A vehicle rollover in Joshua Tree yesterday resulted in the driver being ejected and killed, and left the passenger with major injuries. According to the California Highway Patrol, On Wednesday at around 4:20PM a 2011 Lexus was traveling northbound on Border Avenue at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle, steering to the right and off the road where it rolled multiple times.

JOSHUA TREE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO