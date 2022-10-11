Read full article on original website
Vehicle left dangling over canal in San Bernardino County crash
A head-on collision left two people dangling over a canal in San Bernardino County on Saturday. Emergency crews responded to a vehicle that was pushed into a canal after a head-on collision in Colton. According to the Colton Fire Department, crews were required to use the jaws of life to extricate two occupants still trapped […]
Driver Killed in Rear-End Collision into Semi on 60 Freeway
Ontario, San Bernardino, CA: A driver was killed in a rear-end collision into a semi that wedged the vehicle under the backside of the truck early Saturday morning, Oct. 15, around 3:25 a.m. in the city of Ontario. Ontario Police Department was in the area when they located a white...
A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs
A Desert Hot Springs woman was struck and killed Saturday morning after she was hit by a vehicle in Desert Hot Springs. According to Desert Hot Spring police, the accident happened around 4 a.m. They responded to reports of a major injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at Indian Canyon Drive north The post A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
2 Men Arrested after Motorcycle Pursuit through Apple Valley
Two Victorville men were arrested on drug charges after an Apple Valley deputy led on a three-mile pursuit. The driver, Brady Alan Flanagan (26) was charged with felony evading and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as violating his Post Release Community Supervision. The passenger, Robert David Diaz (29) was booked for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Woman killed, man hospitalized in Riverside motorcycle crash; DUI suspected
A motorcyclist was seriously injured and his passenger was killed in a crash in Riverside County early Saturday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Fairhaven Drive in the city of Riverside. Officers from the Riverside Police Department responded to the scene where they found the crashed motorcycle and […]
Update on the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange project
Assistant City Engineer Landon Kern along with Mark Hager, the consultant project team manager, presented an update of the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange Project to the Yucaipa City Councilmembers and the public on Sept. 26. The recommendation before the council was to receive and file the project update in the PA/ED (Project Approval and Environmental Document) process.
Authorities investigate deadly crash in Joshua Tree
An investigation was continuing today into a fatal solo rollover crash in Joshua Tree that left a 44-year-old man dead and a female passenger with major injuries. The crash occurred around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday when a man was driving northbound on Border Avenue by Sonora Road at a high rate of speed and lost control The post Authorities investigate deadly crash in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside
(CNS) – An alleged bounty hunter who authorities said was on the lam on allegations of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a home in San Diego County earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on assault charges that also stem from his work as a bounty hunter.
Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified
Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and The post Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside Police Investigate Series of Grab and Go Robberies
Authorities in Riverside are investigating a series of grab and go robberies where thieves have reportedly stolen thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from local stores. One witness took cell phone video of a group of grab and go robbers running out of the Nordstrom Rack at Riverside Plaza. The...
15 Best Things to Do in Forest Falls, CA
Forest Falls is an unincorporated community in southwestern San Bernardino County, California. In the 1850s, Mormon pioneers settled the area and built a sawmill. Forest Falls is on the cradle of California’s San Bernardino Mountains which rise to 5,000 feet and 6,000 feet above sea level. The community is...
Inmate Dies at Downtown Riverside Jail
(CNS) – A female inmate died Thursday at the Robert Presley Detention Center in downtown Riverside, but authorities said there are no indications of “foul play.”. Riverside County sheriff’s Capt. Victoria Varisco-Flores said correctional deputies were alerted about 4:40 a.m. that the inmate was unconscious in her cell.
Coachella Shooting Places Nearby School on Brief Lockdown
Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies placed a Coachella middle school on lockdown after shots were fired nearby Wednesday. Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 85300 block of Cairo Street around 2:45 p.m. Administrators were told to place Bobby Duke middle school on lockdown at 2:47 p.m. just...
Inland Empire evacuations ordered as Southern California storm system brings risk of debris flows
Evacuation orders were issued in the Inland Empire as a storm cell made its way through the Southland Saturday. Some residents in Yucaipa were placed under evacuation orders due to potential mud and debris flows. The orders center around the El Dorado and Apple Fire burn scars. Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus […]
2 killed after vehicle crashes into pole in Colton
Two men were declared dead Saturday morning after they were involved in a single-vehicle crash in Colton. The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on the 1600 block of East Steel Road. Colton police arrived on scene and found the vehicle had crashed into a large steel pole. Two men were found inside the vehicle with […]
Driver Killed in Collision with Big Rig on I-10 in Riverside County
A motorist was killed Tuesday in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon, forcing lane closures on the busy east-west artery. The fatality occurred about 1:45 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP,...
Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs
Police continue to investigate a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday night in downtown Palm Springs. The shooting was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of N Indian Canyon Drive and E El Alameda. Police said the alleged victim, who had just left work, told officers that he was driving northbound on Indian Canyon The post Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Moreno Valley
Firefighters in Riverside County are battling a structure fire at a dual-sided storage unit, Cal Fire said. The fire broke out around 6:40 a.m. Thursday near 1215 Spruce Avenue in Moreno Valley. According to Cal Fire Riverside, firefighters responded to multiple reports of a fire to discover the unit was...
