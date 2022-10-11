ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown: Desperate for Cash? Planning to Leave Kody?!?

Meri Brown has made an offer that she hopes at least one person out there can’t refuse. And quite a number of observers are now wondering why. On Monday, the 51-year old jumped on Facebook to reveal that her Utah bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, is giving folks a chance to attend a four-day retreat that will include breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The Hollywood Gossip

Gisele Bundchen: Here's the REAL Reason I'm Divorcing Tom Brady!

Insiders say Tom and Gisele have hired divorce attorneys, and there’s virtually no chance that the couple will reconcile. These two will have to divide hundreds of millions in assets and custody of two kids, so you can expect that the legal battle will be a messy, protracted one, in which much dirty laundry will be aired publicly.
The Hollywood Gossip

Little People, Big World Trailer: "Oh My Gosh, Oh My Gosh, Oh My Gosh..."

Little People, Big World is about to welcome another little person. As previously announced, the popular TLC reality show returns with new episodes on Tuesday, November 1. And now, as previewed in an extended trailer (first posted by People Magazine), we can confirm that at least one significant development that will be featured this fall will center around Tori Roloff giving birth.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown: Christine Backstabbed Me and Betrayed Our Religion!

Kody Brown may star on a reality show. But the self-centered father of 18 is having a lot of trouble accepting reality at the moment. In footage from this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives — which was filmed over a year ago, remember — Kody once again opens up about one of his marriages falling apart.
