Leah Messer Drunkenly Breaks Silence on Jaylan Mobley Split: I'm Going Through a LOT!
Earlier this week, Teen Mom fans were stunned by the news that Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley had broken up. The news came just two months after Leah and Jaylan announced their engagement. Fans are filled with questions about why Leah and Jaylan broke up, and when Messer went live...
Meri Brown: Desperate for Cash? Planning to Leave Kody?!?
Meri Brown has made an offer that she hopes at least one person out there can’t refuse. And quite a number of observers are now wondering why. On Monday, the 51-year old jumped on Facebook to reveal that her Utah bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, is giving folks a chance to attend a four-day retreat that will include breakfast, lunch and dinner.
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Recounts Truely Brown’s Reaction to Divorce News
Truely Brown and Christine Brown moved to Salt Lake City following Christine's divorce from Kody Brown. 'Sister Wives' fans are just learning how Truely found out about the divorce.
90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar Still Together?
We have all watched Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar’s ups and downs, now on two seasons. He tells her what she wants to hear until he stops. She hears what she want to hear until she doesn’t. Then, she flies off the handle. On last weekend’s 90 Day...
Roloffs to Face "Uncertain Times, A Cold War" on Little People, Big World Season 24
For those who have been paying attention over the last few months, the following spoiler should come as no surprise:. Things will not exactly be all peaches and cream on Little People, Big World Season 24. Earlier this week, TLC announced that new episodes of the beloved reality show will...
Gisele Bundchen: Here's the REAL Reason I'm Divorcing Tom Brady!
Insiders say Tom and Gisele have hired divorce attorneys, and there’s virtually no chance that the couple will reconcile. These two will have to divide hundreds of millions in assets and custody of two kids, so you can expect that the legal battle will be a messy, protracted one, in which much dirty laundry will be aired publicly.
Dove Cameron Always Wanted to Play Bubbles in a ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Project
Some actors manifest their roles long before they earn them. Dove Cameron did just that with the ill-fated 'Powerpuff Girls' live-action series.
Little People, Big World Trailer: "Oh My Gosh, Oh My Gosh, Oh My Gosh..."
Little People, Big World is about to welcome another little person. As previously announced, the popular TLC reality show returns with new episodes on Tuesday, November 1. And now, as previewed in an extended trailer (first posted by People Magazine), we can confirm that at least one significant development that will be featured this fall will center around Tori Roloff giving birth.
Kody Brown: Christine Backstabbed Me and Betrayed Our Religion!
Kody Brown may star on a reality show. But the self-centered father of 18 is having a lot of trouble accepting reality at the moment. In footage from this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives — which was filmed over a year ago, remember — Kody once again opens up about one of his marriages falling apart.
