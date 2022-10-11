Read full article on original website
Thank Goodness! Tired Of Thanksgiving Lines? These Stores Are Closed
I had worked a fair amount of my youth and adulthood in the retail industry. Worked for Wal-Mart, Banana Republic, Coconuts Music & Video (FYE), Blockbuster, Hollywood Video, just to name a few. The holidays are super busy. Retail is hard. More and more stores were starting to be open on Thanksgiving for holiday shoppers who are looking for that perfect Christmas present or fantastic deal.
Fast Food Drive Thru. Sedalia Has Some Fast And Some Slow. Who’s Best?
When it comes to fast food chains in Sedalia, we have an awful lot of them. 2 McDonalds, 2 Hardee's, Wendy's, Burger King, Arby's, KFC, Panera, Freddie's, Taco Bell and a Long John Silvers/A&W. I am sure I am forgetting someone, and many other places have drive-thru options for pick up. Ever get frustrated waiting in the line? Ever get an order wrong? Of course you have. Mistakes happen.
Sedalia Park Board Purchases Scissor Lift
The Sedalia Park Board conducted business in 15 minutes Thursday at the Heckart Community Center, 1800 West 3rd. The brief meeting was minus Sedalia Parks & Rec Director Amy Epple, as she was being recognized at Sacred Heart School on Senior Night, according to Board President Jerry Case. Board member...
What Foods Are Missouri Best Known For? Perhaps These 11 Items
When I first arrived in Sedalia, I was encouraged to try as many local restaurants as I could. That is usually a safe bet to gauge what foods are best and what a town is known for. It got me to thinking, what foods are Missouri known for? To compare, my own state of Illinois, I would say Deep Dish pizza, Italian beef, Polish sausage and Chicago Hot Dogs. From a little research, these 11 items would be mentioned for Missouri. See if you agree.
It’s Official! McDonalds Is Bringing Back Happy Meal Buckets! Excited?
Well McDonalds is really getting on the nostalgia bandwagon. I for one, could not be happier. Trick or treating is one of the great activities for Halloween that kids love, and I am willing to bet that at least one of you had that McDonalds Halloween pail filled with candy. Now if you have kids, they can get them too.
A Popular Missouri Store Get New Owners. Will Name Be Changing?
How many of you have ever shopped at our local Orscheln Farm and Home? I became familiar with this company when I moved to Missouri. Mexico Missouri has one, Centralia has one, and we have one in Sedalia as well. In the not too distant future, it will be getting a brand new name, and new owners.
Best Hidden Gems In Missouri Are Found On This Road Trip. Want To Go?
It is no secret that many of the towns in Missouri fall into the rural category. A rural town is basically defined as an open countryside with populations of less than 500 people per square mile and places with fewer than 2500 people. We can fudge a little bit, but you get the idea.
One Missouri Town Makes America’s Beautiful Small Towns List
Architectural Digest's website just published its list of 55 beautiful small towns, and the first town on the list is one you've probably driven by many, many, times. I'm talking about Rocheport. Ya know, the town where Interstate 70 crosses the Missouri River, about two hours from both Kansas City and St. Louis. The town is some great company too. Other towns, perhaps a little more known than Rocheport that make the list include Galena, Illinois; Mystic, Connecticut; Deadwood, South Dakota; Big Sky, Montana; St. Augustine, Florida; Marfa, Texas; Holland, Michigan; and Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.
The Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Welcome Some New Foals. Can We Meet Them?
Warm Springs Ranch is a 300-plus-acre facility and was established in 2008. It features a mare/stallion and foaling barn, a veterinary lab and 10 pastures. The facility is home to more than 70 Clydesdales ranging from foals to stallions. They are now the home of 2 brand new Clydesdale foals...
SFCC Announces Garry Holstein as Daum Museum Director
State Fair Community College has named Garry Holstein as the new Daum Museum of Contemporary Art director and curator. The Daum Museum opened in 2002 on the SFCC Sedalia campus; Holstein is the museum’s third director. Before coming to SFCC, Holstein was the director of the Bradbury Art Museum...
Funeral Announcements for October 14, 2022
Funeral service for Betty June Cary Brownfield, 84, Sedalia, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral chapel. Funeral service for Lovell Louise Trout, 80,...
Two Green Ridge Residents Injured After Being Rear-ended by WAFB Man
Two Green Ridge residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday evening in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2000 Ford Ranger, was slowing to make a left turn at a crossover on Highway 50 and Carroll Road (east of La Monte) around 7 p.m., when a white eastbound 2018 Dodge Charger, driven by 22-year-old Kalex M. Miller of Whiteman Air Force Base, struck the Ford in the rear.
Water Main Replacements Noted by City of Sedalia
The City of Sedalia’s Public Works Department wants to notify residents living in the following areas information about water main replacements that began Oct. 10. The water mains in these areas have been experiencing above-normal failure rates and will be replaced over the next few weeks. The following areas are scheduled for water main and service line replacement:
Smith-Cotton Homecoming Events and Parade RouteLine Up
Smith-Cotton High School has been celebrating homecoming all week. It started last week with Smith-Cotton High School's Homecoming Dance last Saturday and culminates on Saturday, October 8 with a variety of events including a pancake breakfast, open houses at both Smith-Cotton Junior High School, the current Smith-Cotton High School, and a celebration of 50 years of the Smith-Cotton High School Show Choir at the Heckart Performing Arts Center. For complete information on events click here.
No Goodwill Location Near You? Now You Can Go Online! Good News
We do not have a Goodwill location in Sedalia or Warrensburg. There are locations in Columbia, Jefferson City, Blue Springs, Lee's Summit, and Kansas City. We do have a Salvation Army location as well as the Open Door Thrift Shop where you can go to donate items, and perhaps pick up items on the cheap. Well, if you have ever gone into one of these places, and never seem to find what you were hoping for, now you can save your gas.
If Flying’s On Your Bucket List, You Might Wanna Go To Warsaw
I remember having long talks with people when I was young. You know the kind of conversations you have in your twenties at three o clock in the morning. And inevitably the conversation would lead away from girls or boys or school or crappy retail jobs into bigger, more aspirational topics. Charity and altruism would often come up, but big dreams were more at the forefront. I remember a friend of mine, when we would have these conversations after we opened one too many bottles of Boone's Farm, would always lead to stuff we wanted to do just because. You know, not things that we needed to do for our careers or our families or our health, but just because we wanted to.
‘Stop Kiss’ Oct. 6-9 Kicks Off Theatre and Dance Season at UCM
University of Central Missouri (UCM) Theatre and Dance presents the play “Stop Kiss” by Diana Son in the Nickerson Black Box Theatre Oct. 6- 9. “Stop Kiss” is the opening play of UCM Theatre and Dance’s 2022-2023 Mainstage Season, which is themed “HERstory,” providing presentations dedicated to women and their stories.
La Monte Man Injured After Car Struck by Kenworth
A La Monte man was injured after his car was struck by an 18-wheeler Friday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2007 Acura TL, driven by 59-year-old Ruben Barajas-Arroyo of La Monte, attempted to cross the westbound lanes of US 50 at R Route T just after 7:30 a.m., and failed to yield to a westbound 2005 Kenworth driven by 63-year-old David W. Meyer of Sedalia.
Two Sedalians Arrested After Prius Overturns in a Field
Two Sedalia men were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Toyota Prius was on Gentry Road, about a quarter mile east of Cedar Drive around 5 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, returned to the roadway and ran off the left side. The Prius then struck a fence, then overturned in a field.
Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce To Host Candidate Forum
The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce Governmental Relations Committee will host a candidate forum on Oct. 12 for the Missouri State Representative – District 57 and Johnson County Presiding Commissioner seats. Candidates running for U.S. Senator, State Auditor, U.S. Representative District 4, and those who are unopposed have also been...
