The Peegs Podcast: The Morning After Maryland
Indiana had multiple opportunities to beat Maryland, but the Hoosiers couldn't get out of its way to drop its fourth straight game. We break it down.
Purdue first to offer 2025 in-state WR Eugene Hilton
Zionsville (Ind.) High 2025 receiver Eugene Hilton visited Purdue on Saturday night for the Boilers victory over Nebraska, and prior to the game, the talented pass catcher landed his first scholarship from head coach Jeff Brohm. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Hilton looks forward to building a relationship with Purdue moving forward.
Indiana–Maryland Notebook
Indiana dropped their fourth game in a row yesterday to the Maryland Terrapins. With the loss the Hoosiers are 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten. In the Peegs.com notebook we take a look at how the offensive line performed in their first game with Rod Carey leading that group, what it meant to Aaron Steinfeldt to score his first touchdown as an IU player, and what Connor Bazelak had to say about the successful trick play the Indiana offense ran late in the second quarter.
Hoosier Newsstand, October 16
We begin with coverage of yesterday's game at Memorial Stadium where the Hoosiers fell to Maryland, dropping IU to 3-4 on the season. Indiana football loses 38-33, Maryland capitalizes on late miscues: Indiana Daily Student. Maryland tops Indiana after Tagovailoa leaves with injury: Associated Press. Football Falls Late to Maryland:...
All State Preps Pennsylvania High School Football prospects Live Evaluation Notebook No. 2
All State Preps on 247Sports brings you observations and evaluations of Pennsylvania High School football prospects that we've had a chance to see in person. This includes: football games, 7v7's, camps, practices, and workouts. Any athlete that is included in these articles has been scout live and in-person. Dallas Harper...
