STOCKTON -- A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said.At a news conference on Saturday, Stockton city manager Harry Black announced the arrest and Stockton police chief Stanley McFadden identified the suspect as 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee of Stockton. McFadden said the arrest was made around 2 a.m. Saturday.Police received tips from the public that led them to Brownlee's home and, after observing Brownlee driving away from his residence, police moved...

STOCKTON, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO