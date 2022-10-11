ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue first to offer 2025 in-state WR Eugene Hilton

Zionsville (Ind.) High 2025 receiver Eugene Hilton visited Purdue on Saturday night for the Boilers victory over Nebraska, and prior to the game, the talented pass catcher landed his first scholarship from head coach Jeff Brohm. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Hilton looks forward to building a relationship with Purdue moving forward.
Indiana–Maryland Notebook

Indiana dropped their fourth game in a row yesterday to the Maryland Terrapins. With the loss the Hoosiers are 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten. In the Peegs.com notebook we take a look at how the offensive line performed in their first game with Rod Carey leading that group, what it meant to Aaron Steinfeldt to score his first touchdown as an IU player, and what Connor Bazelak had to say about the successful trick play the Indiana offense ran late in the second quarter.
Hoosier Newsstand, October 16

We begin with coverage of yesterday's game at Memorial Stadium where the Hoosiers fell to Maryland, dropping IU to 3-4 on the season. Indiana football loses 38-33, Maryland capitalizes on late miscues: Indiana Daily Student. Maryland tops Indiana after Tagovailoa leaves with injury: Associated Press. Football Falls Late to Maryland:...
