Here’s North Dakota’s & The Midwest’s Favorite Curse Words
** Disclosure: this content may allude and/or reference words that some might find offensive. This content is intended for age-appropriate audiences, and censored to the best of our abilities. **. Don't Lie, We All Do It. Okay, so we all say things we shouldn't. We all let a few curse...
What The Fun…Stairway To Hell In North Dakota? (WTF!)
Don't just believe me...believe this newsy-sounding lady in this post. Thanks to the good folks at The Stairway To Hell of Tagus North Dakota: Urban Legends You Tube Channel we have a baseline for this story. "Hell hounds roaming, glowing gravestones, ghost trains, and various other ghostly activities." They said...
Here’s North Dakota’s Favorite Halloween Candy For 2022
Don't worry this isn't a "Is candy corn disgusting, debate." Though, since it's been addressed, candy corn is delicious, and the pumpkin-shaped ones are the actual best. more sugary goodness = more better. The Breakdown. No, I'm not talking about the inevitable breakdown and decay of your teeth after eating...
A Frightening Act In Minnesota/North Dakota – “Swatting”
The clearest way of describing what frightening is. No, it's not a scary movie filled with an hour and a half of a lunatic holding a knife chasing clueless people around some deserted campsite - this act of terror is the real thing, it's called "Swatting", and it's been experienced all around North Dakota and Minnesota as well. The most disturbing part is that more and more people are doing it. Just recently a school in Grand Forks was the target. According to valleynewslive.com "All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’."
Only One Casino In North Dakota ALREADY Offers Sports Books.
North Dakota Tribes are moving to obtain exclusive rights to online sports betting when it comes to the state. Tell everybody AP News... The tribes are turning to Republican Gov. Doug Burgum to approve the idea under tribal-state agreements known as compacts, the first of which was signed in 1992. The current compacts expire at the end of this year and only Burgum can approve them, said Deb McDaniel, North Dakota’s top gambling regulator.
North Dakota’s 10 Richest People
Sometimes our minds wander. We think about our day-to-day lives, and how much easier it would bed if we had a little extra cash. Or we think about how much happier we would be without any debt. If you're like me, you might wonder who those lucky folks are who have the luxury of not worrying about that one little thing that make the world go round -- money.
The North Dakota County With The Most Land Currently For Sale
How about your very own slice of hunting paradise? Maybe, you've always wanted to live out in the country. Well, I ran across a website that could be useful in all three of those scenarios. It's called Land.com, and it's pretty simple to use. Just type in the county or city in North Dakota you want to purchase land from, and it will conjure up some listings for you lickity split.
Fall Gardening Tasks To Do Now In North Dakota
1. Journal - Honestly evaluate your garden. Note: What plants "Thrived"? "Which plants "Failed"? Where were the locations of these plants? Sunlight, shade, etc. Empty, remove and trim back. The fun may be done watering and enjoying the growth, instead of dragging your feet to clean up the "dead mess" take care now. Throwout the annuals, clip to the ground the perennials, and just be sure to double-check the "best care practices" of the perennials.
What Personalized License Plates Are Banned In North Dakota?
I just recently purchased my tabs for my pick-up truck which expired at the end of September. I briefly considered getting personalized plates (I had them many years ago). I thought it might be a good idea to promote my radio station by using my radio name on a North Dakota license plate.
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In North Dakota?
It's one of those things you don't think about. The reality for some people in our state, is that they don't have a home or place to live. When you have no place to go, what do you do? Or rather, what can you do?. Don't Get Me Wrong. Look,...
Blow Your Leaves, Windy North Dakota Takes Care Of The Rest.
We just recently bought a home in Bismarck. Brenda and I were searching around the market for months before finding the perfect place. Thanks, realtor buddy Hunter Roll. Name-dropping aside, so many for-sale entries promoted "mature trees". This is a beautiful thought, until my new across-the-street neighbor spent his entire summer chainsawing felled/soon-to-be felled trees from his yard backyard. This is the latest dumpster of lumber he's collected from his backyard this week alone.
Ladies! North Dakota Ranks In The Top 5 For THIS
A study was done by a company called Nasty Gal; it found that North Dakota is a great place for women to cut loose and have fun. Researchers found that North Dakota ranks in the top 5 for a "Girl's Night Out." Who knew?!. One of the things researchers looked...
The Best Gifts For The North Dakota Hunter
Tis the season! Born, Raised, or Moved to North Dakota at some point in your life; hunting is serious business... State Holiday in some books! Heck! We both remember while at NDSU how there was not an instructor that actually held a mandatory class on the ND Deer Opener!. Traditions.
One Out Of Every Three ND Teachers Are Considering Quitting
You're frustrated at your job. I get frustrated with my job too. The pandemic certainly created a different mindset for most of the workforce. Ask any local employer and they'll tell you it's hard to find people that want to work. But what about teachers that want to continue to teach?
The First Woman From North Dakota Ever To Appear On The Bachelor
Madison (Madi) Johnson, a 26-year-old woman from Fargo, North Dakota who owns her own consulting company in the medical aesthetic industry will participate in the upcoming Bachelor season. No man or woman from North Dakota has appeared on the ABC reality series "The Bachelor." That is about to change. All...
Beautiful Trails To Follow This Fall In North Dakota
The colors! COLORS!!! This weekend will pry be the PEAK for North Dakota's fall showcase of colors. As the temps have dipped drastically in the last couple of days, the trees will be as brilliant as one can imagine! As a result, if planning a road trip or hike has been on your list before the first snow, wait no longer.
Latest Issue Of Food & Wine, Recognize This North Dakotan?
Regardless of the miles, you may travel in life or the places you may live. North Dakota will always be home, and in that same respect, we know that our fellow North Dakotans will always cheer us on too in life!. A gal that I am proud to call a...
Shore Fishing Outstanding Along The Banks Here In North Dakota
Just because it's getting cooler in the evenings, or a little more crisper in the mornings... Does NOT mean the fishing season ends! Fall here in the Dakotas' can be some of the best... The MOST BEAUTIFUL time of year to fish!. From shore or the boat, seeing the colors...
MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
First off, the only thing North Dakota follows from Minnesota are their sports teams. North Dakota and Minnesota are like the uncles that argue at Thanksgiving. They grew up together but have wildly different opinions. As a lifelong North Dakotan, I think I can say the majority of the state would be very firm in their rejection of this current model of the all-inclusive bathroom.
Pheasant Opener Saturday! The ND POSTED Laws To Know
Shotguns are cleaned, shells bought, and the truck is fueled up;. (PS... Opens Saturday, October 8th!) With so many hunting seasons and fall activities, here's a quick recap, or beware... These are laws that everyone needs to know and heed. Sometimes it's easy to forget when heading to the outdoors...
