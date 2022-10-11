ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Biggest Detroit Lions busts through Week 5

5. Brad Holmes4. Aaron Glenn3. Dan Campbell2. T.J. Hockenson1. Amani Oruwariye. Remember that time the Detroit Lions were on HBO’s Hard Knocks and everybody was hyped up for what was sure to be a competitive season? That was awesome. (RIP, Chris Farley) Well, we are now five games into...
Detroit Sports Nation

5 GREAT options for the Detroit Lions quarterback in 2023

For as much as I’ve written about Jared Goff and his fit with the Detroit Lions, after last week’s utter implosion, it seems appropriate to start talking about what quarterbacks the Detroit Lions could target in 2023. The answers to who can play behind center for Detroit range from free agency to trades to the draft itself. There is no short amount of answers for the Lions next year but here are five that could help the Detroit Lions at quarterback in 2023.
saturdaytradition.com

Why starting Noah Kim at quaterback could salvage Michgian State's season

Change isn’t always terrible. It’s scary but it has its perks. And maybe it’s something Michigan State must try at quarterback. Starter Payton Thorne admitted Tuesday that he’s been playing at less than 100 percent since Week 1’s win over Western Michigan. Last fall, mobility was a colossal part of his overall game en route to helping the Spartans finish 11-2. This year, it’s been compromised due to injuries.
EAST LANSING, MI
