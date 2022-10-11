ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

ALDS Game 1: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros odds, picks and predictions

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros in the opener of their best-of-5 AL Division Series Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. First pitch is at 3:37 p.m. ET (TBS). Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Mariners vs. Astros odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Regular-season series: Astros won 12-7

The Mariners swept the Toronto Blue Jays in a best-of-3 AL Wild Card Series after pulling off an impressive 7-run comeback in Game 2. Seattle has won 5 straight games dating back to the regular season.

The Astros finished 7 games ahead of the New York Yankees for the No. 1 seed in the AL and finished 16 games ahead of the Mariners to capture the AL West. Houston will look to defend its 55-26 record at home after its 1st-round bye in the playoffs.

Mariners at Astros projected starters

RHP Logan Gilbert vs. RHP Justin Verlander

Gilbert (13-6, 3.20 ERA) had a 1.18 WHIP, 2.4 BB/9 and 8.4 K/9 through 185 2/3 IP across 32 regular-season starts.

  • The Mariners have won 6 of his last 7 turns
  • Last start vs. Astros (July 28): 6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA) has a 0.83 WHIP, 1.5 BB/9 and 9.5 K/9 through 175 IP over 28 regular-season starts.

  • Last start vs. Mariners (July 29): 7 2/3 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
  • Career postseason: 14-11, 3.40 ERA (187 2/3 IP, 71 ER), 1.07 WHIP and 205 K in 31 games (30 starts)

Mariners at Astros odds

Lines last updated at 9:55 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Mariners +180 (bet $100 to win $180) | Astros -230 (bet $230 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Mariners +1.5 (-120) | Astros -1.5 (-101)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -125 | U: +100)

Mariners at Astros picks and predictions

Prediction

Astros 5, Mariners 3

I’ll go ahead and PASS on the moneyline in this game with the Astros being heavily favored. Houston should be able to take care of business at home to begin its AL Division Series, but the odds aren’t worth taking the Astros straight up.

ASTROS -1.5 (-101) is where I’m leaning in this game, especially with Houston’s current odds to win by multiple runs. Ten of Houston’s 12 wins against Seattle this season have been by 2 runs or more.

Even with Gilbert and Verlander taking the mound in this game, OVER 6.5 (-125) is an enticing bet. The bats of the Mariners are hot entering the best-of-5 series and we know the Astros can score runs in bunches.

The Over has hit in 11 of the last 16 meetings between the Mariners and the Astros in Houston.

