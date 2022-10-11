ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Russia bombards Ukraine with more missiles

Russian President Vladimir Putin says his mobilization of some 300,000 reserve troops will be complete in two weeks. Russia has ramped up attacks on Ukraine, hitting more than a dozen targets across the country. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports from Dnipro, Ukraine. Then, Catherine Herridge discusses the state of the war with with Matthew Kroenig, a national security specialist who has worked with the Bush, Obama, and Trump administrations.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc News#Ukraine War Politics#G7#Russian#The Atlantic Council#Cbs News Mornings
CBS News

Ukrainian civilians battered in heaviest bombardment since invasion began

Days after unleashing the heaviest bombardment that Ukraine has seen since the invasion began, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had "no regrets" and "Russia is doing everything right." The merciless battering of civilians in frontline cities like Zaporizhzhia tell a different story. Charlie D'Agata reports from Ukraine.
POLITICS
CBS News

Trump writes letter to Jan. 6 committee after its vote to subpoena him and boasts about crowd size

A day after the House Jan. 6 select committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Trump, he responded with an angry letter to committee Chairman Bennie Thompson to complain about its work. The select committee has been investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and its root causes, with the aim of determining who was responsible for the mayhem and preventing it from happening again.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

President Trump tried to immediately withdraw troops from Afghanistan and Somalia, "knowing he lost and had weeks left in office," Jan. 6 committee says

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol held its ninth public hearing on Thursday, sharing new evidence and pre-recorded testimony from several Trump White House insiders. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said then-President Donald Trump knew he lost the 2020 election and so he rushed to complete...
POTUS
CBS News

Elaine Chao testifies about why she resigned from Trump administration after Jan. 6

The ninth and likely final public final hearing from the House Jan. 6 select committee took place on Thursday and the committee shared previously recorded testimony from former Trump administration officials, including former Transportation secretary Elaine Chao, who spoke about why she ultimately left the administration after watching the Jan. 6 attack unfold.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
CBS News

Transcript: Oksana Markarova on "Face the Nation," Oct. 16, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova that aired Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: Charlie D'Agata, thank you and we are joined now by Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Makarova. Madam Ambassador, good to have you back. Let's pick up where my colleague just left off. Last time President Zelenskyy was on this program at the end of September, he talked specifically about the delivery of air defense systems, thanking the United States, but they still have not been delivered. What is the holdup in the delivery of American weapons?
POLITICS
CBS News

Buttigieg calls employment numbers "strong as hell" in defense of Biden economic policies

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Sunday defended President Joe Biden's economic policies, saying the Biden administration's "top economic priority" is fighting inflation amid rising costs in food, housing and health care. But Buttigieg also touted the administration's COVID-19 recovery package, which he credited with having "rescued the economy" and said...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Transcript: Pete Buttigieg on "Face the Nation," Oct. 16, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg that aired Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: We want to now turn to the Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg. Good morning, and thank you for being here in person. TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY PETE...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Secret Service, other agencies knew of potential for Jan. 6 violence in advance

The House Jan. 6 committee revealed during a public hearing on Thursday that the Secret Service, as well as other agencies, knew about the potential for violence ahead of the riot at the Capitol. CBS News also learned that the committee would vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump. CBS News' Norah O'Donnell, Ed O'Keefe, John Dickerson, Catherine Herridge, Jeff Pegues, Scott MacFarlane and Robert Costa and A.T. Smith, a former Secret Service deputy director, discussed during a CBS News Special Report.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

GOP keeps lead for House control, Democrats' momentum stalls amid economy worries — CBS News Battleground Tracker poll

For two months the Democrats chipped away at the Republicans' lead in the battle for House control, helped by motivated abortion-rights voters and what turned out to be fleeting glimmers of optimism about the economy. But that momentum has stalled, at least for now, and the Republicans' House lead has stabilized today at 224 seats to the Democrats' 211. The Republicans' lead had shrunk in the two previous model runs of September and August.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

CBS News

562K+
Followers
69K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy