We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Fall is here, winter is around the corner, and in a matter of weeks it’ll be time for those who celebrate to hang stockings on the chimney with care and set up ye ol’ Christmas tree. Thankfully, artificial Christmas trees these days aren’t as plasticky as many of us remember them being. Many are designed to be hyper-realistic and span the broadest imaginable range of tree types, from alpine fir to blue spruce. We put a number of them to the test ourselves to really find out what makes a great artificial Christmas tree, and boy did we (check out our list of The Best Artificial Christmas Trees). Now, for Prime Day, Amazon is treating all of us to a massive list of Christmas tree markdowns (just in time), some of which are the very ones we love. Make sure to also check out our round-ups of the best bedding, rug, vacuum, kitchen, and tech Prime Day deals to take full advantage of one of the best sales of the year.

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO