Indiana dropped their fourth game in a row yesterday to the Maryland Terrapins. With the loss the Hoosiers are 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten. In the Peegs.com notebook we take a look at how the offensive line performed in their first game with Rod Carey leading that group, what it meant to Aaron Steinfeldt to score his first touchdown as an IU player, and what Connor Bazelak had to say about the successful trick play the Indiana offense ran late in the second quarter.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO