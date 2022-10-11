Read full article on original website
UK: Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'
LONDON (AP) — Climate protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” in London’s National Gallery on Friday to protest fossil fuel extraction, but caused no damage to the glass-covered painting. The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the British government to halt new oil and gas projects, said activists dumped two cans of tomato soup over the oil painting, one of the Dutch artist’s most iconic works. The two protesters also glued themselves to the gallery wall. The soup splashed across the glass covering the painting and its gilded frame. The gallery said “there is some minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed.” It was cleaned and returned to its place in the gallery on Friday afternoon. The work is one of several versions of “Sunflowers” that Van Gogh painted in the late 1880s.
Royal Mail warns of 6,000 job cuts as postal workers step up strikes
UK postal service Royal Mail said Friday that it could cut 6,000 jobs as it warned of a big loss this year, which it blamed on a wave of strikes and a decline in its parcel delivery business. About 110,000 Royal Mail staff went on strike on Thursday to demand...
India halts production of cough syrups suspected of links to child deaths
Indian health authorities have halted production at a pharmaceutical company in New Delhi after the World Health Organization (WHO) said its cough and cold syrups may be linked to the deaths of dozens of children. The WHO suspects that four of the syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited — Promethazine...
Liz Truss ditches another big tax cut and fires her finance minister
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has fired finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng and ditched a big part of her discredited economic strategy in a desperate bid to rescue her month-old premiership. At a Downing Street news conference, Truss said she was scrapping plans to reverse a rise in business taxes, a...
