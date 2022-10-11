Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: nearly 9,000 Russian troops to be stationed in Belarus; Putin’s forces continuing ‘forced deportations’
Russian servicemen begin to arrive in Belarus; US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine
Russia bombards Ukraine with more missiles
Russian President Vladimir Putin says his mobilization of some 300,000 reserve troops will be complete in two weeks. Russia has ramped up attacks on Ukraine, hitting more than a dozen targets across the country. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports from Dnipro, Ukraine. Then, Catherine Herridge discusses the state of the war with with Matthew Kroenig, a national security specialist who has worked with the Bush, Obama, and Trump administrations.
Markarova says global response if Russia uses nuclear weapons has to be "very harsh"
Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S., said on "Face the Nation" on Sunday that if a nuclear weapon is used against a "non-nuclear country like Ukraine, then the whole nuclear deterrence system is going to be under risk."
Ukraine envoy hopeful about fate of Musk's satellite network
A Ukrainian diplomat is expressing optimism about securing the money needed for the continued operation of a satellite network funded by billionaire Elon Musk that has provided key battlefield and humanitarian contacts in the war with Russia
Ukrainian civilians battered in heaviest bombardment since invasion began
Days after unleashing the heaviest bombardment that Ukraine has seen since the invasion began, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had "no regrets" and "Russia is doing everything right." The merciless battering of civilians in frontline cities like Zaporizhzhia tell a different story. Charlie D'Agata reports from Ukraine.
Trump writes letter to Jan. 6 committee after its vote to subpoena him and boasts about crowd size
A day after the House Jan. 6 select committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Trump, he responded with an angry letter to committee Chairman Bennie Thompson to complain about its work. The select committee has been investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and its root causes, with the aim of determining who was responsible for the mayhem and preventing it from happening again.
President Trump tried to immediately withdraw troops from Afghanistan and Somalia, "knowing he lost and had weeks left in office," Jan. 6 committee says
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol held its ninth public hearing on Thursday, sharing new evidence and pre-recorded testimony from several Trump White House insiders. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said then-President Donald Trump knew he lost the 2020 election and so he rushed to complete...
Elaine Chao testifies about why she resigned from Trump administration after Jan. 6
The ninth and likely final public final hearing from the House Jan. 6 select committee took place on Thursday and the committee shared previously recorded testimony from former Trump administration officials, including former Transportation secretary Elaine Chao, who spoke about why she ultimately left the administration after watching the Jan. 6 attack unfold.
Transcript: Oksana Markarova on "Face the Nation," Oct. 16, 2022
The following is a transcript of an interview with Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova that aired Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: Charlie D'Agata, thank you and we are joined now by Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Makarova. Madam Ambassador, good to have you back. Let's pick up where my colleague just left off. Last time President Zelenskyy was on this program at the end of September, he talked specifically about the delivery of air defense systems, thanking the United States, but they still have not been delivered. What is the holdup in the delivery of American weapons?
Putin says he doesn't regret attacking civilians in Ukraine
Russian-installed officials in Kherson, Ukraine, are urging residents to leave as Ukrainian forces push further south. Meanwhile, Russia is continuing its missile strikes. Charlie D'Agata is in Ukraine with the story.
Authors say Jan. 6 panel is taking "corrective action" after Trump impeachment trial
Politico's Rachael Bade and The Washington Post's Karoun Demirjian, authors of "Unchecked: The Untold Story Behind Congress's Botched Impeachments of Donald Trump." said on "Face the Nation" that the House Jan. 6 committee is taking "corrective action" after the "rushed" second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.
Buttigieg calls employment numbers "strong as hell" in defense of Biden economic policies
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Sunday defended President Joe Biden's economic policies, saying the Biden administration's "top economic priority" is fighting inflation amid rising costs in food, housing and health care. But Buttigieg also touted the administration's COVID-19 recovery package, which he credited with having "rescued the economy" and said...
Biden calls for Iran to stop violence against citizens as anti-government protests continue
Iran’s supreme leader warned the country will stand firm against the anti-government protests that are now in their fifth week. President Joe Biden called on Iran’s leaders to stop the violence against its citizens. CBS News correspondent Roxana Saberi reports.
Transcript: Pete Buttigieg on "Face the Nation," Oct. 16, 2022
The following is a transcript of an interview with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg that aired Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: We want to now turn to the Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg. Good morning, and thank you for being here in person. TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY PETE...
China's Communist party congress opens with Xi Jinping calling for military growth
Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that have strained relations with Washington and tightened the ruling Communist Party's control over society and the economy. China's most influential figure in decades spoke as the party opened a congress that was...
Kyiv City Ballet dancers stranded abroad after months on the road
The Kyiv City Ballet company set out on tour in February, expecting to be gone for three weeks. Just one day after they left Ukraine, Russia invaded. The dance company now finds itself stranded abroad and touring across the world. Adriana Diaz has more.
Secret Service, other agencies knew of potential for Jan. 6 violence in advance
The House Jan. 6 committee revealed during a public hearing on Thursday that the Secret Service, as well as other agencies, knew about the potential for violence ahead of the riot at the Capitol. CBS News also learned that the committee would vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump. CBS News' Norah O'Donnell, Ed O'Keefe, John Dickerson, Catherine Herridge, Jeff Pegues, Scott MacFarlane and Robert Costa and A.T. Smith, a former Secret Service deputy director, discussed during a CBS News Special Report.
Ukrainian ballet company remains stranded abroad due to war
Chicago — When the dancers of the Kyiv City Ballet went on tour in February, they had no idea they would be stranded abroad for eight months due to war. They remain in limbo, determined to save their culture through dance. In Chicago's Auditorium Theatre, under the rumble of...
Russia military range shooting leaves 11 dead, 15 wounded, defense ministry says
Two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops at a Russian military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11 and wounding 15 others, before being killed, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday. The ministry said in a statement that the shooting took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia that...
GOP keeps lead for House control, Democrats' momentum stalls amid economy worries — CBS News Battleground Tracker poll
For two months the Democrats chipped away at the Republicans' lead in the battle for House control, helped by motivated abortion-rights voters and what turned out to be fleeting glimmers of optimism about the economy. But that momentum has stalled, at least for now, and the Republicans' House lead has stabilized today at 224 seats to the Democrats' 211. The Republicans' lead had shrunk in the two previous model runs of September and August.
