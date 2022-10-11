ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi judge blocks private schools’ tax-funded grants

JACKSON — A Mississippi judge on Thursday blocked a state law that put $10 million of federal pandemic relief money into infrastructure grants for private schools. The ruling by Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin is a victory for Parents for Public Schools. The nonprofit group sued to block the program, arguing that the funding gives private schools a competitive advantage over public schools.
