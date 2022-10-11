Read full article on original website
Opioid crisis: US teens fastest growing group to die
Teen overdose deaths have never been higher in the US as young Americans are increasingly poisoned by the synthetic opiate fentanyl, even as fewer teens use drugs. More than 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year - the vast majority were adults - but the fastest growing group to die of overdoses were teenagers.
Thousands of polystyrene balls leak into Bristol house daily
Thousands of potentially hazardous polystyrene balls have been leaking into a tenant's house and garden in Bristol "every single day". Michelle lives in a council property in Bedminster and urged the authority to fix the problem that began in December. The balls appear to be coming through the extractor fans...
