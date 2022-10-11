Read full article on original website
Charlie Jones becomes first player in over 20 years for Purdue to accomplish home touchdown pace
Charlie Jones continues to be a human cheat code for Purdue and its passing game. In Week 7, Jones became the first player for Purdue to account for 4 consecutive home games since Vinny Sutherland in 2000. In Purdue’s 43-37 win over Nebraska, Jones caught 12 receptions for 132 yards...
Jeff Brohm praises Purdue for 4th straight win: 'They've got guts'
Jeff Brohm has nothing but appreciation for his Purdue Boilermakers after their fourth consecutive win. In Week 7, Purdue held off Nebraska for a 43-37 win at home despite several comeback attempts from the Cornhuskers. After Nebraska scored in 3-plays to get within one possession, the offense of Purdue grinded...
Nebraska will be without key defender for matchup with Purdue
Nebraska will be without their leading tackler Luke Reimer when the Huskers take on Purdue in Week 7. Reimer, who leads the team with 49 tackles, will miss the game with a reported upper-body injury. The star linebacker will be a big loss for the pivotal conference matchup. Nebraska and Purdue are both 2-1 in B1G play this season.
Trey Palmer sets single-game Nebraska record with massive game vs. Purdue
Trey Palmer is having a career game against Purdue. The junior receiver broke the Nebraska single-game receiving record on a 64-yard play, to bring his total to 237 for the day. Palmer also has 60 rushing yards and 2 TDs on the day. The previous record was set by JD...
Mickey Joseph reveals postgame message to Nebraska following hard-fought loss to Purdue
Mickey Joseph and the Huskers couldn’t come up with a stop when they needed it, falling to Purdue 43-37 in a high-scoring affair Saturday night. However, Joseph did not sound disappointed with his team after the game. During his postgame press conference, Joseph said his message to the team...
Purdue marching band produces incredible halftime show honoring farmers during visit from Nebraska
Purdue’s “All-American” Marching Band produced a brilliant halftime show in Week 7. With Nebraska in West Lafayette for a key B1G West battle, the Boilermaker marching band dialed up a halftime show honoring farmers. Teaming up with Land O’Lakes, Purdue’s band spelled out “FARMERS” on the field....
