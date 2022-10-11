Read full article on original website
DENNIS RAY SHIELDS, 67
Dennis Ray Shields, 67, of Mayport, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022 while at Dubois Penn Highlands Hospital. He was born December 11, 1954 in Indiana, PA to Larry Dale and Margaret Louise (Johnston) Shields. Dennis was a 1972 graduate of Marion Center High School. He was employed as a...
MICKEY NYMICK, 86
Mickey Nymick, 86, of Homer City, died October 11, 2022, at Scenery Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was the son of the late Steve and Anna (Bindes) Nymick and was born, on December 16, 1935, in Lucernemines, Pennsylvania. Mickey was a member of Saint Mary’s Holy Protection Byzantine Catholic...
EVENTS TO SUPPORT MASTRIANO TO BE HELD TODAY, NEXT SATURDAY
Today will be the first of two events in New Florence to support Doug Mastriano’s campaign for Governor. Today’s event will be an Indiana County Patriots Rally and Parade that starts at 1:00 and runs until 2:00 at the Backyard Event Center on Route 22 between Blairsville and Armagh. The event will feature three guest speakers: Karen Taylor of Audit The Vote PA, Radio Talk Show Host Jon “The Hillbilly” Marietta, and Pastor Scot Pifer of Divine Destiny Ministries. Doors will open for the event at 12:30 today, and the parade will start at 1:00. People are encouraged to decorate their vehicles for the occasion.
FRANCES DAVIS, 89
Frances “Fran” (Lukcik) Davis, 89 of Blairsville, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at her home. She was born December 14, 1932 in Blacklick Twp., PA, the daughter of the late Martin Lukcik and Maria (Sedmak) Lukcik. Fran had formerly worked at Blairsville Westinghouse as a secretary to the purchasing agent. She also was a secretary to the director of nursing at Torrance State Hospital. Fran belonged to SS Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville, where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the Court of St. Theresa. Fran was a avid reader and pet lover. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, listening to classical music selections, traveling in the country and abroad with her husband and daughter and enjoyed being with her family. Fran also loved to polka dance with her husband.
ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL RUN FOR THE LOVE OF LIFE 5K
The annual Love of Life 5k run and mile walk was held on Saturday in Downtown Indiana, and the streets were once again filled with pink. The annual run benefits the Love of Life Campaign which helps with breast cancer treatment at IRMC in the Women’s Imaging program. Heather Reed of the Indiana Healthcare Foundation said that the numbers for pre-registration this year were very high.
BRIAN K. ALLISON, SR., 54
Brian K. Allison, Sr., 54, Culloden, WV, formerly of Indiana, PA passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The son of William J. and Betty J. (Stienman) Allison, he was born September 21, 1968 in Union City, PA. Brian was a veteran of the United States Navy. He enjoyed spending time...
IUP FOOTBALL TAKES ON EDINBORO TODAY
IUP is back on the road today as they take on the Edinboro Fightin’ Scots. IUP is still undefeated on the season so far at 5-0 and 3-0 in the conference, and are coming off a 22-21 victory against Cal U in the Coal Bowl last week, with the game ending on Cal committing a penalty with a 10 second runoff that ran the clock out for the win for IUP.
VOLLEYBALL, TENNIS, FOOTBALL RESULTS
In Heritage Conference volleyball, River Valley edged its record to 7-6 with a four-set victory over Cambria Heights. The Panthers dropped the first game, 24-26, but won the next three, 27-25, 25-19, and 26-24. TENNIS. The Indiana girls tennis team lost to number three seed Beaver in a road match...
SEXTON, HORN BREAK RECORD AS IUP SHUTS OUT EDINBORO
The quarterback duo of Mak Sexton and Logan Horn teamed up to break a school record in the IUP Crimson Hawks’ 41-0 shutout win over Edinboro on Saturday. Jack Benedict has the recap from U92.5 FM. Head coach Paul Tortorella said this was a good team win. Sexton commented...
INDIANA COUNTY IN BEST TIME FOR FALL FOLIAGE
Those who like the vibrant colors of fall have already noticed that tree leaves have already started to turn in Indiana County, and the state department of Conservation and Natural Resources says that this is the best time for leaf colors in the county. After going the last two weeks...
IUP TO START DOCUMENTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19
Three of IUP’s departments are teaming up to document the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The project will be a collaboration of the IUP Special Collections and University Archives, and the English and History departments, and it will focus on how the pandemic affected not just the campus but the entire community. This partnership will expand the reach of this initiative through interviews with students, recent graduates, employees, civic leaders, business owners and health care professionals to document their experiences with Covid-19.
PENNS MANOR CLAIMS HERITAGE CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP
With a 42-33 defeat of the Cambria Heights Highlanders, the Penns Manor Comets clinched the Heritage Conference championship on Friday night in a game heard on U92.5 FM. The undefeated Comets came back from an early deficit to beat HIghlanders, who came to Pat Corrigan FIeld with just one loss.
ROSEBUD MINING COMPANY RECEIVES SAFETY AWARDS
The Rosebud Mining Company has received two awards related to mine safety. The Pennsylvania Coal Alliance has announced the recipients of the annual Keystone Mine Safety awards. The awards go to member companies to recognize outstanding safety records at mining sites in the state. The data is collected from the U.S. Department of Labor and Industry’s Mine Safety and Health Administration.
INDIANA COUNTY 911 REPORTS SEVERAL DIFFERENT CALLS ON FRIDAY
Several different calls were reported to Indiana County 911 on Friday, including one that involved a bunch of hay. The Marion Center Fire Department was dispatched at 7:28 last night for what was initially termed as Traffic Control along Route 119 North in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center Fire Officials said that the call was at the intersection of 119 and Route 403, as large round hay bales were seen blocking traffic.
INDIANA MAN CHARGED WITH SIMPLE ASSAULT, TERRORISTIC THREATS
Indiana Borough Police have charged an Indiana man with simple assault and making terroristic threats for an incident on Thursday morning. Police say the incident was reported at 4:00 AM at a home in the 600 block of Gompers Avenue. Officers were initially told that there was a man threatening multiple people with a handgun. When they got there, officers identified the suspect as 20-year-old Ahmad Evans of Indiana. Police executed a search warrant at his home and recovered several firearms in Evan’s home.
CRASH AFFECTING TRAFFIC IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP
A vehicle crash affected traffic in Burrell Township this morning. State Police, Blairsville and Black Lick fire crews were dispatched at 6:47 this morning to Route 217. Blairsville fire officials said that the crash was near Walnut Hill. A vehicle had sideswiped a garage building and ended up in the middle of the northbound lanes.
PA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ISSUES FIRST FLU REPORT FOR 2022-23
With the Centers for Disease Control predicting that the flu season may be severe this year, the PA department of Health has released its first weekly influenza report for the 2022-23 year. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Thursday that flu cases are starting to pick up across the...
BRUSH FIRE, VEHICLE FIRE, OTHER INCIDENTS CALL OUT COUNTY FIRST RESPONDERS
The 39th brush fire in Indiana County this year was reported last night. Indiana County 911 reported the brush fire was on Allison Road in Green Township outside of Dixonville. Commodore fire fighters were dispatched at 10:06 PM. No details have been provided yet on the cause or how much damage was done.
