ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Classic Rock 105.1

Acadiana High School is Under Shelter-in-Place

It's a new week and we already have another school under shelter-in-place lockdown. KLFY-TV reports that on Monday morning a note was found on the campus of the high school that threatened the safety of those there. Therefore, all students and staff were put under the shelter-in-place lockdown. We should...
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Scott, LA
WAFB.com

Authorities: Suspect posed as nurse to steal from hospital staff

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Lafayette authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse to gain access to secure areas of a hospital, then steal from hospital staff. Lafayette Crime Stoppers says the suspect stole a nurse’s wallet on Sept. 1, then used...
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

School threat consequences

Lafayette, La(KADN)- Lafayette High, Northside High, and Paul Breaux Middle have all recently had students arrested and charged with terrorizing. Lafayette District Attorney Don Landry says the threats are never taken lightly as officers try to rush to the schools quickly. "They are putting a lot of people's lives, not only those responding but those people that are out in the community. Speed that may be involved to get to the scene of one of these communications."
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschool#Acadiana High School On#Klfy
Classic Rock 105.1

Paul Breaux Middle in Lafayette on Lockdown

Another school is on lockdown in Lafayette. Paul Breaux middle is reportedly on lockdown after a threat was made toward the school, via social media. This is the second time we report a lockdown at this school within two weeks. We are following the story and parents are asked to...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Franklin Teenager Busted for Shooting Up a House and a Car

A 15-year-old teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 1. Franklin Police Department Chief Morris Beverly says that around 12:45 that Saturday morning someone started firing shots. Those shots ended up in a house and vehicle. He says no one was injured.
FRANKLIN, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lockdown
kalb.com

Opelousas man arrested for drug possession in Creola

CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A man from Opelousas was arrested for possessing illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in Creola. The Creola Police Department said Prescott Dargin, 26, was pulled over near Highway 167 near Oak Lane on Oct. 7. CPD said they smelled the odor of marijuana during the stop. They also learned that Dargin had active warrants for his arrest out of St. Landry and Rapides Parish.
OPELOUSAS, LA
kadn.com

Opelousas police hits the streets to confront shooting suspects

Opelousas police hits the streets to confront shooting suspects. An update to a story we brought you exclusively on News15 - the Opelousas Police Department is celebrating a big “win” after confiscating multiple firearms that could be linked to past shootings. News15’s Gabrielle Riles rode along with police...
OPELOUSAS, LA
kalb.com

2 arrested after shots fired during domestic disturbance in Marksville

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, two people were arrested this week after a 911 call about a “suspicious person” on Business Loop Road in Marksville. At least two or three gunshots were reportedly fired at a residence in the area sometime around 12:17 a.m. on October 10.
MARKSVILLE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy