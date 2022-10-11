Read full article on original website
ku.edu
Math department announces Undergraduate Research Award winner
LAWRENCE – The Department of Mathematics at the University of Kansas has awarded an Undergraduate Research Award in Mathematics (MathUGRA) to Cayden Williams, senior in mathematics, philosophy and pre-law, to support his project for the fall 2022 semester. MathUGRAs are $1,000 scholarships provided to undergraduate math majors pursuing original...
ku.edu
KGS scientist, partners receive NSF funding to expand program to reduce barriers in STEM occupations
LAWRENCE — A National Science Foundation grant will allow a researcher from the Kansas Geological Survey and her collaborators at seven other institutions to expand the reach of a program designed to reduce hostile workplace climate barriers that individuals face when entering STEM occupations. Blair Schneider, KGS science outreach...
ku.edu
First College of Liberal Arts & Sciences dean candidate to present Oct. 17
LAWRENCE – The first candidate for the University of Kansas College of Liberal Arts & Sciences (CLAS) executive dean position will give a public presentation from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, in the Beren Petroleum Conference Center in Slawson Hall. The presentation will be livestreamed, and...
ku.edu
KU announces recipients of Keeler Intra-University Professorships for 2022-2023
LAWRENCE – Four University of Kansas professors have been selected to pursue special projects designed to develop their scholarship in a field while also fostering collaboration at KU during the 2022-2023 academic year. The following faculty members were awarded Keeler Intra-University Professorships this academic year:. Jay T. Johnson, geography...
ku.edu
12 KU undergraduate students selected for 2022 Millennium Fellowship
LAWRENCE — Out of nearly 32,000 applicants from more than 2,400 institutions worldwide, 12 University of Kansas students have been selected for the 2022 Millennium Fellowship, a leadership development program overseen by the Millennium Campus Network in partnership with United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI). Eleazar Abraham, a junior majoring...
ku.edu
KU receives first TRIO Training Program grant
LAWRENCE – After receiving a perfect score on the grant application, the University of Kansas Center for Educational Opportunity Programs (CEOP) has been awarded a TRIO Training Program for Priority 2 (KU TTP2), the first of its kind in KU history. The two-year grant will provide professional development on...
ku.edu
Student enrollment in the School of Professional Studies at KU Edwards Campus is up for fall 2022
Strong enrollment in programs offered at the KU Edwards Campus continues, and programs offered by the School of Professional Studies (SPS) lead the way with a 32% increase in the number of students enrolled in SPS courses compared to last year. Student credit hours in SPS programs increased 41.7% over the same period.
ku.edu
KU Libraries to host an open access event, discuss journal deals
LAWRENCE — KU Libraries will host a virtual talk on open access at the University of Kansas on Oct. 26 in celebration of International Open Access Week. Open access refers to scholarly literature that is digital, online, free of charge, and free of most copyright and reuse restrictions. KU has a long record of commitment to open access and is the first public institution to establish an open access policy.
ku.edu
Gain Life-Changing Skills Through the Public Service Transfer Community
If you are currently earning an associate’s degree, and you’re interested in a bachelor’s in Law & Society, Psychology, Public Administration, or Social Work, the Public Service Transfer Community at the KU Edwards Campus can make that transition easier for you. The Transfer Community is here to...
