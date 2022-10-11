Read full article on original website
What Is The Most Dangerous Job In North Dakota?
Ok, I work in radio, I'm pretty confident most people do not find that a dangerous occupation (except those that listen to me and almost fall asleep when they are driving). To me, the obvious ones are the jobs that men and women do that put their lives on the line every day. Police officers, firefighters, and our military. They face the danger of the unknown.
Here’s North Dakota’s & The Midwest’s Favorite Curse Words
** Disclosure: this content may allude and/or reference words that some might find offensive. This content is intended for age-appropriate audiences, and censored to the best of our abilities. **. Don't Lie, We All Do It. Okay, so we all say things we shouldn't. We all let a few curse...
What The Fun…Stairway To Hell In North Dakota? (WTF!)
Don't just believe me...believe this newsy-sounding lady in this post. Thanks to the good folks at The Stairway To Hell of Tagus North Dakota: Urban Legends You Tube Channel we have a baseline for this story. "Hell hounds roaming, glowing gravestones, ghost trains, and various other ghostly activities." They said...
Here’s North Dakota’s Favorite Halloween Candy For 2022
Don't worry this isn't a "Is candy corn disgusting, debate." Though, since it's been addressed, candy corn is delicious, and the pumpkin-shaped ones are the actual best. more sugary goodness = more better. The Breakdown. No, I'm not talking about the inevitable breakdown and decay of your teeth after eating...
A Frightening Act In Minnesota/North Dakota – “Swatting”
The clearest way of describing what frightening is. No, it's not a scary movie filled with an hour and a half of a lunatic holding a knife chasing clueless people around some deserted campsite - this act of terror is the real thing, it's called "Swatting", and it's been experienced all around North Dakota and Minnesota as well. The most disturbing part is that more and more people are doing it. Just recently a school in Grand Forks was the target. According to valleynewslive.com "All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’."
Only One Casino In North Dakota ALREADY Offers Sports Books.
North Dakota Tribes are moving to obtain exclusive rights to online sports betting when it comes to the state. Tell everybody AP News... The tribes are turning to Republican Gov. Doug Burgum to approve the idea under tribal-state agreements known as compacts, the first of which was signed in 1992. The current compacts expire at the end of this year and only Burgum can approve them, said Deb McDaniel, North Dakota’s top gambling regulator.
North Dakota Native American Brewer Featured On The Today Show
Native Americans were celebrated across the country Monday. Inspiring stories were being shared and this time; one of our own North Dakotans was able to tell hers. This Mandan Hidatsa Arikara woman (and now beer maker) has succeeded in countless ways and is now using Native American culture and history to give others a taste via the brews crafted at Bow & Arrow Brewing Company.
What Personalized License Plates Are Banned In North Dakota?
I just recently purchased my tabs for my pick-up truck which expired at the end of September. I briefly considered getting personalized plates (I had them many years ago). I thought it might be a good idea to promote my radio station by using my radio name on a North Dakota license plate.
This Is How We Like Our Potatoes The Most In North Dakota
I love me some mashed potatoes. Yep, growing up on the east side of the state, where potato farming is big business, I've always had a thing for potatoes. I love french fries, hash browns, lefsa, potato chips (kettle chips), and most of all MASHED POTATOES!. To me, nothing rounds...
Can Your Dogs Get Married In North Dakota?
Okay look, I know this isn't the most pressing issue in the world, but we all have pets, no? I can't tell you how many times I've heard people say they get a dog, then shortly after they start to feel bad because that dog needs a friend. I'm sure you know where I'm going with this; that person then gets another dog. It's a snowball effect.
One Out Of Every Three ND Teachers Are Considering Quitting
You're frustrated at your job. I get frustrated with my job too. The pandemic certainly created a different mindset for most of the workforce. Ask any local employer and they'll tell you it's hard to find people that want to work. But what about teachers that want to continue to teach?
The Best Gifts For The North Dakota Hunter
Tis the season! Born, Raised, or Moved to North Dakota at some point in your life; hunting is serious business... State Holiday in some books! Heck! We both remember while at NDSU how there was not an instructor that actually held a mandatory class on the ND Deer Opener!. Traditions.
Beautiful Trails To Follow This Fall In North Dakota
The colors! COLORS!!! This weekend will pry be the PEAK for North Dakota's fall showcase of colors. As the temps have dipped drastically in the last couple of days, the trees will be as brilliant as one can imagine! As a result, if planning a road trip or hike has been on your list before the first snow, wait no longer.
The First Woman From North Dakota Ever To Appear On The Bachelor
Madison (Madi) Johnson, a 26-year-old woman from Fargo, North Dakota who owns her own consulting company in the medical aesthetic industry will participate in the upcoming Bachelor season. No man or woman from North Dakota has appeared on the ABC reality series "The Bachelor." That is about to change. All...
Latest Issue Of Food & Wine, Recognize This North Dakotan?
Regardless of the miles, you may travel in life or the places you may live. North Dakota will always be home, and in that same respect, we know that our fellow North Dakotans will always cheer us on too in life!. A gal that I am proud to call a...
Shore Fishing Outstanding Along The Banks Here In North Dakota
Just because it's getting cooler in the evenings, or a little more crisper in the mornings... Does NOT mean the fishing season ends! Fall here in the Dakotas' can be some of the best... The MOST BEAUTIFUL time of year to fish!. From shore or the boat, seeing the colors...
MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
First off, the only thing North Dakota follows from Minnesota are their sports teams. North Dakota and Minnesota are like the uncles that argue at Thanksgiving. They grew up together but have wildly different opinions. As a lifelong North Dakotan, I think I can say the majority of the state would be very firm in their rejection of this current model of the all-inclusive bathroom.
The Smelliest City In North Dakota Is A Stinker For Sure
Have you been to the smelliest town in North Dakota before?. I have, I grew up in it, and let me tell you it can be a "stinker" for many months each year, and there are multiple reasons why. More on that in just a moment. I know where I...
A Killing Freeze Expected This Week In North Dakota & Bismarck
Alright, stop, collaborate and listen. Ice is back and a killing freeze is on the way for most of North Dakota and including Bismarck. Copywrite Vanilla Ice "Ice Ice Baby." Expect freeze warnings to be issued for most of the state. A pretty substantial cold front is moving into the...
Need A Hunting Shack? Check Out North Dakota’s Cheapest Home
Another waterfowl season is upon us in North Dakota. Tired of paying for hotels in the middle of nowhere on your hunting trips? Well, you're in luck, I have found the cheapest home for sale in all of North Dakota and it's in the heart of some of the best waterfowl hunting in all of North Dakota.
