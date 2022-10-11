ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Brohm praises Purdue for 4th straight win: 'They've got guts'

Jeff Brohm has nothing but appreciation for his Purdue Boilermakers after their fourth consecutive win. In Week 7, Purdue held off Nebraska for a 43-37 win at home despite several comeback attempts from the Cornhuskers. After Nebraska scored in 3-plays to get within one possession, the offense of Purdue grinded...
Nebraska will be without key defender for matchup with Purdue

Nebraska will be without their leading tackler Luke Reimer when the Huskers take on Purdue in Week 7. Reimer, who leads the team with 49 tackles, will miss the game with a reported upper-body injury. The star linebacker will be a big loss for the pivotal conference matchup. Nebraska and Purdue are both 2-1 in B1G play this season.
