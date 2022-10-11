Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Lakers Planned to Trade Russell Westbrook Before Signing Dennis Schröder
The Los Angeles Lakers initially only wanted to sign Dennis Schröder if they had already traded away Russell Westbrook, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin:. "The Lakers originally planned to have found a trade partner for Westbrook before signing Schröder, sources said. But after the point guard's strong showing for Germany in the FIBA EuroBasket tournament generated interest around the league, L.A. signed him before another team could."
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Russell Westbrook Day-to-Day with Hamstring Injury
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is considered "day-to-day" with left hamstring soreness, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported there was no structural damage found. Westbrook suffered the injury during his team's final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday. He was seen limping...
Bleacher Report
Lakers, Darvin Ham Must Stay Patient with Russell Westbrook amid Latest Trade Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to open the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors. For now, it seems that much-maligned point guard Russell Westbrook will be on the roster when the season begins. This may change in the coming days, though, according to ESPN's...
Bleacher Report
Magic's Paolo Banchero Says Winning ROY Award Among 'Main' Goals for Rookie Season
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero said winning Rookie of the Year is a priority for him this season. "Besides the team success and us having a great year, that's definitely my main goal," Banchero told Marc Stein. Banchero certainly has high expectations after averaging 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Every NBA Team's Top Breakout Candidate
The 2022-23 NBA season is barrelling toward opening night. A series of breakouts will follow shortly thereafter. It happens like clockwork, and it's part of the reason why the dawn of a new 82-game marathon brings with it so much excitement. Hoopers are constantly evolving, and a select batch of them will level up every season.
Bleacher Report
Former NBA Star Nate Robinson Announces He's Undergoing Treatment for Kidney Failure
Former NBA star Nate Robinson announced Saturday that he is undergoing treatment for renal kidney failure, an ailment he has been dealing with for the last four years, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania. Robinson said in a statement that he decided to share his story because he wants...
Bleacher Report
Andrew Wiggins, Warriors Agree to 4-Year, $109M Contract Extension
After playing a key role in the Golden State Warriors' championship run in 2021-22, Andrew Wiggins has been rewarded with a new contract. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Wiggins' agents said he agreed to a four-year, $109 million contract extension to stay with the reigning NBA champs on Saturday. Wiggins' extension...
Bleacher Report
B/R $15 Challenge: Build Your Superstar NBA Lineup
You've seen the $15 lineup challenge before. This time, it's all the about the superstars. B/R collectively ranked our Top 100 NBA players for the 2022-23 season, and we pulled the top 25 overall stars to build a player pool for our $15 challenge. $5 players are our Nos. 1-5...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo Undergoing Treatment for Brain Tumor
Basketball Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutombo is receiving treatment for a brain tumor in Atlanta. The NBA released the following statement regarding Mutombo and his condition on Saturday:. In the press release, the NBA noted that Mutombo is in "great spirits" and will receive "the best care possible" from...
Bleacher Report
Victor Wembanyama Says 'I’ve Always Felt Like I Was on a Different Level'
There's no doubting Victor Wembanyama is a generational talent, and the French basketball prodigy is prepared to take the NBA by storm in 2023. Wembanyama, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, feels he was built to succeed at the next level, striving for greatness from a young age, he told Tania Ganguli of the New York Times:
Bleacher Report
The Boldest Bet You Can Place on Every NBA Team This Season
The 2022-23 NBA season figures to be packed with parity, storylines and unpredictability. And that last item should extend to the betting market, where you can find bold plays and big potential payoffs for every team in the league. To find the boldest bet from FanDuel's sportsbook for each of...
Bleacher Report
Which NBA Teams Will Really Join the Victor Wembanyama Tankathon?
Victor Wembanyama may be the best NBA prospect since LeBron James in 2003. If that's the case, shouldn't we expect a long list of teams to tank the 2022-23 season for a chance at the 18-year-old seven-footer?. The answer may not be the obvious "YES" you might expect, even after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Shams: Lakers 'Have Some Worry' Dennis Schröder Suffered Long-term Finger Injury
The Los Angeles Lakers "have some worry" that guard Dennis Schröder's right finger injury "could be a long-term" issue, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic:. Schröder did not travel with the Lakers to Sacramento for their Friday preseason game against the Kings. He will continue to be evaluated for the time being, per Charania.
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Coming off Lakers Bench Is Not a 'Demotion,' Darvin Ham Says
The Los Angeles Lakers are playing Russell Westbrook off the bench in Friday's final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings, but head coach Darvin Ham told reporters ahead of tipoff that the decision is not a "demotion." Ham, who categorized it as more of a "realignment," added that "the door...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Klay Thompson: 'Time Will Heal All Wounds' for Draymond Green, Jordan Poole
Golden State Warriors veteran Klay Thompson believes the team can move past the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole:. "It's in the past," Thompson said. "It's very unfortunate but I think Ring Night and time will heal all wounds." The guard said both players are "like a brother" to...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: LiAngelo Ball Waived by Hornets Ahead of 2022-23 Regular Season
The Charlotte Hornets are set to waive wing LiAngelo Ball on Saturday with the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season just days away, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Ball, who is the older brother of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and younger brother of Chicago Bulls...
Bleacher Report
Report: Lakers Felt Anthony Davis Wasn't 'Franchise Player' During 2021-22 Season
There was no shortage of blame to go around for the Los Angeles Lakers in their disastrous 2021-22 season. Former head coach Frank Vogel was fired, Russell Westbrook was the subject of trade rumors all summer long and potentially will come off the bench this season, and the roster saw a major upheaval.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Matt Ryan Makes Team's Opening-Day Roster After Strong Preseason
The Los Angeles Lakers are going to keep Matt Ryan on their opening-day roster following a strong showing this preseason. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Ryan is going to make the final roster because he won't be waived before Saturday's cut deadline at 5 p.m. ET. Ryan...
Bleacher Report
Josh Hart Says Blazers Won't Tank: 'We're Not Trying to Get' Victor Wembanyama
The new-look Portland Trail Blazers haven't exactly set the world on fire during the preseason, going 1-4 ahead of next week's start to the regular season. But Josh Hart isn't sweating it. "We're 0-0," he told reporters. "I don't think we're panicking. We're not trying to get Victor...whatever his name...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' James Wiseman Seen as Top Breakout Candidate in NBA by Anonymous GM
At least one NBA executive believes Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman could be primed for a big 2022-23 season. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported on the HoopsHype Podcast an anonymous NBA general manager named Wiseman as their top breakout candidate, saying, "We just saw the best of him in Japan. They'll feature him in ways that'll make his life easy."
Comments / 0