5 Biggest Detroit Lions busts through Week 5
5. Brad Holmes4. Aaron Glenn3. Dan Campbell2. T.J. Hockenson1. Amani Oruwariye. Remember that time the Detroit Lions were on HBO’s Hard Knocks and everybody was hyped up for what was sure to be a competitive season? That was awesome. (RIP, Chris Farley) Well, we are now five games into...
Detroit Lions: The Athletic suggests trade to help save season
What trade does The Athletic suggest the Detroit Lions make?Should the Detroit Lions trade for Brian Flores?. Things have not gone as planned for the 2022 Detroit Lions as they are off to a 1-4 start as they head into their bye week. Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell said he...
5 GREAT options for the Detroit Lions quarterback in 2023
For as much as I’ve written about Jared Goff and his fit with the Detroit Lions, after last week’s utter implosion, it seems appropriate to start talking about what quarterbacks the Detroit Lions could target in 2023. The answers to who can play behind center for Detroit range from free agency to trades to the draft itself. There is no short amount of answers for the Lions next year but here are five that could help the Detroit Lions at quarterback in 2023.
Jamaal Williams on pace to set Detroit Lions record
What record is Jamaal Williams on pace to shatter?Will Williams break Barry’s record?. Don’t look now, but RB Jamaal Williams is currently on pace to shatter a Detroit Lions record held by the GOAT, Barry Sanders. Heading into the 2022 season, Williams was clearly the No. 2 running...
Sherrone Moore addresses questions of Michigan potentially tipping plays in 2022
There are rumors flying that Michigan has been tipping plays this year. Offensive line coach and co-OC Sherrone Moore addressed those comments in his news conference Wednesday morning. From his standpoint, he doesn’t see what the problem is. “People call out things they think they see, but they really...
Detroit Pistons: It’s only preseason, but it would be nice…
The Detroit Pistons are winless in their first three preseason games, which ultimately doesn’t matter at all. What we’ve seen so far hasn’t been inspiring, though you always have to be chanting THIS IS JUST THE PRESEASON because it is, in fact, the preseason. These games don’t...
Why starting Noah Kim at quaterback could salvage Michgian State's season
Change isn’t always terrible. It’s scary but it has its perks. And maybe it’s something Michigan State must try at quarterback. Starter Payton Thorne admitted Tuesday that he’s been playing at less than 100 percent since Week 1’s win over Western Michigan. Last fall, mobility was a colossal part of his overall game en route to helping the Spartans finish 11-2. This year, it’s been compromised due to injuries.
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones 'feels pretty strongly' Dak Prescott will start vs. Bears
The Dallas Cowboys will be getting their starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, back soon. It just likely won’t be this weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones brushes off reported rift with Daniel Snyder
Dan Snyder largely kept a low profile for several months, skipping Washington’s annual welcome home luncheon and allowing wife Tanya to be the face of the ownership for the Commanders. Then came his team’s visit to Dallas. Snyder was front and center on the star at the 50-yard line...
Lansing Everett forfeits Friday football game against DeWitt
The school cited a lack of eligible players as the reason for forfeiting the game.
