.
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Morris: Michigan 'in the business of proving people wrong' in 2022

Mike Morris has a big goal in mind for the Wolverines this season. Michigan improved to 7-0 after an impressive win over Penn State in Week 7. The Wolverines dominated in all aspects of the game and improved to 4-0 in B1G play. However, Morris thinks the Wolverines still have some doubters.
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Hart makes successful return to Michigan sideline for Maize Out in Week 7

Mike Hart is back on the sidelines coaching his Wolverines team one week after a horrific scare on the sidelines. Michigan is taking on Penn State in Week 7. In Week 6, Hart reportedly suffered a seizure while Michigan was taking on Indiana on the road. He was immediately rushed to the hospital in Bloomington and returned to Ann Arbor with the expectation of coaching his running backs and offensive players when Michigan hosted Penn State.
saturdaytradition.com

JJ McCarthy pulls off Houdini move, makes key completion on Michigan TD drive

J.J. McCarthy pulled out all of his tricks for the Penn State game. He was able to complete a pass while being hit in the backfield. The pocket started to break down and McCarthy found himself faced with a Penn State pass rusher heading straight towards him. Instead of panicking, he found Blake Corum open downfield and made a clutch throw.
saturdaytradition.com

Jalen Berger rolls through Wisconsin defender for hard-fought TD run

Jalen Berger is on the board against his former team, finding the end zone in the first quarter of Michigan State’s game against Wisconsin. After getting a quick turnover from the Badgers, the MSU offense set up deep in the red zone. Berger took the hand off on second down from just outside the 10 and went to work.
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh explains importance of naming Michigan Stadium tunnel after longtime HC Lloyd Carr

Jim Harbaugh recognized how important it was for the program to have the Michigan Stadium tunnel named after former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr. Carr last coached Michigan in 2007, but he remained a fixture at the university. He coached Michigan for 13 seasons and won a national championship in 1997. Even 25 years after that championship, Carr continued to be recognized for his accomplishments at the school.
ANN ARBOR, MI

