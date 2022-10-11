Read full article on original website
EastEnders fans spot former Hollyoaks star in Alfie Moon storyline
EastEnders spoilers follow. Soap fans have spotted a familiar face from Hollyoaks pop up in EastEnders. Earlier this week on the BBC soap, Alfie Moon was met in the Queen Vic by a mystery woman called Megan, who reminds him that he is getting married. The character in question is...
Emmerdale star Daisy Campbell reveals new spoilers for Amelia's dramatic labour scenes
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Daisy Campbell has shared more details of her character Amelia Spencer's dramatic labour scenes. The ITV soap airs an hour-long special this evening (October 16) for its 50th anniversary and Amelia will be one of the characters taking centre stage. When Amelia heads off for...
Coronation Street star Bill Fellows reveals aftermath of Stu murder plot twist
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Bill Fellows has discussed the outcome of the Charlie murder mystery for the first time. This week, viewers discovered that Stu's daughter Bridget was responsible for the death of Charlie – with her mum Lucy helping to cover up the truth in the years that followed.
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Semi Final (Double Unmasking) - October 15 - 6.30pm - ITV1
And then there were 5 as we head into the semi final, and it's a double unmasking. Unmasked so far - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/631890-the-masked-dancer-spoilers-who-has-been-revealed-so-far-2022-contestants.html. Episode 6 recap and unmasking - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/636759-the-masked-dancer-recap-watch-all-the-performances-and-reveals-from-episode-six.html. Preview will be posted in due course. Pearly King, Scissors, Sea Slug, Odd Socks and Onomatopoeia will be dancing for the...
Coronation Street airs shock arrests in Stu Carpenter wrongful conviction story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has aired two shock arrests in Stu Carpenter's wrongful conviction story. This week's episodes have seen Stu's daughter Bridget Woodrow confess to him that she actually killed Charlie, then went along with mum Lucy's plan to blame the murder on Stu. In Friday's (October...
Casualty facing the axe?
This doesn't sound to good, I hope Casualty don't get axed, it's one of my favourite medical drama. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/casualty/a41611649/casualty-future-explained-holby-city/. Posts: 13,477. Forum Member. ✭✭. 13/10/22 - 23:39 #2. Doubt it. Posts: 5,488. Forum Member. ✭. 14/10/22 - 00:01 #3. Jack_bauer24 wrote: ». This doesn't sound to good, I hope Casualty don't...
Corrie Discussion Friday October 14th 8pm : A Love Worth Waiting For
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, back to our regular Friday evening episode to kick the weekend of in true style. We will start, as ever with the spoilers. Stu's feeling lighter for knowing the truth but it's clearly a struggle for Yasmeen. Dee-Dee calls into Speed Daal and informs Alya...
Doctor Who's Billie Piper returns as Rose in brand new audio adventure
Former Doctor Who star Billie Piper is returning to her role as Rose Tyler for a brand-new audio adventure. Piper, who originally played the companion in a regular capacity in 2005 and 2006, has joined the cast for Rose Tyler - The Dimension Cannon: Other Worlds, a three-part audio drama by Big Finish Productions.
Hollyoaks reveals shock Sienna and Ethan twist in post-credits scene
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. The latest post-credits scene in Hollyoaks has confirmed a huge twist for Sienna Blake and Ethan Williams. As if their recent clashes with Norma (aka The Undertaker) haven't been dangerous enough, the murder of Maya earlier in the year has also resurfaced. Friday's (October 14) first-look episode...
Emmerdale: Thursday the 13/10/22 - " The Sands Of Time....."
I have my big box of Kleenex handy. Even if Priya doesn't make an appearance, they might come in handy this evening. I have my big box of Kleenex handy. Even if Priya doesn't make an appearance, they might come in handy this evening. But for ITV they couldnt have...
EE - Should Chrissie Watts come back and reclaim the vic?
IMO it's time the queen of Albert Square returned. She would bring the soap fully into it's new era, and take the improving soap potentially back into it's best ever era. With so many 2005 characters back in the show, if only the recasted Zoe, for me, it is the perfect time for Chrissie to return.
15 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, Harvey is back with some surprising news for Leanne. Elsewhere, Aggie and Tim continue to face the consequences after their secret connection is exposed, while Stu and Yasmeen's lives could be about to change forever. Here's a full collection of 15...
Ghosts fans left heartbroken as character exits show in new episode
Ghosts fans were left heartbroken after tonight’s (October 14) episode as we saw the show bid farewell to Katy Wix’s character Mary. Similar to what happened in episode two with Bridget Christie’s character Annie, Mary was seen passing over in the opening moments of the episode. She was taken by a ball of light and pulled into the air before being sent to the “proper” afterlife.
Strictly Come Dancing's Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova share first photo of their new puppy
Strictly Come Dancing stars Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova have shared the first picture of a new furry addition to their family. In a photo posted to Instagram, we can see Kai and Nadiya standing together in a garden holding their new pet bulldog. “We have managed to keep it...
PETS・
ED - Can there ever be any redemption for Chas?
Tonight while Cain was nursing their dying mother that horrible specimen of a woman was shagging the latest love of her life. Could she ever come back from this and be forgiven by her family and even the viewers?. Me personally will never forgive her for her selfish immature actions.
Titans star's new Netflix fantasy The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself reveals first trailer
Netflix's new fantasy series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has unveiled its first trailer. The show, which stars Titans' Jay Lycurgo, certainly looks fantastical going by the footage, with plenty of action (and lots of blood) as the actor's character Nathan weighs up his identity in a world filled with magic.
Chicago Med losing cast member after eight seasons
Chicago Med star Brian Tee will be departing the show after eight seasons. The actor, who plays Dr Ethan Choi on NBC’s medical drama, will leave during the ninth episode of the season, marking the end of his seven-year stint on the show. In an interview with Deadline, Tee...
Line of Duty boss addresses show's future after Trigger Point success
Line of Duty mastermind Jed Mercurio has poured cold water on series 7 talk. In attendance at this week's National Television Awards, celebrating the success of ITV thriller Trigger Point, the screenwriter was asked for an update on the future of his anti-corruption police procedural. "There's no news!" he declared,...
Smallville 20th anniversary (2001-2011).
I am late to create this threed now. But my one question did remember seeing a lot of advertisment of Smallville before its official debut?. Personally I did just came across the tv series unintentially one day on E4. Posts: 20,887. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 13/10/22 - 23:18 #2. It...
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 - Week 4 Thread - Sat 15 October at 6:30pm & Sun 16 October at 7:15pm
Afternoon all and welcome to this week's Strictly thread. Bit of a shock result last week. I couldn't say for sure who'll go next. Ellie and Johannes: Viennese Waltz to Boom Bang A Bang by Lulu. Jayde and Karen: American Smooth to Wind Beneath My Wings by Bette Midler. Hamza...
