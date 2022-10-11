Read full article on original website
Latest in Crypto Hiring: Kraken, dYdX Foundation and BlockFi Add Execs
Bitcoin platform NYDIG reportedly laid off 110 employees despite recent capital raises. Gemini’s former head of UK has joined crypto exchange Kraken to lead its UK operations and drive crypto adoption in the region. Prior to Kraken and Gemini, Blair Halliday held senior compliance roles at Circle, CashFlow, ICE...
Q&A: Kaiko Research Analyst on Ripple’s Legal Troubles and XRP’s Rally
Blockworks sat down with Riyad Carey, research analyst at crypto data firm Kaiko, to discuss the XRP case and what it means for the future of the industry. Nearly two years after the SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple Labs and two of its executives for allegedly issuing an unregistered security, the battle seems to be approaching its end. Last month, both the regulator and cryptocurrency issuer agreed to allow a judge to issue a summary judgment, therefore bypassing a trial and hopefully settling the matter before the end of the year.
Grayscale Lawsuit Moves Forward as GBTC Discount Widens
Conversion to an ETF is the best way to close the discount, chief legal officer says, as firm expects SEC response to its first brief by Nov. 9. With cryptoasset manager Grayscale Investments filing its first brief against the SEC this week, the ball is now in the US securities regulator’s court.
LAW・
MetaStreet Secures $10M for NFT Loans in the Metaverse
The latest raise brings the protocol’s total funding this year to $24 million. MetaStreet, a metaverse-oriented decentralized interest rate protocol, has raised a fresh round of venture funding as the startup readies its latest product. The $10 million capital raise — ahead of the launch of what MetaStreet dubs...
Biden will act 'methodically' in re-evaluating Saudi relationship
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will act “methodically” in deciding how to respond to Saudi Arabia over oil output cuts, but options include changes to U.S. security assistance, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.
Marathon CEO: Building More Attractive Than Buying Right Now
“The equity markets aren’t getting any looser, the debt markets aren’t getting any cheaper,” Fred Thiel told Blockworks. Though consolidation of crypto miners is likely imminent, Marathon Digital’s chief executive said, mergers and acquisitions are likely to play out between the segment’s smaller players. “The...
Uniswap Labs Valued at $1.6B After $165M Funding Round
The latest raise is one of the largest-ever funding rounds for a DeFi protocol. Uniswap Labs has closed a $165 million Series B funding round, one of the largest amounts of money secured by any company in decentralized finance. The raise, led by Polychain Capital, brings the protocol’s total valuation...
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated – and why it takes so long to add them up
The U.S. experienced 15 disasters in the first nine months of 2022 that each caused at least $1 billion in damage. Hurricane Ian is taking the largest toll of these disasters by far – but the extent of the damage could take years to calculate with any precision.
Buttigieg: Recession is ‘possible but not inevitable’
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Sunday addressed growing concerns that the U.S. economy is headed toward a recession, saying a downturn is not guaranteed. “Look, it’s possible, but not inevitable. And we’re doing everything we can to strengthen the foundations of the American economy,” Buttigieg said on ABC’s “This Week.”
October Already Record Month for Hacks and Exploits
BNB funds still up in the air, Mango Markets hacker leaves on-chain trail. The culprit behind the $112 million siphoned from Mango Markets, a decentralized finance trading platform on the Solana blockchain, may have trouble cashing out. The attacker manipulated the spot price of the Mango governance token (MNGO) on...
NYDIG Lays Off a Third of Its Staff: Report
The trading firm is looking to cut costs as the markets continue its downward trajectory following this year’s poor performance. Crypto investment management and trading firm NYDIG has laid off more than a third of its staff, despite having raised hundreds of millions of dollars for its bitcoin fund earlier this month.
