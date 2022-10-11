Read full article on original website
Song You Need: Liv.e expands her sound with “Ghost”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. There’s a familiarity to Liv.e’s 2020 debut album Couldn’t Wait To Tell You that remains difficult to describe. With a fuzzy blend of neo-soul, jazz, and psychedelic lo-fi production backing her, the Dallas-raised, Los Angeles-based artist sang about new crushes, smoking weed, and eating healthier. It was a slow-burning record that relished in moments of anticipation and reflection — Liv.e moved at her own leisurely pace, undisturbed by intense feelings and able to stew in her thoughts.
Song You Need: Contour searches for more on “At All”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. As Contour, Khari Lucas makes music that moves through time and space with open ears and hungry mind. On the South Carolina musician’s new album Onwards!, samples of poetry, dialogue, and interviews are found in conversation with his pensive songwriting. The words of Black theorists and writers are used as guidance for Lucas, who investigates the intentions and meanings of our actions. Take “Nigga Won't Reach Mars,” where he resists the urgings of interstellar escapism, exhaling, “Laws don't serve me here, so/What is gonna change in another light system?” Tapping into a range of musical styles — soul, jazz, and slinky beat scene-reminiscent hip-hop production — Onwards! feels like a living scrapbook, piecing together past and present with a wandering sense of curiosity.
Song You Need: A wake-up call from Kate NV
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Kate NV is an intensely emotional person who seems to have a broader spectrum of feeling than most. But in her music, this usually manifests itself through intense bursts of joy. This is certainly the case on her new song, “Early Bird,” a miniature symphony that feels tailor-made for the sort of 5 a.m. wake-up call that might actually get you out of bed, in the shower, and cheerily on your way to whichever late-capitalist hellscape pays your bills.
The Weeknd and Drake snub Grammys while Nicki Minaj slams “Super Freaky Girl” categorization
Drake and The Weeknd are continuing their boycott of the Grammy Awards with neither artist submitting their solo music for consideration for the 2023 awards, Pitchfork reports. The news arrived on the same day it was confirmed that Silk Sonic have also opted to "bow out" next year's awards. While...
Queen shares rediscovered track “Face It Alone” with Freddie Mercury vocals
Queen have released "Face It Alone," a previously unheard song the English rock band recorded with Freddie Mercury in 1989. The song was one of 30 tracked for The Miracle, Queen's second-to-last album with Mercury before the singer died in 1991 of AIDS complications. The band's Brian May and Roger...
Blink-182 return with new song “Edging”
Earlier this week Blink-182 announced that Tom DeLonge is back in the band after a seven year absence and that they will spend 2023 on a huge global tour. Today the pop-punk trio complete the comeback with new song "Edging," the classic line-up's first new material together since 2011 album Neighborhoods. Check it out below. The new song precedes an album, also due in 2023.
Stormzy underlines his return with new song “Hide & Seek”
Stormzy has shared new song "Hide & Seek," the first official single from the U.K. rapper's forthcoming album This Is What I Mean. The soulful track was produced by PRGRSHN, Owen Cutts, and P2J. It features additional vocals from Äyanna, Teni The Entertainer, and Oxlade. Check it out below.
Doechii shares new song “Stressed”
Doechii has shared the studio version of “Stressed,” a song she premiered on Monday (October 10) via a COLORS live show. The new track arrives exactly a month after the release of her remix of Ravyn Lenae’s “Xtasy” and just under three months past SZA’s remix of “Persuasive,” a song from Doechii’s August EP, she / her / black bitch.
Chief Keef announces Almighty So 2, shares new songs
About a month ago, Charlamagne the God was publically dragged for questioning Chief Keef‘s influence, absurdly claiming that the Chicago rapper didn’t “change the world.” Those defending Keef’s impossible-to-overstate legacy defended it on Twitter, and even exposed some new wrinkles: Lil Gnar, an artist signed to Keef’s label 43B, tweeted at the time: “im in spain rn n da biggest rappers here told me dey learned english jus to understand what chief keef says.” That’s pretty incredible!
Lil Baby, The 1975, Mavi, and 17 more new projects you should stream right now
Atlanta’s Lil Baby surprised just about everybody with his sophomore album My Turn, a 2020 project that revealed an artist with more nuance than his hits would have you believe. Since then, he’s built up more acclaim through his collaboration with Lil Durk, The Voice of the Heroes; secured three Grammy nominations and one win (Best Melodic Rap Performance for Kanye West’s “Hurricane”); and appeared on songs with Drake, Nicki Minaj, and many more. It’s Only Me was preceded by “Heyy“ and the non-album single “Detox.”
Black Sherif shares “45” video
Ghanaian afrofusionist Black Sherif has shared a new visual treatment for “45” — a track from his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, released on October 6 via Blacko Management with global support from EMPIRE. The video comes courtesy of “Boy Director” TG Omori, a leading force in the visual landscape of contemporary African pop.
Watch Omar Apollo perform “Evergreen” on Jimmy Kimmel
"Evergreen" from Omar Apollo's 2022 project has become the biggest hit of the young singer-songwriter's career so far. A snippet of the tattered-and-torn break-up ballad has soundtracked millions of videos on TikTok and landed "Evergreen" a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 (it's peaked at No. 51, so far). The song could get another boost with Apollo's performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, which you can watch above.
Nina Hagen announces first album in 11 years, shares “16 Tons” cover
Nina Hagen has announced her 14th studio LP, and her first since 2011’s Volksbeat. Unity is scheduled for a December 9 arrival, and its lead single — a cover of Merle Travis’ “Sixteen Tons” — is out now, accompanied by a visual treatment courtesy of Sebastian Vogt.
Stream Surprise Chef’s delightfully chill Education & Recreation
Australian band Surprise Chef's take on jazz pulls from the classics but keeps things from sounding dusty with a respectful distance between them and their influences. There are shades of Blue Note that run through new album Education & Recreation in the same way that any jazz artist is likely to be influenced by such an outsized presence. However, the quintet's orbit also pulls in '70s film scores and a rap producer-style use of samples resulting in an instrumental album that remains unpredictable throughout.
MIKE announces new album Beware Of The Monkey
New York rapper MIKE has an early Christmas gift for fans with the news that he will release new album Beware Of The Monkey on December 21. Beware Of The Monkey takes its name from a horoscope MIKE saw in a Chinese restaurant, Pitchfork notes. He interpreted the message as a warning about the future.
Silk Sonic won’t compete at the 2023 Grammys
Silk Sonic, who won in four categories at this year's Grammy Awards, have declined to submit their debut album for consideration at the 2023 ceremony, Rolling Stone reports. An Evening With Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's collaborative album, was released in November last year and falls in the October 1, 2021-September 30, 2022 window for next year's Grammys.
