Please look after these bears! Paddington bears left in tribute to the Queen are sent to Camilla's children's charity
He is the mild-mannered bear who became such a reassuring symbol of comfort after the Queen's death that more than a thousand stuffed toys were left in tribute in Royal Parks and at Palace gates. Now – just like the 'real' Paddington – the mementos left by mourners are to...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Not Attend King Charles’s Palace Reception
On September 18, King Charles and Queen Camilla will host members of the royal family and world leaders for a reception ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. They will not, however, be hosting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. People reports that while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were initially...
Expert Says The Person Who Should Fear Prince Harry's Memoir The Most Isn't Even A Royal - Exclusive
The Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir continues to be a major source of tension. In fact, experts agree it's the one thing Prince Harry needs to drop if he wants to reunite the royal family. As the Daily Mail reported, during an interview on "Lorraine," former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown asserted that this is the optimum time for Harry to sort things out, since royal watchers were thrilled to see him reunited with Prince William, in particular, while mourning the queen's death.
Camilla Asked Kate Middleton To 'Take Charlotte Away' At Queen's Funeral
Royal fans are talking about a quick moment where Camilla, Queen Consort, seemingly lost her temper with Prince William and Kate Middleton's children. The moment happened during Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, September 19th. As members of the Royal Family gathered outside of Wellington Arch to watch as...
Prince William, Kate Middleton Losing Their New Prince and Princess of Wales Title? New Petition Calls to Scrap the Title
King Charles proclaimed Prince William and Kate Middleton the new Prince and Princess of Wales in his inaugural speech as the new monarch. However, there is a petition to scrap the title, according to a new report. Will Prince William And Kate Middleton Lose Their Wales Titles?. A new petition...
Kate Middleton's Look At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
While the world is mourning Queen Elizabeth today during her state funeral proceedings, of course, we couldn't help but sneak a look at the most headline-making members of the royal family. There in attendance, somberly following the long-serving monarch's coffin into Westminster Abbey were the Prince and Princess of Wales, him in military dress and her adorned in black, along with their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also among the high-profile mourners, as was of course, King Charles III and queen consort Camilla.
Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted To Live In Windsor Castle And Be 'Seen As A Princess'
More bombshell allegations about Meghan Markle‘s hopes and dreams for her future with Prince Harry have dropped, as it’s recently been reported that she wanted to move to Windsor Castle and be “seen as a princess” after the royal wedding in 2018. (Her dreams appear to have gotten bigger over the years, as before meeting Prince Harry, she allegedly wanted to be seen as the next Gwyneth Paltrow, according to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown’s book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil.)
Prince Andrew And Sarah Ferguson May Have New Worries Under King Charles
Prince Andrew's biggest fear is about changes his brother King Charles III will make. Vanity Fair reported that the new king and William, Prince of Wales, agree that Prince Andrew should not publicly represent the royal family again. The decision to keep the disgraced prince out of public view wasn't helped after a bombshell headline broke. In Angela Levin's new biography, "Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort," she claims that Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York tried to stop Charles from becoming king before the queen died. According to The New York Post, Levin's book alleges that the Duke and Duchess of York wanted William to rule. The newest tea spilled about Andrew probably didn't endear him to the new king.
Sarah Ferguson Was The Only Exception To A Royal Rule At The Queen's Funeral
Although she was missing from the mourning services for Queen Elizabeth II, Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was in attendance at Her Majesty's funeral. Clad in an all-black ensemble and wearing a brooch in the shape of a swallow — a symbol of love and mourning from the Victorian era (per the Mirror) — the Duchess of York accompanied her two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, to the services.
Catherine Zeta-Jones shares sweet photo of the Princess of Wales
Catherine Zeta-Jones is a fan of the Princess of Wales! The Welsh actress, 53, took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mother. Alongside the picture, the Academy Award winner wrote: “I love our Princess of Wales❤️ I love our Welsh National Costume.❤️.”
King Charles £360m renovation delays his move to Buckingham Palace
Mike Tindall and Zara traded in £1.69m mansion to live in cottage on Princess Anne’s estate. Low-key royals Mike Tindall and Zara sold their Cheltenham in 2013 for £1.2 million. However, according to HELLO, the property is now worth £1.69 million. The Tindalls then moved to...
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
Tradition Dictates King Charles Will Now Be Served A Bloodsucking Parasite Pie
Look, a lot of the traditions that go on in Britain are a bit weird. Every year at the opening of Parliament, a hostage is taken by the monarchy until the ceremony is complete. A search is then carried out for gunpowder under the Houses of Parliament, in case Guy Fawkes has pulled off some sort of comeback 400 years after his death.
Royal Staffers Make Brand New Claims About Meghan Markle's Behavior
Another day, another acutely unflattering accusation about Meghan Markle. This time, it's a new book about the Duchess of Sussex that is throwing shade her way. The Valentine Low-penned tome, "Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown," doesn't cast the former actress in a flattering light whatsoever, making several claims that will only further the theory that Meghan is a diva, despite her protestations about the use of that particular label.
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
Now That Camilla Parker Bowles Is Queen Consort She No Longer Has to Do This 1 Thing to Other Members of the Royal Family
Camilla Parker Bowles has gone from the mistress of then-Prince Charles to being the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.
Royal Author Claims Queen Camilla's Relationship With Prince William's Children Isn't What We Expected
During the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family stood together in unity. Some royal watchers believed that the funeral could be a turning point in mending the relationships between Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and the rest of his family, especially the bond with his brother William, Prince of Wales. An insider shared that the memorial for their beloved grandmother could be a time for the brothers to bond again, Us Weekly reported.
Why Royal Fans Are Absolutely Gutted For Princess Charlotte At The Queen's Funeral
All over the world, people are expressing their sadness and solidarity with the royal family as they grieve the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch's funeral is expected to break a major record as the most-watched live TV event. Viewers have particularly sympathized with Prince George and Princess Charlotte....
These Are the Scenes From Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral That Are Banned From Ever Being Shown Again
Find out which scenes you won't be seeing if didn't watch Queen Elizabeth's state funeral live and why they are banned now.
Queen Elizabeth Couldn’t Control Her Laughter After Camilla Parker Bowles Suffered a Wardrobe Mishap on Her Wedding Day
Camilla, Queen Consort reveals how Queen Elizabeth II reacted when she had an unfortunate wardrobe mismatch the day she and King Charles tied the knot.
