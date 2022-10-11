Read full article on original website
Sigov: The world should stand up to Russian nuclear blackmail
Russia’s nuclear saber rattling continues, making some wonder what to make of it. Elon Musk, for example, took it seriously enough to publish his own “peace plan'' on Twitter calling for Ukraine’s neutrality and for Ukraine to cede Crimea to Russia and tweeted that “nuclear war probability is rising rapidly.” If the world’s richest (according to Bloomberg) person is apparently worried, should we be too? The answer is no.
Key moments from Xi's address to China's Communist Party Congress
President Xi Jinping kicked off China's five-yearly Communist Party Congress on Sunday with a wide-ranging speech defending Beijing's zero-Covid approach, hailing its anti-graft efforts and reasserting its ambition to absorb Taiwan, by force if necessary. - Anti-graft drive - Xi told delegates that his long-running crackdown on corruption had put an end to "serious latent dangers" within the Communist Party and military.
gcaptain.com
Chevron Sees Strong Demand in Europe Driving U.S. LNG Exports
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) – U.S. oil major Chevron Corp expects high European prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) to attract a majority of U.S. LNG exports in the short term, a top executive told Reuters on Wednesday. Europe is determined to wean itself off Russian gas imports following...
gcaptain.com
Liverpool Dockworkers Plan Two More Weeks of Strikes
Dock workers at the Port of Liverpool are planning two more weeks of strikes after a pay dispute escalated into a confrontation with employer Peel Ports Ltd. over job losses. Almost 600 dockers plan to walk out from Oct. 24 to Nov. 7, the Unite union said in a statement Friday, following an ongoing strike that ends Monday and an initial two-week action from Sept. 19.
