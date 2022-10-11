Blockworks sat down with Riyad Carey, research analyst at crypto data firm Kaiko, to discuss the XRP case and what it means for the future of the industry. Nearly two years after the SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple Labs and two of its executives for allegedly issuing an unregistered security, the battle seems to be approaching its end. Last month, both the regulator and cryptocurrency issuer agreed to allow a judge to issue a summary judgment, therefore bypassing a trial and hopefully settling the matter before the end of the year.

