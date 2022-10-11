ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man in South Africa charged with murder after 6 bodies found

By Mogomotsi Magome
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24mnmT_0iUW6ceC00

A 21-year-old male has appeared in a South African court in connection with the discovery of six bodies at a car repair workshop in Johannesburg .

The victims are believed to have been sex workers and the suspect is so far facing one charge of murder.

He was arrested on Sunday in connection with the disappearance of one woman but then five other bodies were discovered during his arrest.

The suspect is expected to be in an identity line-up before he appears again in court on Oct. 18, according to officials.

The case has sparked an outcry from women's rights groups who are calling for police and officials to do more to fight gender violence.

The groups protested outside the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday, calling for the suspect to be denied bail.

The media has been barred from publishing images of the suspect until the identity line-up has been conducted.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Girl,12, found dead in suitcase in Paris ‘with mysterious numbers on body’

The body of a 12-year-old girl has been found tied up a suitcase in Paris, according to reports.The victim, who had suffered several cuts to her throat, was discovered with feet and wrists bound and unexplained numbers on her body.A post-morterm examination on Saturday concluded she had died of asphyxiation.The numbers “1” and “0” were found on the child’s corpse, according to French broadcaster BFMTV. A police source said the figures had not been written on or cut into girl but were were “placed” on her by a “device”.Officers do not yet know what the numbers mean.The girl, was found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Stockton serial killer suspect arrested: ‘He was out looking to kill, was out hunting’

Police have arrested the suspected Stockton serial killer and said officers apprehended him with a mask around his neck as he “was out looking to kill.”Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said that Wesley Brownlee was taken into custody in the California city following community tips and “old-fashioned police work”. The police chief said that a surveillance team followed the suspect while he was driving around and “determined early this morning that he was out looking to kill, he was hunting.”Authorities say that the 43-year-old suspect is from Stockton and that he was stopped by officers at around 2am on...
STOCKTON, CA
The Independent

Two fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road-rage gunfight

Two Florida fathers have been charged with attempted murder after allegedly opening fire and hitting each other’s daughters.William Hale, 35, and Frank Allison, 43, who were unknown to each other, shot at each other with semi-automatic handguns and brawled on a highway, according to police.Mr Hale’s five-year-old daughter and Mr Allison’s 14-year-old daughter were shot, with the latter left with a collapsed lung, Nassau County Sheriff’s office said.“Thankfully, no one was killed in this incident, but it could have very easily turned out that way because two people were acting stupid,” they added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Woman calls police after finding toddler abandoned in locked rental car at Florida airportFlorida’s Pine Island bridge restored after Hurricane Ian destructionRon DeSantis defends Florida evacuation orders after Hurricane Ian hit Lee Country
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Car Repair#Magistrates#Johannesburg#Violent Crime#South African
The Independent

OLD Only known survivor of Stockton ‘serial killer’ says police dismissed her - until five others were murdered

Natasha LaTour was homeless, dealing with a decades-long drug addiction, when she found herself face-to-face with a silent stranger pointing a gun at her by the Stockton train tracks.Ms LaTour was 46 at the time on 16 April 2021 – when she became the only known survivor of an alleged serial killer in the California port city.Six days beforehand, a 40-year-old man had been shot dead in Oakland with the same gun; ballistics have also linked five more murders in Stockton beginning in July of this year to the 2021 attacks, police said this week.Now sober, employed, married and...
STOCKTON, CA
mailplus.co.uk

Drug-driving stewardess caught twice in 24 hours by SAME officer

A COCAINE-using air hostess caught drug-driving twice in 24 hours by the same policeman has walked free from court with a fine of less than £400. Isabelle Peck could have received a jail sentence of up to six months but must instead pay a penalty of £369, plus £157 in costs. She was also banned from driving for 12 months.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
South Africa
The Independent

Raleigh shooting – live: Suspect, 15, will face charges as an adult after killing five

Five people were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday and eluded police for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said. Law enforcement officials identified the victims of the shooting on Friday. An off-duty police officer was among those killed by the suspect, whom police only described as a white, 15-year-old male.The suspect was arrested around 9.37pm after evading capture for hours and hiding inside a home, authorities said. Gunfire broke out around 5pm, along the Neuse River Greenway in a residential area...
RALEIGH, NC
The Independent

Human remains found at house in search for missing teenager

Forensics experts are scouring a property where detectives looking into the murder of Leah Croucher, who vanished in 2019, have found human remains.Blue tarpaulin could be seen in the back garden of a house in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes where investigators had put up a forensic tent in front of the property.A tall black screen was also placed in the driveway, blocking the view from the street.A three-and-a-half year search for Miss Croucher, who was 19 when she went missing, is focusing on a house less than half a mile from where she was last seen.Thames Valley Police said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Murder accused walked streets with bulky suitcase for two hours, court told - OLD

A woman was captured on video dragging a bulky blue suitcase around the streets of London for two hours after allegedly murdering her friend and stuffing the body inside.Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of killing 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong at her Wembley home on June 11 last year before depositing her headless corpse more than 200 miles away in Salcombe, Devon, 15 days later.On Thursday, jurors at the Old Bailey viewed CCTV clips tracking Ms Chong’s last known sighting.On June 9 last year, she was seen appearing to walk for exercise in Chaplin Road where she lived accompanied by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Woman Accused of Beheading Church Friend Over Cash Dispute

An osteopath murdered a friend she’d made through church and cut her head off after the pair had a disagreement about money, British prosecutors say. Jemma Mitchell, 38, allegedly killed Mee Kuen Chong, 67, before packing her remains into a suitcase and dumping them on a beach in the south of England. Australia-born Mitchell bragged on her professional website that she was “attuned” to several subjects including the “dissection of human cadavers,” according to court testimony. On June 27, a woman on vacation with her family found Mee’s remains. “​​As they walked back to their holiday cottage from the beach, they made a gruesome discovery: the headless body of a woman,” prosecutor Deanna Heer told the court. Mee’s head was found on July 1 in undergrowth around 30 feet away from her body. It’s claimed that Mee had offered to give Mitchell over $220,000 for home repairs, but later changed her mind. Mitchell denies the alleged murder.Read it at The Telegraph
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Moment father steps in to defend son from Rolex thieves armed with stun gun

A US tourist on a visit to London tried to fend off thieves who attacked his son with a stun gun to steal his £100,000 Rolex watch. CCTV shows one of the victims, 31, being surrounded and pushed to the floor before being hit from behind with a stun gun in Chelsea.His father stepped in to fend them off and was threatened with a knife, which cut through his coat but did not cause any injuries. Their friend, also a visitor from the US, was threatened with a stun gun as well and forced to hand over her watch,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Trial of woman accused of killing love rival while dressed as a clown delayed after police ‘clown sighting’ file comes to light

The trial of a woman accused of killing her lover’s wife while dressed as a clown has been postponed after the discovery of a police “clown sightings” file.A Florida judge pushed back the trial of Sheila Keen-Warren after a 25-page file put together by the case’s original investigators came to light.Defence lawyers say that the file contains “40 credible leads” and includes names, addresses and phone numbers.“Despite alleging that it did its due diligence in searching for this file, the State admitted that the “clown sighting file” was located in a box in its office,” defense attorneys said in a...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Woman accused of beheading pensioner ‘caught on CCTV dragging suitcase with body in’

A woman has been captured on CCTV dragging a bulky suitcase around London for two hours after allegedly murdering her friend and stuffing the body inside.Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of killing 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong at her Wembley home on 11 June last year before depositing her headless corpse in Devon woodland more than two weeks later. Jurors at the Old Bailey watched CCTV clips on Thursday that tracked Chong’s last-known sighting and Mitchell’s movements around that time.Chong was seen walking for exercise on Chaplin Road, where she lived in northwest London, on 9 July.Have you been affected...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

MoJ blocks open prison move for ‘dangerous killer’ whose case made legal history

The Justice Secretary has blocked a bid to move a “dangerous killer” who murdered his ex-girlfriend in a frenzied sex attack to a lower security jail.Brandon Lewis has rejected the Parole Board’s recommendation to move William Dunlop to an open prison, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.In 2006, Dunlop, known as Billy, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years after admitting murdering Julie Hogg, a 22-year-old mother and pizza delivery woman, in Billingham, Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham in 1989.His case made legal history as he became the first person to be charged twice with the same offence...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Carjacking victim killed after being dragged for two miles during police chase in Los Angeles

A carjacking victim died after being dragged for more than two miles as a suspect led police on a chase through Los Angeles.Authorities say the victim was still entangled in a seatbelt after suspect Joshua Reneau allegedly stole the car on Friday night.Los Angeles Police Department says that the 31-year-old was already a suspect in a July fatal shooting when he fled from officers as they tried to arrest him.He was captured in the Inglewood area of the city after crashing into several police vehicles, flipping the stolen car and barricading himself inside.The body of the male carjacking victim, who has not been named, was found a short distance from the crash site. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Murder Suspect Arrested After PursuitNews Release: https://t.co/iGdMNqazRy pic.twitter.com/O2qd7uVpWx— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 15, 2022The suspect was taken to hospital and is expected to be booked on suspicion of murder, according to LAPD.Witness Tina Atkins told NBC Los Angeles that she was collecting her children from school when she saw the stolen car “coming straight at us with a dead body hanging from the bottom.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

883K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy