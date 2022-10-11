Read full article on original website
Related
Nice Week Ahead For SE Wyoming, 70s Possible By Tuesday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming can expect warm, almost summer-like weather this week. ""After a weak cool front passes through the area today, a gradual warming trend will begin Sunday into next week. Not October like weather as we'll be 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year during this timeframe. It will also be dry. Clive, the buffalo, will continue to enjoy the mild to warm conditions as we don't have rain or snow in the forecast this upcoming week. For more information on your local forecast, go to: weather.gov/cys."
10+ Reasons to LOVE Fall in Wyoming, According to Locals
Full disclosure - I love autumn. Summer is not my thing. Hot weather? Gross. Sweater weather? Yes, please! So yes, I'm super excited that we're smack-dab in the middle of fall here in Wyoming. But did it seem like autumn took forever to get here? September arrived, and we were...
‘Critical’ Conditions Prompt Red Flag Warning for Wyo-Braska Area
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of southeast Wyoming and the southwestern Nebraska Panhandle. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening. URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 220 AM MDT...
LOOK: Nothing Beats Fall In Wyoming’s Bighorn Mountains
2022 is one of the best years for fall colors in Wyoming. Since most of the state is either prairie or pine, you need to know where to look. Ranger Jessica patrols the Bighorn area. She let me know that the colors are bright and working their way down from the higher elevations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Expert Wyoming Hiker Has A Fantastic Grizzly Bear Moment
Wyoming isn't just a beautiful state, it's a state that gives us a tremendous amount of opportunity to hike and explore. In Yellowstone National Park alone, there are over 900 miles of trails. Over 900 miles of opportunity to adventure through the first national park. You could spend months just hiking around the park and never see it all.
It’s Fire Prevention Week In Wyoming, How Safe Are You?
With temperatures falling into the 20's & 30's at night, there's a really good chance you've already started using your fireplace or furnace. Statistics show that billions of dollars in property damage occur each year in the U.S. due to house fires. In 2020, there were over 365,000 house fires with over 2,500 deaths.
Haunted Wyoming Mountain, Hike At Your Own Risk
Going camping, hiking, or maybe horseback riding in Wyoming this summer?. Well, if you're afraid of ghosts you might want to sear clear of Cedar Mountain Wyoming. It's located in the northwest part of the state, near Cody. It's not the only haunted mountain in the state. But it is...
Got A Ghost? Call Wyoming’s Paranormal Investigators
Got a ghost in your Wyoming business or residence?. Sheridan Paranormal Research in Wyoming might just be able to help. S.P.R. is a team dedicated to seek out what goes bump in the night by scientific research, observation, and hard proof. We use various kinds of equipment and draw upon the vast knowledge of other paranormal groups.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wyoming Is The Best At Coming Up With Spooky Names
For some reason, there are places that we just can't help but name after the creepy feeling it gives us. Other places get their creepy name by mistake. Let's look at some places in Wyoming that have spooky or creepy names, for various reasons. You can visit all of these...
Watch These 2 Bull Moose Sparring In Southeast Wyoming
There's no doubt the rut is on in the world of deer, elk and moose. This time of year is looked forward to time by hunters all over the country, especially here in Wyoming. If you've ever wondered why hunting season is in the fall for most large game, it's because you are more likely to see animals roaming around during the day.
Check Out The Scariest Wyoming Urban Legends!
Now, I love spooky season, so when I found a video on YouTube of the Top Ten Wyoming Scary Urban Legends, I was sold before I hit play...and watched all the commercials before the video started. Now, a lot of these "urban legends I knew", but a few interesting ones included in the video were pretty interesting.
Wyoming Porch Light Colors Can Have Special Meaning
Driving around Wyoming at night, you'll notice there are different colored lights on houses all over the city. Not talking about lights you'd see at Halloween, Christmas, Valentines Day, Easter, Memorial Day or the 4th of July, talking about the porch light on houses. According to the Restore, Decor &...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
High Wind Warning, Cold Front Dominate SE Wyoming Weather
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a high wind warning for much of southeast Wyoming for today. A cold front is also expected to bring cooler temperatures and a few showers to the region. The agency posted this statement on its website:. High Wind Warnings remain...
Wyoming Loves The Unique Flavor Of Fried Pork Skins, Right?
If you've walked down the isles of the grocery or convenience stores, you've seen the appealing bags of Pork Rinds. Maybe you call them Fried Pork Skins or Chicharrones, cracklins, or 'puke in a bag'. Whatever you call them, you've seen them, tried them, or love them. You may wonder...
Wyoming’s Ian Munsick Spotted With Everyone’s Favorite Yellowstone Actor
Now, this is a dynamic duo that I think we can all get on board with. One of Wyoming's favorite sons was recently spotted with everyone's favorite Yellowstone character. That's right, Ian Munsick and Cole Hauser, who plays Rip on Yellowstone, were seen palling around in Idaho a few days ago.
PHOTOS: Wyoming Photographer Captures Incredible Pictures of October Blood Moon
Sunday gave witness to the famed October 'Blood Moon,' and anybody with a camera (or, even, a camera phone) tried to nap a few snapshots of the gorgeous sight above them. More often than not, photos didn't turn out. Unless you're a professional photographer with extremely professional photography equipment, it's very, very hard to capture decent photos of something so far away.
Maryland Sheriff Tapped To Lead Wyoming Highway Patrol
The Sheriff of St. Mary's County, Maryland has been chosen to lead the Wyoming Highway Patrol starting in January of 2023. WYDOT Director Luke Reiner says Timothy Cameron will bring over 40 years of experience in policing to the patrol when he takes over as Colonel of the patrol. Cameron is wrapping up his fourth and final term as sheriff.
Cheers! This Wyoming Distillery Just Got Major National Props
If you're a whiskey lover and ever enjoyed a nice glass of Wyoming Whiskey, you'll know that there was no doubt that they're one of the best whiskies in America. It tastes great and is perfect for what you're looking for. Want to sip on something? It's solid, want to make an Old Fashioned? They're your best friend.
New Web Series Tribute To Wyoming Legend Chris LeDoux
There is no doubt that when you hear the last name LeDoux, you know the family we're talking about. Legendary rodeo champion and country music icon Chris LeDoux made his impact on the music world in the early 1970's and continues today. His son Ned, followed in his dad's footsteps...
Laramie’s Horst Wins State AARP Andrus Award
Laramie’s Bernadette “Bernie” Horst will be named the AARP Wyoming 2022 AARP Andrus Award Winner, honoring the state’s top volunteer over the age of 50 during a banquet in Casper on Friday, Oct. 14, according to a release from AARP. Horst was one of three finalists...
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0