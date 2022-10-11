ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs

A Desert Hot Springs woman was struck and killed Saturday morning after she was hit by a vehicle in Desert Hot Springs. According to Desert Hot Spring police, the accident happened around 4 a.m. They responded to reports of a major injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at Indian Canyon Drive north The post A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
crimevoice.com

2 Men Arrested after Motorcycle Pursuit through Apple Valley

Two Victorville men were arrested on drug charges after an Apple Valley deputy led on a three-mile pursuit. The driver, Brady Alan Flanagan (26) was charged with felony evading and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as violating his Post Release Community Supervision. The passenger, Robert David Diaz (29) was booked for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Woman killed, man hospitalized in Riverside motorcycle crash; DUI suspected

A motorcyclist was seriously injured and his passenger was killed in a crash in Riverside County early Saturday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Fairhaven Drive in the city of Riverside. Officers from the Riverside Police Department responded to the scene where they found the crashed motorcycle and […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
newsmirror.net

Update on the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange project

Assistant City Engineer Landon Kern along with Mark Hager, the consultant project team manager, presented an update of the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange Project to the Yucaipa City Councilmembers and the public on Sept. 26. The recommendation before the council was to receive and file the project update in the PA/ED (Project Approval and Environmental Document) process.
YUCAIPA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities investigate deadly crash in Joshua Tree

An investigation was continuing today into a fatal solo rollover crash in Joshua Tree that left a 44-year-old man dead and a female passenger with major injuries. The crash occurred around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday when a man was driving northbound on Border Avenue by Sonora Road at a high rate of speed and lost control The post Authorities investigate deadly crash in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified

Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and The post Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Riverside Police Investigate Series of Grab and Go Robberies

Authorities in Riverside are investigating a series of grab and go robberies where thieves have reportedly stolen thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from local stores. One witness took cell phone video of a group of grab and go robbers running out of the Nordstrom Rack at Riverside Plaza. The...
RIVERSIDE, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Forest Falls, CA

Forest Falls is an unincorporated community in southwestern San Bernardino County, California. In the 1850s, Mormon pioneers settled the area and built a sawmill. Forest Falls is on the cradle of California’s San Bernardino Mountains which rise to 5,000 feet and 6,000 feet above sea level. The community is...
FOREST FALLS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Inmate Dies at Downtown Riverside Jail

(CNS) – A female inmate died Thursday at the Robert Presley Detention Center in downtown Riverside, but authorities said there are no indications of “foul play.”. Riverside County sheriff’s Capt. Victoria Varisco-Flores said correctional deputies were alerted about 4:40 a.m. that the inmate was unconscious in her cell.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coachella Shooting Places Nearby School on Brief Lockdown

Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies placed a Coachella middle school on lockdown after shots were fired nearby Wednesday. Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 85300 block of Cairo Street around 2:45 p.m. Administrators were told to place Bobby Duke middle school on lockdown at 2:47 p.m. just...
COACHELLA, CA
KTLA

2 killed after vehicle crashes into pole in Colton

Two men were declared dead Saturday morning after they were involved in a single-vehicle crash in Colton. The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on the 1600 block of East Steel Road. Colton police arrived on scene and found the vehicle had crashed into a large steel pole. Two men were found inside the vehicle with […]
COLTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Killed in Collision with Big Rig on I-10 in Riverside County

A motorist was killed Tuesday in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon, forcing lane closures on the busy east-west artery. The fatality occurred about 1:45 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs

Police continue to investigate a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday night in downtown Palm Springs. The shooting was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of N Indian Canyon Drive and E El Alameda. Police said the alleged victim, who had just left work, told officers that he was driving northbound on Indian Canyon The post Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
CBS News

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Moreno Valley

Firefighters in Riverside County are battling a structure fire at a dual-sided storage unit, Cal Fire said. The fire broke out around 6:40 a.m. Thursday near 1215 Spruce Avenue in Moreno Valley. According to Cal Fire Riverside, firefighters responded to multiple reports of a fire to discover the unit was...
MORENO VALLEY, CA

