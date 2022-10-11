ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Math department announces Undergraduate Research Award winner

LAWRENCE – The Department of Mathematics at the University of Kansas has awarded an Undergraduate Research Award in Mathematics (MathUGRA) to Cayden Williams, senior in mathematics, philosophy and pre-law, to support his project for the fall 2022 semester. MathUGRAs are $1,000 scholarships provided to undergraduate math majors pursuing original...
KU announces recipients of Keeler Intra-University Professorships for 2022-2023

LAWRENCE – Four University of Kansas professors have been selected to pursue special projects designed to develop their scholarship in a field while also fostering collaboration at KU during the 2022-2023 academic year. The following faculty members were awarded Keeler Intra-University Professorships this academic year:. Jay T. Johnson, geography...
12 KU undergraduate students selected for 2022 Millennium Fellowship

LAWRENCE — Out of nearly 32,000 applicants from more than 2,400 institutions worldwide, 12 University of Kansas students have been selected for the 2022 Millennium Fellowship, a leadership development program overseen by the Millennium Campus Network in partnership with United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI). Eleazar Abraham, a junior majoring...
KU receives first TRIO Training Program grant

LAWRENCE – After receiving a perfect score on the grant application, the University of Kansas Center for Educational Opportunity Programs (CEOP) has been awarded a TRIO Training Program for Priority 2 (KU TTP2), the first of its kind in KU history. The two-year grant will provide professional development on...
KU Libraries to host an open access event, discuss journal deals

LAWRENCE — KU Libraries will host a virtual talk on open access at the University of Kansas on Oct. 26 in celebration of International Open Access Week. Open access refers to scholarly literature that is digital, online, free of charge, and free of most copyright and reuse restrictions. KU has a long record of commitment to open access and is the first public institution to establish an open access policy.
Gain Life-Changing Skills Through the Public Service Transfer Community

If you are currently earning an associate’s degree, and you’re interested in a bachelor’s in Law & Society, Psychology, Public Administration, or Social Work, the Public Service Transfer Community at the KU Edwards Campus can make that transition easier for you. The Transfer Community is here to...
