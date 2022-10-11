Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Mike Keenan to coach host Italy in hockey at 2026 Olympics
MILAN (AP) — Mike Keenan has been named coach of the Italy ice hockey team. It gives the Stanley Cup winner a chance to guide the host country at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. The 72-year-old Keenan last coached China-based Kunlun Red Star in the KHL in 2017. Keenan coached the New York Rangers to the Stanley Cup in 1994 and also won the KHL at Metallurg Magnitogorsk in 2014. Italy finished 11th in the 12-team tournament at the 2006 Turin Games when it also qualified as host. That was the team’s previous participation at the Olympics.
NHL・
KTVZ
Adidas confirms Moroccan art inspired Algerian soccer jersey
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The sports apparel company Adidas says it has resolved a dispute with Morocco over the new jersey collection for Algeria’s national soccer team. Morocco’s Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication accused the German company of “cultural appropriation” last month, saying that the design on the jerseys is a rip off of a traditional mosaic pattern of colored earthenware tiles, known in Morocco as zellige. Adidas acknowledged in a statement on Friday that the design on the rival North African team’s jerseys was “inspired indeed by the zellige mosaic pattern and was at no time intended to offend anyone.”
Richarlison facing nervous wait to learn if injury will ruin World Cup dream
Tottenham forward Richarlison faces a nervous wait to discover if his World Cup hopes are over after he sustained a calf injury in Saturday’s win against Everton.The Brazilian was forced off in the 52nd minute of a 2-0 victory over his former club, which was secured thanks to second-half goals from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.Richarlison limped off the pitch and was later seen on crutches at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.During an interview with ESPN Brasil, the 25-year-old was tearful as he reflected on the possibility that his goal of wearing the Selecao number nine shirt at a World Cup may...
Is Real Madrid vs Barcelona on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch El Clasico
Real Madrid and Barcelona meet in the first El Clasico of the season.The two rivals are level on points at the top of La Liga after eight games.Barcelona have conceded just once in the league so far, but suffered another major Champions League set-back in midweek with a 3-3 home draw against Inter Milan leaving hope of progression from the group slim.Carlo Ancelotti’s hosts, held by Shakthar Donetsk on Tuesday evening, have been in middling form but will recognise an opportunity to strike a potentially significant early blow in the race for the title.Here’s everything you need to know ahead...
UEFA・
RELATED PEOPLE
Devin Haney beats Kambosos to keep 4 world lightweight belts
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while claiming a unanimous points decision over the Australian. The unbeaten American has won 29 fights, 15 of them by knockout, and has unified the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight belts. Haney outpointed Kambosos, who claimed the four titles in an upset win over Teofino Lopez at Madison Square Garden last November, in Melbourne in June when claiming the lightweight belts for the first time.
KTVZ
Boston Marathon winner Kipyokei suspended for doping
MONACO (AP) — Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei of Kenya has been suspended after testing positive for doping at the 2021 race she won. She’s also suspected of obstructing an investigation. The Athletics Integrity Unit says Kipyokei’s sample after winning in October last year had traces of triamcinolone acetonide. It is a glucocorticoid prohibited at races when an athlete does not have permission to use it as a medication. The AIU says 10 Kenyans have tested positive for triamcinolone since the start of 2021. The 28-year-old Kipyokei faces a four-year ban and her Boston win disqualified.
Comments / 0