The following is a transcript of an interview with Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova that aired Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: Charlie D'Agata, thank you and we are joined now by Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Makarova. Madam Ambassador, good to have you back. Let's pick up where my colleague just left off. Last time President Zelenskyy was on this program at the end of September, he talked specifically about the delivery of air defense systems, thanking the United States, but they still have not been delivered. What is the holdup in the delivery of American weapons?

POLITICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO