ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

The Value of Discussing Personal Goals in Business

We spend so much of our lives as entrepreneurs hunting for opportunities. What if new opportunities become the very thing that distracts us from our true goals? I’ve seen many talented business leaders and employees, myself included, wind up led astray by opportunity. This is an inherently challenging situation...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

7 Steps to Making a Balanced Decision Between Intuition and Data

Based on my own experience working with business leaders in large organizations as well as small, success is all about making the right decisions at the right time. Some people believe it’s all about intuition and experience, while others are fanatics in gathering data, doing the analysis, and suppressing intuition and experience. I’m a proponent of always striking the right balance.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Move Over Quiet Quitting. Linkedin Data Shows 'Quick Quitting' Is the Next Workplace Trend

Sorry bosses, I have bad news for you. Thanks to the incredibly tight labor market you’ve had to struggle through the Great Resignation and, more recently, Quiet Quitting. But according to new LinkedIn data you’re soon going to have another headache to deal with. The professional network calls the latest trend “quick quitting,” and it’s just what it sounds like.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa Von Tobel
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Inc.com

A Disengaged Workforce Is a Harbinger of a Toxic Workplace Culture

Employee disengagement is not just a phase; it’s a contagion that can result in your entire team disengaging from their work and one another. That progression may happen slowly over time or seemingly overnight. When it does, however, it's a sign that something in your organization isn't working. If left unaddressed, employee disengagement will create a toxic work environment. And it's a lot harder to recover from a toxic work environment than from a disengaged workforce.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Inc.com

Giant Companies Are More Vulnerable Than You Think

I still remember how worried we were when my last company, Udemy, was a tiny education startup and Google announced Course Builder. It was like the worst-case scenario investors pose when you're fundraising: What if Google takes your idea and launches a competing product? But here's the thing: Course Builder went nowhere. Then came Google Helpouts, plus several attempts to monetize learning content on YouTube. None of those ever became a significant threat to Udemy.
EDUCATION
Inc.com

In 2 Words Tim Cook Shared The Key Ingredient In Apple's "Recipe For Success"

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently shared his advice to students on what it takes to be successful during a speaking engagement at his alma mater, the University of Naples Federico. While his insights on the personality traits Apple looks for in prospective staff took the spotlight, the most heavy-hitting wisdom he had to impart went largely unnoticed.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Founders Project
Inc.com

Behind the Scenes of Inc.'s Female Founders 100

Why put just one impressive founder on the cover when you can feature seven? That's what felt most appropriate for this year's Female Founders 100, a celebration of powerful women across a range of industries. In August, Inc. brought together Amy Fan, Allyson Felix, Sophia Wang, Pinky Cole, Dany Garcia, Cameron Diaz, and Katherine Power in L.A. for our cover shoots with photographer Cara Robbins. "There's always something so incredible and motivating about being around inspiring women," Felix says. "The whole day reminded me to keep working hard for women."
CAMERON DIAZ
Inc.com

Of Course I'm Worried About the Economy and My Startup

Last month was the first month ever in which my project to help startups ,Teaching Startup, saw a noticeable spike in subscription cancellations. We’ve always had dropouts, so to speak, in dribs and drabs starting in December 2020, our seventh month of operation. But in September of 2022 we had a 5x spike in cancellations. That sounds like a lot more than it is, because the baseline number of cancellations was always tiny. And while net new subscriptions still far outpace cancellations, I’d be an idiot if I didn’t put two and two together.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Aristotle's Advice for Marketers

What does a man born in 384 BCE have to teach the modern writer? A lot. When I teach persuasive writing, participants are often amazed to learn that Aristotle, the Greek philosopher who taught the world about everything from chemistry to metaphysics, also contributed mightily to the study of rhetoric. Rhetoric is using language effectively and persuasively. And in this, Aristotle's philosophy is as relevant today as it was 2,000 years ago.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Podcast

Comments / 0

Community Policy