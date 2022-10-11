Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
24-year-old woman killed in Limestone County crash
A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Athens woman. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Huntsville Browns Ferry Road, about one mile west of Tanner, in Limestone County. 24-year-old Korday Moore was fatally injured when the car she was driving went off the road and overturned, ALEA...
Athens woman dead after Limestone County car accident
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say that one is dead after an accident early Saturday morning.
ALEA identifies man killed in Morgan County wreck
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said one person was left dead after a wreck late Wednesday night.
WAFF
30 grams of cocaine leads to arrest of 11 in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Eleven people were arrested on Wednesday after 30 grams of crack cocaine was found during a search warrant in Athens. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit located the cocaine and loaded sawed-off shotgun from a home on West 14th Street. The shotgun fell under a federal violation of the National Firearms Act.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAAY-TV
1 dead in Morgan County wreck
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the man killed in a Wednesday night crash in Morgan County. Deangelo W. Ross, 37, of Gadsden was fatally injured when the 2014 Infiniti Q 50 he was driving left the roadway and struck a ditch, according to ALEA. It happened about 11:19...
Decatur Police: Woman found with fentanyl, marijuana after running car off-road
A woman was found with fentanyl and marijuana after police say she ran her car off the road.
1 dead, police officer flown to hospital after north Alabama crash
Tuscumbia police say one person is dead and an officer is injured following a vehicle crash involving a Tuscumbia police cruiser. Police Chief Tony Logan said the incident happened about 8:16 p.m. on Hawk Pride Mountain Road. Officers arriving on the scene found a pedestrian had been struck and that...
Trinity man charged with assaulting sheriff’s deputy
A Trinity man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he led them on a chase and assaulted a sheriff's deputy.
RELATED PEOPLE
Florence Police try to identify burglary suspect
The Florence Police Department is asking the public to help identify a burglary suspect.
1 dead following entrapment in Morgan County crash
One person is dead following a crash in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at mile marker 18 on Alabama 157 southbound in the Battleground area. Deputies responded to a crash with entrapment after a vehicle left the roadway and went down a hillside.
WAAY-TV
Coroner IDs pedestrian hit, killed by Tuscumbia Police vehicle; officer undergoing surgery
One person is dead and a police officer is in Huntsville Hospital after a wreck involving a police vehicle Monday night. It happened just after 8:15 p.m. on Hawk Pride Mountain Road in Tuscumbia. Tuscumbia Police say their marked vehicle, driven by an officer, hit a pedestrian. That person, who...
Drugs found in gum containers, Athens man arrested
An Athens man has been arrested after authorities say they found a large amount of drugs in various containers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Decatur Police Department debuts new ‘investi-gator’
In good humor, the department posted a picture of a small alligator captured at Ingalls Harbor after officers responded to a call on Wednesday morning.
Decatur man charged with fentanyl distribution
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) arrested a man Tuesday in connection with the distribution of fentanyl.
Madison County man indicted for securities fraud charges
A Colbert County man has been indicted for 13 violations of securities law.
One injured after shooting in Trinity
Police are investigating after a shooting Monday morning in Trinity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAAY-TV
Juvenile charged as adult in shooting death of 13-year-old in Trinity
A juvenile has been charged with manslaughter as an adult in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Mauricio Nevarez. Trinity Police said they responded about 10:48 a.m. Monday to a home on Mountain Cove Drive, where they found Nevarez with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and then to UAB Hospital, where he died about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.
Youth accused of fatally shooting 13-year-old boy in north Alabama charged as an adult
A juvenile suspect who police say shot and killed a 13-year-old boy in north Alabama earlier this week was charged as an adult in the case. The suspect, whose name was not released because of their age, was charged with manslaughter as an adult in the killing of 13-year-old Moulton Middle School student Mauricio Nevarez, Trinity police told WAAY.
North Alabama drag show canceled after teacher’s story hour performance spurred threats
A north Alabama drag show has been canceled days after a Huntsville animal rescue was threatened after holding Drag Queen Story Hour involving a middle school teacher. The Shoals Diversity Center, an LGBTQ advocacy group based in Florence, said it canceled its “Drag Bingo & Show” scheduled for Sunday night at a Florence bistro in wake of the threats.
14-year-old dies in attempted robbery by other teens in north Alabama, police say
One teenager is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Comments / 0