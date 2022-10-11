Nebraska will be without their leading tackler Luke Reimer when the Huskers take on Purdue in Week 7. Reimer, who leads the team with 49 tackles, will miss the game with a reported upper-body injury. The star linebacker will be a big loss for the pivotal conference matchup. Nebraska and Purdue are both 2-1 in B1G play this season.

