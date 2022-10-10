ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Laramie Live

Hike! Can Wyoming Cheerleaders Kick Field Goals?

Now, one of the more glossed-over arts of football has to be field goal kicking. As fans, we always care more about every other position on the field and leave kickers and punters to the wayside. It's tragic. Kickers and punters can change the game. How many times have you watched a game and said to yourself "missing that field goal earlier is huge"? Or something to that effect, anyways. You say it every close game, right?
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Cowboys in the NFL: Week 5

LARAMIE -- That Josh Allen guy is pretty darn good, huh?. The former Wyoming gunslinger, despite facing wind gusts of up to 20 miles per hour inside Highmark Stadium, threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-3 rout of the visiting Steelers Sunday afternoon in Orchard Park. Oh,...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Former UW guard Drake Jeffries Signs with Orlando Magic

LARAMIE -- Former University of Wyoming guard Drake Jeffries signed a free agent deal with the Orlando Magic the team announced on Tuesday. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. Jeffries will wear No. 55 and the Magic will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight at...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Brewtober Happening in Laramie THIS SATURDAY

What's October without Oktoberfest, right? We love finding reasons to drink and this Saturday will be a good one. StagePoint Community Foundation will hold its second Brewtober. HURRAH!. Brewtober is a fundraiser event for StagePoint Community Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit. 100% of the funds will be used o support other...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Cam Stone Named to Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll

LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming sophomore cornerback Cam Stone has been named to this week’s Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll by the Louisville Sports Commission. The award honors the most versatile player in major college football. The Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse is in its 13th year and is being Presented by Texas Roadhouse for the 12th consecutive season.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie’s Horst Wins State AARP Andrus Award

Laramie’s Bernadette “Bernie” Horst will be named the AARP Wyoming 2022 AARP Andrus Award Winner, honoring the state’s top volunteer over the age of 50 during a banquet in Casper on Friday, Oct. 14, according to a release from AARP. Horst was one of three finalists...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie County Residents Recently Listed As Missing Persons

A pair of young Laramie County residents have recently been separately listed as missing persons on the Wyoming DCI Wyoming Missing Persons Website. The two are 15-year-old Jonathon Robert Davisson [above left] and18-year-old William Anthony Nicholson [above right]. Davisson was listed on the website on September 25, while Nicholson was listed on Sept. 21.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Laramie Live

Jump Into Another Fun Weekend In Cheyenne

We have successfully made it to another weekend in Cheyenne. Stop, take a breath and look at the leaves starting to turn colors. Pretty, right? Enjoy them before they fall out and it's just stick season. While you're remembering to stop and smell the crinkled leaves this weekend, don't forget...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

A 61 Year-Old Arrested In Laramie For Aggravated Assault

A Laramie man is currently in jail facing aggravated assault charges. On October 10, 2022, at approximately 2:48 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to a report of an aggravated assault in the 1700 block of N. McCue Street. The victim reported having a pistol pointed at him while at a stoplight.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie Woman Arrested On Felony Possession

A woman is currently in jail on a felony Possession of a Controlled Substance charge, according to a release by the Laramie Police Department. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 08:52 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of General Brees Road for a report of a suspicious female.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Free Halloween Goodie Bags For Laramie’s Little Ghosts

Premier Bone and Joint Centers will be handing out free boo-tastic goodie bags for your little skeletons. Not sure what the goodie bags will consist of exactly but, I hope it's not just milk because... you know... calcium? Promoting good bones? But, I personally love milk, so I would love it anyway, just not sure if the young ones would have the same thoughts. But if they do give out candies, they're gonna be giving the dentists some businesses.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: October Weather In Cheyenne

We all know that predicting the weather in Cheyenne for any given month is always pretty dicey. It can snow almost any month of the year. Hail, tornadoes, 80-mile-per-hour winds, 95- degree heat, blizzards, and just about anything else other than--thankfully---hurricanes are all possibilities when it comes to the weather in this corner of southeastern Wyoming.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
